Indiana State's men's basketball team is out of available scholarships, but it doesn't mean the Sycamores won't be adding to their roster.
ISU will be adding a walk-on to the roster, mining the Division II ranks for the third time and Truman State for the second time.
Guard Masen Miller, a 6-foot-2 guard from Iowa City, Iowa, will be transferring to Indiana State from Truman State. The Tribune-Star confirmed through sources close to the program that Miller was coming to ISU. Jake Lieberman, who reports on recruiting, tweeted that Miller planned to come to ISU on Tuesday. Miller liked Lieberman's tweet on Wednesday.
The Tribune-Star has also learned that Miller, who has three years of eligibility left, would come to ISU as a preferred walk-on for the 2022-23 season. The plan after that is for Miller to be on full scholarship.
Miller provides another shooter for ISU coach Josh Schertz. Miller converted 45.3% of his 3-point attempts for Truman State as he averaged 14.1 points overall. He was the second-leading scorer on the 20-9 Bulldogs. ISU also recruited the Bulldogs' leading scorer, Cade McKnight, who averaged 19.4 points.
Miller was the GLVC Freshman of the Year in 2021 and he has been an All-Academic selection as well. He was a four-year starter for Regina High School in Iowa City.
Miller is the third player ISU has grabbed from the Division II ranks. Teammate McKnight was one and Tusculum guard Trent Gibson was the other. Even Courvoisier McCauley, who comes to ISU from DePaul has Division II roots as he played for Schertz at Lincoln Memorial.
Schertz is not allowed to comment on walk-on commitments. However, Miller's addition gives ISU options. This is particularly true when it comes to the potential of redshirting some players on the roster, including possibly Miller.
• Martin is official — Incoming freshman Rob Martin, who made a verbal commitment to ISU in March, officially signed his Letter Of Intent on Wednesday.
Martin's Christian Brothers College High School team won the Missouri 6A state championship. He averaged 20.1 points, 4.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for CBC.
Martin was named the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Player of the Year and he was the Missouri 6A Player of the Year.
“Rob is one of those players that the more you see him, the more you appreciate his game. He is a fierce competitor, incredibly savvy, and is as great a winner as I’ve recruited on the high school level,” Schertz said in an ISU press release.
“He has a championship DNA that he has brought to every team he’s been a part of, and that has been the driver of the incredible success his teams have enjoyed. He loves to work, loves to compete, and cares deeply about winning, so in a nutshell, he’s wired exactly like we want our players to be and is a perfect fit for our program,” Schertz added.
