A statement by Marie Hunter earlier this week begs to be interpreted as a positive sign for the Indiana State women's basketball program.
Hunter is a fifth-year senior who is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA last winter — the female version of Tyreke Key, perhaps — and was asked why she made the decision.
"It's my last year and I'm still around my family," she answered, "so it's a better fit for me."
Although the Sycamore women haven't had as much success on the court as they expected the past two seasons, they've been a team that seemed to be close and unified — a family, if you will. And when the transfer portal became a thing, it didn't matter to the ISU players.
Thus first-year coach Chad Killinger was working this week with nine of last year's 14 players who are returning. Three graduated, one transferred and one who left the program for parts unknown, but the rest are ready again to try to prove they are better than the past two seasons have shown.
"A lot of them wanted to be here," Killinger said this week, and the nine holdovers will be welcoming some of their new teammates soon.
The transfer portal has proven to be a plus for the Sycamores, who will add 6-foot-3 senior Florence Tshimanga from SMU, 5-10 graduate student Tonysha Curry from Stetson and 5-7 junior Anna McKendree from Nichols State.
Two of the three freshmen from Vicki Hall's recruiting class are also still on board, and 6-2 Arianna Smith will join the three transfers in summer school. Jenny Alexis, who is from Montreal, won't arrive until the fall because of Canada's restrictions.
When the four newcomers arrive soon, they'll join the returning nine in getting the most from the eight hours per week — four on the court, four for strength and conditioning — the NCAA allows during the summer.
"I'm happy with where we're at," Killinger said this week. "We're getting familiar with one another, and I've had girls who are willing to work in the few practices so far. They're picking up some things pretty quickly."
There's a sense of urgency, a couple of the veterans indicated.
"This is a big season for us this year," Hunter said.
"I think we may have been immature [the past two seasons]," said junior Sommer Pitzer. "This is our third time being here, and this year everything seems a lot better.
"It's a new experience and it's exciting," Pitzer continued. "There's good energy through the gym, in the locker room and in the hallways. It's a good vibe."
"We're gelling together," Hunter added, after agreeing with all of Pitzer's points.
Killinger and his staff — associate head coach Deidra Johnson, director of player development LaKale Malone, assistant coach Clint Williams and graduate assistant Alyx McKierman — are still working on the basics right now, not worrying yet about what kind of team they'll put on the floor in the winter. But there's optimism right now.
"We're making good strides," Killinger said. "I think our strength right now is a willingness to learn and being pretty consistent in effort."
