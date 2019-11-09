Indiana State and host Northern Iowa each scored three times in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game Saturday evening, but the only scoring for the Sycamores was a trio of field goals — two of them, unfortunately, short field goals — by Jerry Nunez.
The fifth-ranked Panthers, on the other hand, had a pair of first-half touchdowns and kept themselves in line for a Football Championship Subdivision first-round bye with a 17-9 win.
ISU held the Panthers off the scoreboard in the second half in the UniDome, twice forcing three-and-out series and twice limiting UNI to just one first down.
But the Sycamores, who began the second half with a drive of nearly seven minutes, were never able to get the ball in the end zone. Nunez had a 24-yard field goal in the first quarter — after ISU had first-and-goal at the 7 — and a 27-yard field goal to cap that early third-quarter drive.
On that drive, ISU got to UNI’s 9-yard line.
With the contest a potentially one-score game, Kurtis Wilderman was intercepted in the end zone just past the midpoint of the fourth quarter, then sacked and fumbled the ball away inside UNI territory with a little over a minute to play.
“There were definitely some positives there,” coach Curt Mallory said after the game, “but the negatives were that we didn’t take advantage of [those positives].”
UNI opened the game with three straight plays of more than 10 yards, making it look like many of the not-very-close games the Sycamores have played on the Panthers’ turf.
But a penalty on the home team’s fourth play, then a big pass rush by Kaleb Brewer, got the Panthers in second-and-long and, after being inside the ISU 30-yard line, they were forced to punt.
Using Dominique Dafney and Michael Haupert in wildcat formations in addition to Wilderman being the quarterback, the Sycamores drove 73 yards — the big play a 32-yard pass from Wilkerson to Dante Hendrix — and had first-and-goal only to have a negative play and a dropped pass by Dakota Caton leading to the first Nunez field goal.
The Panthers continued to be explosive on offense — for a while — and scored in four plays, a 47-yard completion setting up a 25-yard scoring strike. But after that, the ISU defense settled in and forced consecutive three-and-outs.
Between those two series, a 20-yard run by the 6-foot-3, 235-pound Dafney — a wide receiver by trade — helped ISU get to the 22-yard line, and Nunez cut the lead to 7-6. Dafney, with 80 yards, was his team’s leading rusher for the second straight week.
“In high school I think [his team] used him back there [as a wildcat runner] at times,” Mallory said after the game. “He’s a load, and he’s patient . . . the coaches did a good job getting the ball in different guys’ hands.”
A fortunate turf bounce on the Panther punt after the second three-and-out put the Sycamores in bad field position, and a 28-yard punt return by Xavier Williams set up UNI at the Sycamore 29-yard line — although again the defense forced the home team to kick a field goal. But then an interception halted a Sycamore drive, and the Panthers added another touchdown with 1:50 left in the half.
ISU’s opening drive of the third quarter included runs of 10 and 13 yards by Dafney and an 18-yard completion from Wilderman to Caton. Although first-and-goal from the 9 became fourth-and-goal from the 9, Nunez kicked the field goal and it was 17-9 with plenty of time left.
Then the game got frustrating.
The next time ISU had the ball, it moved across midfield, but a corner blitz by the Panthers turned third-and-5 into fourth-and-16. Peterson Kerlegrand’s best run of the day on ISU’s next possession went for naught, but the Sycamore defense got the ball back and Wilderman lofted a 48-yard pass to Hendrix for first-and-goal at the 3-yard line.
On first down, the Sycamores were penalized for having too many players in the offensive huddle. Haupert ran for four yards to make it second-and-goal from the 4, but an illegal procedure penalty moved ISU back to the 9, and a holding penalty pushed the Sycamores to the 19. On third-and-goal from the 15, Wilkerson — running for his life to his left — lofted the ball toward Caton in the end zone, but the ball hung in the air long enough for three defenders to converge for an interception.
“It’s disappointing,” Mallory acknowledged. “When you get the ball to the 3, you’ve got to push it in . . . and unfortunately, we did it to ourselves. “[The string of penalties is] something we can’t do to ourselves — but we were able to get the ball back and still had an opportunity.”
Yes, with 3:12 left in the game ISU had the ball again, and Wilkerson connected with Hendrix for 27 yards and Dante Jones for 12. Then came the strip-sack, and three kneel-downs.
“We came into this game and we were going to take shots [down the field],” said Hendrix after his 135-yard game. “I just wanted to make big plays for my team. But [the Panthers] stopped us when it mattered and made us kick field goals. We’ve got to finish these drives.”
“Dante, in my opinion, is the best wide receiver in our conference,” Mallory said.
Now 3-7, the Sycamores have their last home game next Saturday, then finish the season at Missouri State.
“Effort and attitude is the expectation,” Mallory said. “We battled. The effort on both sides is something we’ll build on.”
Northern Iowa 17, Indiana State 9
Indiana State=3=3=3=0=—=9
Northern Iowa=7=10=0=0=—=17
ISU — Jerry Nunez 24 field goal, 7:22 1st
UNI — Suni Lane 25 pass from Will McElvain (Matthew Cook kick), 5:24 1st
ISU — Nunez 41 field goal, 12:16 2nd
UNI — Cook 22 field goal, 7:00 2nd
UNI — Trevor Allen 13 run (Cook kick), 1:50 2nd
ISU — Nunez 28 field goal, 8:21 3rd
=ISU=UNI
First downs=17=12
Rushes-yards=39-125=32-91
Passing yards=220=167
Comp-Att-Int=15-25-2=11-20-0
Return yards=0=41
Fumbles-lost=1-1=0-0
Punts-avg=5-41.6=7-39
Penalties-yards=5-45=2-25
Time of possession=35:09=24:51
Individual statistics
Rushing — ISU: Dominique Dafney 16-80, Michael Haupert 8-33, Peterson Kerlegrand 9-30, Nick Sims 1-5, Dakota Caton 1-3, Kurtis Wilderman 4-minus 26. UNI: Allen 12-62, Nick McCabe 7-19, Aaron Graham 1-19, McElvain 7-5.
Passing — ISU: Wilderman 15-25-2, 220 yards. UNI: McElvain 11-20-0, 167.
Receiving — ISU: Dante Hendrix 5-135, Kerlegrand 4-36, Dante Jones 3-23, Zach Larkin 2-8, Caton 1-18. UNI: Lane 3-55, Graham 3-35, Isaiah Weston 2-58, Jaylin James 1-10, Jayden Scott 1-5, Allen 1-4.
Next — Indiana State (3-7, 1-5 MVC) hosts Youngstown State and Northern Iowa (7-3, 5-1) plays at South Dakota State next Saturday.
