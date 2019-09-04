Tubner resigns from ISU women's basketball staff

Indiana State women’s basketball head coach Vicki Hall has announced that Roman Tubner has resigned from his position as an assistant coach due to personal reasons.
“I want to thank coach Tubner for his hard word here at Indiana State,” Hall said. “He did a great job recruiting for us and we will miss his dedication to our program. We will always wish him the best.”
Tubner joined the women’s basketball program in April 2018 and was entering his second season with the team.
Tubner was named to the Women's Basketball Coaches Association 30 Under list for the 2018-19 season. The WBCA Thirty Under 30 program was created to recognize 30 up-and-coming women's basketball coaches age 30 and under at all levels of the game. Each honoree has exemplified their involvement in community service, mentorship and impact on others, professional manner, and attitude and professional association involvement.
Tubner, in his first season at Indiana State, helped coordinate one of the best recruiting classes in the region and Missouri Valley Conference with seven signees headed to the school's Terre Haute campus in the fall. That signing class received honorable mention honors from the Blue Star Report and was the only Valley recruiting class to receive mention from the Blue Star Report.
The Sycamores, in 2018-19, averaged more points per game (62.3) and had a higher field goal percentage (.379) than any ISU team in the last five years and posted a better mark from 3-point range (.335) than any other team in the last seven years.
Tubner was hired from Austin Peay's staff. While at Austin Peay, Tubner helped lead the Governors to their most wins in a decade while working primarily with the post players.
Tubner joined the Governors after previously serving as the only assistant coach at Arkansas Tech since 2014. In that time span, he helped guide the Golden Suns to a three-year record of 73-19 which included two Great American Conference regular season championships and three appearances in the Division II NCAA Tournament.
Tubner was a top-notch recruiter, highlighted by bringing former JUCO Player of the Year finalist Fatima Adams to Arkansas Tech. Adams went on to have a celebrated career – a two-time All-American selection, Division II National Player of the Year runner-up, Central Region Player of the Year and GAC Player of the Year – while averaging 22.4 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
