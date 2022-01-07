Eight days before Indiana State’s women’s basketball played its Missouri Valley Conference home opener against Illinois State on Friday at Hulman Center, the Sycamores trailed much of the game at Drake before a late comeback pulled a rabbit out of the hat for an eight-point road win.
On Friday, the Sycamores found themselves in a similar predicament. This time, though, the rabbit took a peek, but stayed in the hat.
Illinois State wavered a tad, but not enough for the Sycamores to complete a comeback as the Redbirds earned a 66-58 victory over the Sycamores.
The Sycamores could overcome inconsistent shooting, 18 turnovers, and an Illinois State offense that shot 45.5% in every quarter but the final one. The only quarter in which the Sycamores converted better than 41% shooting was the final quarter, but by then? It was too late.
“We did have struggles, but whatever it is? We fight through it. We just tried to keep moving,” ISU guard Del’Janae Williams said.
ISU coach Chad Killinger did not coach in the contest as he was out due to a positive COVID-19 test. Assistant head coach Deidra Johnson handled the team.
“Even when we were down almost 20, we still feel like we can win a ball game. In the fourth quarter, at the last media timeout, we were down nine or 10 and still had a chance. That’s one thing our kids have prided themselves on all year,” Johnson said.
Anna McKendree led ISU (6-7, 1-1) with 18 points. Del’Janae Williams had 12. Juliunn Redmond led the Redbirds (6-7, 2-0) with 17 points.
Statistically, the final stats would not suggest some of the impact of the things that hurt ISU. Turnovers were even at 18-apiece and the Sycamores even scored one more point from giveaways than the Redbirds did, but it was all in the timing. Most of Illinois State’s points off turnovers helped the Redbirds build a 20-point lead. Most of the Sycamores’ points off turnovers came with them trying to wipe out that deficit.
Fouls were also a problem for the Sycamores. Indiana State was whistled for 23. Illinois State only had 10 fouls.
The Sycamores were sloppy in the first half. Eleven turnovers and inconsistent shooting were two problems. Illinois State’s ability to go on spurts was another.
ISU stopped the Redbirds on their first five possessions of the game, but a Juliunn Redmond three-point play stopped that run for the Sycamores and began an 11-0 run for the Redbirds. By the end of the first quarter, Illinois State had a 20-11 advantage.
Anna McKendree did a good job stealing and shooting the Sycamores back into the game early in the second quarter, her second of two threes made it 22-19, but then the Sycamores fell back into bad habits.
The Sycamores continued to turn the ball over, often via passes over the top of taller Illinois State defenders, and the Redbirds turned the giveaways into points. Illinois State scored 14 of its 37 points off of ISU turnovers in the first half.
“They did a really good job of using their length and size to take away our vision. We got stagnant on offense in some places and that threw us off-balance,” Johnson said.
The Sycamores didn’t finish well at the rim either – ISU shot 36% to go with 11 turnovers – and the Redbirds had a 37-23 halftime lead.
ISU regressed in the third quarter. The turnovers continued early in the quarter and the Redbirds took advantage of a couple of times the Sycamores didn’t back on defense for easy buckets at the rim.
ISU also missed several shots of its own right at the basket.
“It’s very frustrating. One of the easiest shots you can get is a layup. We just have to gather and go up strong. Sometimes you can think you have contact. Sometimes you do, sometimes you don’t, but what you can control is how you go up. They just have to go up with more confidence because we need those shots at the rim to fall,” Johnson said.
Illinois State increased its advantage to 50-30 before the Sycamores began to demonstrate signs of life.
The Sycamores finally conjured the best version of themselves in the final period as they were 8 of 14 from the field while Illinois State was 2 of 8 from the field, but the hole ISU was already in was too deep. Fouls were also costly as Illinois State was in the bonus by the 5:52 mark of the final quarter.
Nonetheless, the Sycamores opened some windows of opportunity. The deficit was cut to 11 three times early in the period, but Illinois State built the gap back to 13 with the free throws opportunities it was getting by being in the bonus.
McKendree also gave ISU a lift with a 3-pointer, then a steal, then a layup with 1:29 left to make it 63-55. Illinois State’s Kayel Newland took steam out of that comeback chance with a 3-pointer with a minute left to seal the game for the Redbirds.
“We couldn’t get on the same page on some of our possessions. Illinois State capitalized on that. I think we could have done better knowing different situations with the ball. I think we could have executed better,” McKendree said.
The Sycamores are scheduled to complete the two-game weekend series as Bradley visits for a 1 p.m. tipoff on Sunday. Bradley will play without all-time leading scorer Gabi Haack, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in her knee.
“Our team has a good bond on and off the floor and we trust each other. We’re in a tough time right now where you don’t know how you’re playing with the next game. You have to be ready for anything,” said McKendree, who reflected on the COVID-19 chaos all basketball teams are contending with. “Anytime we’re on the court is really special because not everyone is getting to do that.”
ILLINOIS STATE (66) – Wilson 3-8 4-4 10, Crompton 3-8 2-3 10, Bowers 3-6 4-5 11, Redmond 7-13 3-4 17, Bullman 2-3 0-0 6, Newland 2-4 0-0 5, Kelle 1-2 3-4 5, McGinnis-Taylor 1-2 0-1 2. 22-46 FG, 16-21 FT, 66 TP.
INDIANA STATE (58) – Glanton 2-5 3-4 7, Hunter 3-11 2-2 8, Lalic 2-5 0-0 5, Curry 1-2 0-2 2, Williams 5-11 0-0 12, Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 1-9 0-0 2, McKendree 7-10 0-0 19, Lalu 0-0 0-0 0. 23-57 FG, 5-8 FT, 58 TP.
Illinois State=20=17=18=11=-=66
Indiana State=11=12=17=18=-=58
3-point goals - ILS 6-17 (Crompton 2-7, Bullman 2-3, Bowers 1-2, Newland 1-2, Redmond 0-2, Kelle 0-1); ISU 7-18 (McKendree 4-7, Williams 2-6, Lalic 1-3, Hunter 0-1, Anderson 0-1). Rebounds - ILS 30 (Bowers 5, Redmond 5, Bullman 5, Kelle 4, Crompton 3, Wilson 2, Newland 2, McGinnis-Taylor 2, Team 2); ISU 32 (Curry 6, Anderson 6, Williams 5, Smith 5, Glanton 4, Team 4, McKendree 2). Assists - ILS 13 (Crompton 3, Bowers 2, Redmond 2, Bullman 2, Newland 2, Kelle 2); ISU 12 (Williams 3, Anderson 3, Smith 2, Hunter, Lalic, Curry, McKendree). Steals - ILS 9 (Bowers 2, Redmond 2, Newland 2, Wilson, Crompton, Bullman); ISU 11 (McKendree 3, Williams 2, Smith 2, Glanton, Hunter, Curry, Anderson). Blocks - ILS 4 (Wilson 2, Bullman 2); ISU 1 (Glanton). Turnovers - ILS 18 (Crompton 5, Wilson 2, Bowers 2, Redmond 2, Newland 2, Kelle 2, McGinnis-Taylor); ISU 18 (Williams 6, Curry 3, Glanton 2, Hunter 2, Anderson 2, Smith, McKendree). Total fouls - ILS 10, ISU 23. A – 1,100.
Next - ISU (6-7, 1-1) hosts Bradley and Illinois State (6-7, 2-0) plays at Evansville on Sunday.
