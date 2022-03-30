TODD AARON GOLDEN: Where home runs come to rest

Where baseballs go to die.
It's a trite, immature thought, but in the countless games I've covered at Bob Warn Field, I've seen my share of home runs to left field. The longer bombs? Those balls fly into Woodlawn Cemetery.
I've long wondered what happened to the home runs that landed in Woodlawn Cemetery. I knew it was likely a mundane answer — either someone from the team retrieved them, or, the city grabbed them when they maintained the cemetery.
But what of those buried there? Who has the distinction of having their rest disturbed by the occasional home run? How long have they been laid to rest? What are their stories?
So I tried to find out. What I found was less about baseball and more about a fascinating part of Terre Haute's history that has long slipped out of our collective consciousness.
The lay of the land
First? In a sport which, at the professional level, has had the lore of its home run landing places earned over time — Waveland Avenue's houses are as much a part of the tableau of Wrigley Field as anything on the field — or designed into the aesthetic as it is at modern ballparks like Camden Yards or PNC Park, it seems supremely odd to have a cemetery as part of the backdrop of Bob Warn Field.
Then again? College fields are utilitarian. Most were wedged into an open area on-campus without thought to aesthetics. Highways, campus buildings, parking lots, railroad spurs, etc., are usually the backdrop of collegiate outfields, so while a cemetery might be strange, at least it's unique.
It's not automatic that a home run hit to left field at Bob Warn Field is going to make it to Woodlawn Cemetery. First? There are pine trees lining most of the fence. Bob Warn himself told me last week he put the seeds down when the field was built in the 1970s. Did you expect that anyone else would have planted them?
Those pines corral most of the home runs hit out there, but there is a gap to straightaway left and another in the power alley where a batter has a clean shot.
The power alley is a tough ask. Apart from very late-season warm-weather games, the ball doesn't carry well through most of ISU's season. However, the gap in straightaway left is a target-rich environment for a ball to leave the property.
Even then, you have some work to do to get a home run into the cemetery. There's probably about a 15-20-yard gap from left field fence to Woodlawn.
Second Avenue runs between the two. It is still officially a Terre Haute city street, though it likely hasn't been used in any meaningful sense as a road in at least 50 years. It isn't paved for part of its length. ISU would like the city to relinquish that sliver of land and would like to build a party deck in left field, but that can't happen as long as the street is still in the books.
So it takes a powerful clout to get a ball into the cemetery. And what of the cemetery?
Woodlawn and the land around Bob Warn Field
Woodlawn is an important part of Terre Haute's past. There are still burials conducted there, but they are rare. According to Tribune-Star obituaries, there's a burial at Woodlawn about once a month on average.
Woodlawn, established in 1839, is the first city-maintained cemetery. The idea was to have a central burial place after early Hauteans were buried either at Indian Springs Cemetery, northwest of today's Gibson Track And Field Stadium and RiverFront Lofts — you may recall the bones that were dug up when the former American Can/Pillsburg/ICON Building was gutted and rebuilt in the mid-2010s — or in long-gone cemeteries that were in the city proper.
There are still bodies of early Hauteans supposedly in the downtown Terre Haute area, including at the corner of 6th and Ohio Street.
Woodlawn served it's purpose well for its first 45 years. However, in 1884, Highland Lawn Cemetery was founded and would become the city's second cemetery, an arrangement that still exists to the present.
Highland Lawn was symbolic of the city's progress at a time when Terre Haute was approaching its commercial peak.
Many early Hauteans who are currently interred at Highland Lawn were originally buried at Woodlawn, including Chauncey Rose and Demas Deming. Their graves were relocated when the more prestigious Highland Lawn opened.
Woodlawn's property, which also includes St. Joseph Cemetery in its northwest corner, was also land-locked. By the early 1900s, many of the plots in the original divisions of the cemetery had been sold.
Highland Lawn was where Terre Haute was headed. Woodlawn was a part of its past and had a bad reputation. According to a 2016 Tribune-Star story, relaying a 1912 story from the Saturday Spectator, Woodlawn was "being deserted" and "the old graveyard is doomed".
Also, one has to consider how Woodlawn fit into Terre Haute at the time. For much of its history, the neighborhood around Woodlawn was relatively isolated.
The multi-lane Third Street we know today, where you likely zip by Woodlawn without a moment's thought these days, didn't exist until the early 1960s. North of Lafayette Avenue, Third Street was a two-lane road that dead-ended at Maple Street. Back then, travelers going north veered onto Lafayette, which was U.S. 41 into the 1970s. You had to want to go to Woodlawn to see it until recent times.
The area around Woodlawn, including the plot of land Bob Warn Field sits on, was considered rundown relatively early in Terre Haute's history. From the late 19th Century onward, it was a mixed residential and industrial area. The area was near, if not a part of, Terre Haute's notorious Sin City-era Red Light district, the heart of which was across the railroad tracks, a few blocks to the south.
There were houses in the plot of land the baseball stadium sits on as late as the 1960s. You can still see the remnants of sidewalks in the right field parking lot. By the early 1970s, there's an aerial shot I found in which much of the land the baseball property sits on was used as a storage area for tractor trailers.
Ground was broken on what is now Bob Warn Field in 1976. ISU played at Valle Field in years between the time the new field was built and when Memorial Stadium lost its baseball setup in 1967.
Who rests there?
On Tuesday, I went to visit Woodlawn myself. I'm not a fan of cemeteries. My mother died when I was young so I've long avoided them. However, and with respect to those who rest there, even if I wasn't averse to cemeteries, Woodlawn is a spooky place. The city maintains Woodlawn fine, but it stands to reason, given its age, that some of the graves and plots have begun to be reclaimed by the ravages of time.
Ground has settled, headstones have faded or leaning towards the ground and many cannot be read. Most monuments are in the style of their time, including wrought iron fences and graveyard iconography of the 1800s we no longer use today. Walking around? Your mind plays tricks on you. Given spring rains, the ground was soggy. You traipsed cautiously, whether you really needed to or not.
The area behind Bob Warn Field within Woodlawn is Division 48. Woodlawn is designed in the manner of 1800s cemeteries, split into divisions and "streets" that separate them. Most of the graves I encountered as I approached the baseball field dated to the late 1800s.
But there was a surprise.
Along the cyclone fence that lines the south end of the property were graves that don't fit the original plan of the cemetery. These graves were perpendicular to the rest and they were far more recent. The headstones were from the 1950s and 1960s.
I called cemetery management, in a case of history repeating itself, the city maintains Woodlawn out of its Highland Lawn facilities. I was told that this is Divisions 50 and 51, created later, and I was told that there are several unmarked graves in this area. "A lot of poor people are buried there," I was told.
Included was the headstone for Thomas Robson, 1872-1961, and he is directly in the gap between the pines at Bob Warn Field. If a home run is going to strike someone's resting place? Robson's grave is the most likely to get hit.
I tried to find out what I could about Robson. According to the city directories, perhaps the most essential tomes in existence that can tell you Terre Haute's history year-to-year, Robson was married and was listed as a mechanic. He may have lived out on Fruitridge Avenue for a time in the early part of the 20th Century.
He was later listed as a laborer, but the directories lose track of him in the 1950s, until just before his death. At the end, he lived on 21 Spruce Street, very close to the Wabash River, an address that no longer exists. He died on May 14, 1961.
Directly behind Robson is the Conover family plot. Cordoned in by cement boundaries, it was plotted in the 19th Century in the southernmost portion of Division 48.
There are four Conover's buried in the plot and there was tragedy in their lives. Patriarch David W. Conover died last, in 1904, and I found little about him. His wife, spelled Menerva on her grave, but spelled Minerva in her obituary, died in 1891 of dysentery at the age of 60.
The Conover's lived at 625 Chestnut Street, where today's Stalker Hall is located on ISU's campus. In the 1800s, this was still a residential area.
Tragedy occurred in 1882 when both of the Conover's children, daughter May and son Xenia, died in the same year, though both had reached adulthood. May died in January of consumption, the 1800s term for tuberculosis. Xenia died in September, the cause of death was not listed.
The Conover family gravestone is the most obvious landmark that could, and likely has, been struck by batted balls.
Rest in peace
In my stroll around Woodlawn, I did not see any baseballs around the graves. According to the city, baseballs are frequently found on cemetery grounds. They are most frequently thrown back over the left field fence.
Jerry Judson, long-time personality around the ISU baseball program, said he used to hop the Woodlawn fence to retrieve balls when Warn was coaching. Current ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said Woodlawn was "a scary place". I asked him what he does when the balls land out in the cemetery?
"I get on the guys because baseballs are $6 apiece. If they go over our fence, whether in practice or a game, I want the balls back," Hannahs said. "But if they go over the [cemetery] fence? I don't say a word. [The balls] can stay there."
It would be a bit too glib on my part to riff off of Hannahs' words to say those balls found their final resting place. As I walked around Woodlawn, the home runs escaped my mind. I thought of those long-forgotten folks who reside there.
What would they think? Did they like baseball? Were they even aware of it? Would they have been offended to have their graves disturbed over a comparatively meaningless pursuit as it relates to life and death?
My guess is that most of them would be bewildered. Spectator sports, even leisure time itself, as a concept was in its infancy when most those in the home run firing line died. Those who rest there would know nothing of college sports, Indiana State, baseball in its current form, or that their future resting place would be subject to trivial interest by a sportswriter well over a century later.
Maybe Robson would understand? He died later, into the era when these things could be understood. Or perhaps he wouldn't? He passed away 15 years before his resting place turned out to be ground zero for well-struck four-baggers.
While my curiosity about what's out there was sated, I couldn't help feeling respect for those who rest there. They are part of a Terre Haute we long ago left behind. They grew up, loved, raised families, worked, mourned and died just like we have or we all will.
And they were there first.
So as I walked away, I did a sign of the cross and wished Robson and the Conover family peace. Flying baseballs will occasionally disrupt their graves, but I hope it's just a momentary disturbance in their eternal rest they earned.
