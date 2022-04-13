TODD AARON GOLDEN: Would it have killed NDSU to do the MVC schools a solid?

When a conference is bringing in a new member? It wants everything to be perfect.
Whether every school is on-board with the decision to add a school or not, conferences want to project a unified front. No waves shall be made. Everyone is supposed to have a smile on their face and be welcoming on the day a new conference member is officially unveiled to the public.
So it was a pretty unusual breach of etiquette on April 4 when North Dakota State went public with the fact that it voted against Murray State's admission to the Missouri Valley Football Conference ... on the same day the MVFC was announcing Murray State's admission as the league's 12th school.
This protocol violation does bear some explanation. It's not as if NDSU made a public announcement regarding their vote. In fact, NDSU did the whole welcoming thing like most other schools in the league did with the boilerplate press release platitudes via their athletic website.
The Fargo (N.D.) Forum, which offers gold standard MVFC coverage, reached out and asked NDSU how it voted. There had been concerns raised in the weeks before the announcement as Murray State wasn't immediately rubber-stamped after it joined the full-time Missouri Valley Conference in early January — there was speculation that there was resistance within the league to its admission.
The Forum was perfectly within their rights to ask the question, but NDSU was also perfectly within its rights to defer for a day or two to let Murray State and the MVFC have their moment.
Instead? The news that NDSU — that would be the nine-time FCS national champion Bison, so there's a bit of clout here — was against the move was given almost as much run as Murray State's addition was.
I didn't like it. There's a legitimate debate to be had about Murray State and the MVFC, but it was the wrong time to have it.
The questions raised about Murray State and football are worth asking. Can they compete? But more to the point, were they added to the league primarily as a favor to the permanent MVC schools? Indiana State being one of them.
I think the answer to both questions is the jury is very much out on the former and a resounding yes to the latter. MVFC commissioner Patty Viverito said the permanent MVC schools requested the Racers' admission.
We know at least one Dakota school voted for Murray State. It takes eight schools of the existing 11 to add a member. The old-line Gateway Conference schools only add up to seven, so at least one of South Dakota, North Dakota and South Dakota State did give the Racers the thumbs up.
Bully for them, but part of the problem I have with NDSU's public stance is that this isn't the first time the MVFC has added a school of questionable on-field value with wider conference concerns in-mind.
Get in your time machine and head back to 2010. At the time, NDSU and SDSU had played only two years in the then-freshly-branded MVFC. It was already clear that the Dakota State pair augmented an already-strong league.
South Dakota, which transitioned to Division I later than NDSU and SDSU did, was widely-rumored to be close to a Big Sky Conference invitation, which North Dakota had already accepted. That raised fears that the Dakota State's might want to consolidate all of their members in one conference, i.e., the Big Sky rather than the MVFC, and by proxy, the Summit League.
The MVFC sprung into action very quickly and stole a march on the Big Sky, nabbing South Dakota for itself. That set the MVFC to the membership path it has today.
“It was a very rapid turnaround, but it's been discussed [as a possibility] for a year-and-a-half to two years. When North Dakota went to the Big Sky, our commissioner [Viverito] felt quick action was needed,” then-ISU Director of Athletics Ron Prettyman said on the day South Dakota was announced in 2010.
North Dakota, of course, also later joined the MVFC after its stint as the only Dakota school in the Big Sky.
A secondary reason to add South Dakota was that it also helped consolidate the Coyotes' membership in the Summit League when they could have joined the Big Sky in all sports as North Dakota did. South Dakota joined the Summit in 2011.
Sound familiar? South Dakota was in Murray State's shoes long before the Racers were the debate of the moment.
Now, I know for a fact that ISU wasn't at all pleased at the time to add another flight to the MVFC calendar and they weren't alone. There was a provision put in place that ISU (and, I believe, Southern Illinois) would not make more than one trip to the Dakotas in a single season. (That provision must not exist anymore as ISU made two Dakota trips in 2021.)
What's also germane to the present is that South Dakota was in no way, shape or form ready for MVFC membership competitively when they began playing in 2012.
The Coyotes were a road apple in their early years in the MVFC. The Coyotes went winless in the MVFC in two of their first three seasons and didn't have a winning season overall after joining the league until 2017. The Coyotes were as every bit as bad as some think Murray State might be once they join the MVFC.
Yet? Apart from complaints about travel costs, no one among the permanent MVC schools (that I'm aware of) complained about adding Dakota schools, certainly not on the day the announcement was made. Same for when North Dakota was added in 2017. I read the reaction at the time. The nicey-nicey press releases and huzzah-filled quotes were all there.
It's not as if those additions transformed the MVFC. The league was already a multi-bid juggernaut, but it did a lot for the Dakota schools to consolidate their schools together.
So it's a bit irritating when that favor wasn't returned to the MVC schools by NDSU — schools, I might add, that started this conference long before any of the Dakota schools ever aspired to Division I status. In a league, I might also add, that was multi-bid back in the Gateway days long before NDSU and SDSU pushed the league to a new level.
Murray State's addition isn't going to weaken the MVFC any more than South Dakota's addition did. Strength of schedule matters in FCS football, but accumulation of wins carries equal weight so long as you don't pile up on tomato cans. With the MVFC schedule as it is? That's an impossibility given the depth of strength in the league.
I know NDSU's wildly successful program, and the money it spends on it, creates the demand to seek more. They feel, with a quite bit of justification, that they've out-grown the MVFC and FCS. Tap a Bison on the shoulder and you just might get a speech on how the Mountain West Conference would be perfect for them.
Maybe it would? I'll be the first to wish them good luck if it ever happens. Their championships have earned NDSU the right to aspire.
But as it is? NDSU has been deemed geographically undesirable by the conferences they long for and the TV networks that drive these decisions. They'll have to wait for when the conditions become favorable for them, much as Wichita State did when it made similar noises in its salad days.
Maybe NDSU will get that golden ticket? Maybe they won't.
We'll see, but until then? NDSU is one of us. And as one of us? The MVC schools scratched your backs twice with membership additions that did little for them, but quite a bit for the Dakota-based members.
Would it have killed you to scratch ours?
