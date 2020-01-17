Trip to Valpo looms as it gets tougher for the Sycamores

One game at a time, they say. And by they? I mean every coach who has ever lived probably from ancient Greek times.
Indiana State's coaches — and players for that matter — are no different. ISU coaches preach "one game at a time" with the fervor of any coaching staff anywhere. All cliches are bedded in reality. This particular cliche is bedded in granite.
ISU men's basketball coach Greg Lansing was asked Friday how true this cliche really is. Very true as it turns out.
"The only reason I know we play at Loyola after this is because I talked to Porter [Moser, Loyola coach] yesterday, but I couldn't tell you who we play past that. And I don't like at the standings ever. I never have, even as an assistant coach. I just look at the next one. That is cliche, but it's just what I do," Lansing said.
ISU guard Tyreke Key? He's in the same boat.
"I just know who the next team is. Sometimes you get looking at different teams and you worry about on different things. I just worry about the next game," Key said.
Coaches and players may claim that they don't look past the next one, but nearly everyone else who follows a team does. And ISU's trip to Valparaiso for an 8 p.m. tipoff tonight, is good cause for the non-participants to look ahead.
ISU is currently 10-6 overall and 3-2 in Missouri Valley Conference play, but if one is being honest? ISU hasn't had the hardest MVC road so far.
True, the pair of road games at Drake and Northern Iowa were both against the league's elite. And to ISU's credit? They came away with near-miss losses in both contests.
It will be good for ISU to have those tough road games out of the way, but there's so many tough games to go.
Through the coincidence of the MVC round-robin schedule, ISU has played three of the weakest MVC teams at home so far — Southern Illinois, Illinois State and Evansville. All wins, all easy wins, but it's nice when the lower-level teams are mixed up inside the 18-game schedule.
The payback is imminent. After the tricky trek to Valparaiso, ISU's schedule up to Feb. 5 is thus: at Loyola, Bradley at home, Drake at home, at Missouri State and Loyola at home.
ISU is only one game out of the MVC lead, but the combined MVC record of these teams is 18-11. And don't forget? Besides Valpo, the other 2-3 MVC team ISU faces in that stretch is Missouri State, the preseason favorite that many expect to bounce back and contend.
The Crusaders (9-9, 2-3) are, as Lansing and Key noted, the first domino in the way and they'll be tough enough.
Before the season began, Valparaiso was thought to be last-place fodder. Almost everyone who had experience bailed out on the Crusaders. Included were Derrik Smits, a difficult matchup in the post, and nearly all of the Crusaders' veteran backcourt.
One who initially indicated he was leaving was Javon Freeman-Liberty. Ultimately, he changed his mind and stayed, and that's a decision that has paid big dividends for the Crusaders.
"He's tough. He's the head of the snake. They run motion offense and it's tough to guard. Executing on defense and getting stops will be big for us," Key said.
The sophomore is averaging 20.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. He's joined holdover Mileek McMillan (8.8) and freshman Donovan Clay (7.9) to keep Valparaiso competitive. They're also joined by one-time ISU verbal commit Nick Robinson (7.3).
"They're really talented and they can be very disruptive and fast in transition. They're hard to guard individually and they're running true motion this year. We haven't seen that since Coach [Marty] Simmons left Evansville. He's got them buying in to what they're running," Lansing said.
Ryan Fazekas, an important shooter for the Crusaders, has missed all but two games, but he could return. Fazekas made the trip to Northern Iowa for Valpo's 88-78 loss on Wednesday, but didn't play.
Valpo is also tough at home. The Crusaders' only home loss this season was against Loyola.
If there's one thing ISU can exploit? It might be the Crusaders' defensive weakness in the paint. In league games, Valpo has allowed a MVC-worst 56.2 percent shooting percentage, a by-product of Smits and Jaume Sorolla's preseason departures. ISU, of course, has vastly improved in the paint with Jake LaRavia and Tre Williams.
"We have many ways to come at you offensively. We'll continue to play inside-out," said Lansing, who was asked how happy he is with ISU's inside-out game this season. "You don't always see it numbers-wise individually, but we keep track of paint touches. We want to be balanced and I think when we've played at our best, we have been."
Most of all for ISU? This is an important game to create some separation in the MVC pecking order. Valpo might be the closest peer to the Sycamores, at least at present, and any distance the Sycamores can create between themselves and the Crusaders will be important down the line.
ISU at Valparaiso
Tipoff — 8 p.m. today at Activities And Recreation Center, Valparaiso.
Broadcasts — Webstream: ESPN+. Radio: WIBQ-FM (97.9). Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Series — ISU leads 53-32. ISU won two of three from the Crusaders in 2019.
Last time out – ISU defeated Evansville 65-42 and Valpo lost 88-78 at Northern Iowa on Wednesday.
The players
Indiana State Sycamores (10-6, 3-2) — G Jordan Barnes (5-11, Sr., 11.7, 4.1 rpg), G Tyreke Key (6-2, Jr., 17.6, 5.3 rpg), G-F Cooper Neese (6-4, So., 9.5), F Tre Williams (6-7, Fr., 8.1) and F Jake LaRavia (6-8, Fr., 8.3) are possible starters. G-F Christian Williams (6-5, Sr., 4.3), G Cam Bacote (6-3, So., 3.8), F-C Bronson Kessinger (6-8, Sr., 3.7), G-F Cobie Barnes (6-5, Fr., 2.2), G De’Avion Washington (6-3, So., 1.6) and G Keon Sellers (6-4, Fr., 0.6) are key reserves.
Coach — Greg Lansing (158-148 at ISU, 10th year).
Valparaiso Crusaders (9-9, 2-3) — G Daniel Sackey (5-9, So., 6.5, 4.2 apg), G Donovan Clay (6-7, Fr., 7.9), G Nick Robinson (6-5, Jr., 7.3), G-F Javon Freeman-Liberty (6-3, So., 20.9, 5.5 rpg) and F Mileek McMillan (6-8, Jr., 8.8) are possible starters. G Ryan Fazekas (6-7, Sr., 13 ppg), G John Kiser (6-5, Sr., 6.4), G Eron Gordon (6-3, Jr., 6.2), F Ben Krikke (6-9, Fr., 6 ppg) and G Zion Morgan (6-5, Jr., 1.6) are key reserves.
Coach — Matt Lottich (63-53 at VU, 4th year).
Injuries and absences – For ISU, C Chris Agbo (personal) is out. For Valparaiso, G Ryan Fazekas (wrist) is questionable.
Next games — ISU plays at Loyola on Wednesday. Valparaiso plays at Missouri State on Thursday.
