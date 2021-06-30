TODD AARON GOLDEN: What does NIL Day mean for ISU and the MVC?

Thursday is NIL Day in the world of college athletics ... a day that will bring monumental change to the entire concept of what being a student-athlete is about.
The NCAA announced on Wednesday that all barriers in the way of athletes being compensated for their name, image and likeness in all of its divisions are no longer applicable. The timing goes along with the many states that have laws or executive orders that go into effect today that govern NIL in their individual states.
The NCAA, it's member schools, and the athletes will have to wait for national legislation that formalizes what the rules will be. Until then, though there are some temporary NCAA guidelines in place, athletes will be governed by the rules, or lack thereof, in the states where NIL legislation hasn't been passed.
One of those states without a NIL law or executive order is Indiana. The public institutions in the state are in the legal dark when it comes to their NIL guidance, and since the NCAA hasn't codified its own permanent rules, Indiana State is one of the schools that are about to step foot into the wild, wild west of NIL.
Maybe that's not a bad thing? ISU, and the other state public schools, may not have a rule for how NIL will work, but they also don't have any brakes on how it can be applied. It will be interesting to see how it evolves, but temporarily, the lack of a law and the freedom it provides, might be good for the student-athletes in Indiana.
However, that's a matter to be decided as the NIL situation evolves. What does NIL Day mean for ISU, today?
I spoke with ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales on Wednesday about it. First, Clinkscales supports NIL, though he would prefer there would be guidance or a law that would make it "palatable and easy to understand" for both institutions and student-athletes.
Unlike Indiana and Purdue, who have signed agreements with third-party vendors that could serve as a sort of middle man for student-athletes to help market themselves, ISU has not yet entered such an agreement. The only Missouri Valley Conference school that has is Missouri State. Clinkscales said that ISU has had several vendors pitch their services to the school and to the conference as a whole — and that many of the services offered are attractive.
It is still being decided whether ISU will enter into its own agreement, or, enter into a conference-wide agreement that would benefit all of the schools.
So, for now, NIL matters are being handled by the ISU compliance department within athletics. Clinkscales emphasized that there is a two-prong mission involved as far as ISU's role in helping athletes with NIL. One is education. Just because you can make money off your likeness doesn't mean you're exempt from taxes, fees or licensing rights to do so. ISU wants to make sure athletes aren't stepping on any metaphorical land mines in these matters.
For example, an athlete can't approach a local business on their own and use an ISU logo without paying the university to do so, since it's a copyright issue. However, an athlete would be free to use their own image without ISU interference, if there was no copyright involved.
The other prong that Clinkscales emphasized is the marketing aspect. ISU will do what it can to help athletes find the tools at their disposal to help promote and monetize themselves to the best of their ability. There is software and other mechanisms that can help do that.
It gets byzantine when you start to get into individual deals. One thing Clinkscales emphasized is that universities cannot organize NIL ventures for the athletes. That's something they would have to do on their own or have a third-party do it for them, a business that almost certainly will boom straight away as the NCAA has ruled that it will not prevent agents from helping student-athletes monetize themselves.
However, there are going to inevitably be situations where marketing a student-athlete is good for both the athlete and the school. If ISU is having a winning season, and a local business wants to ride the wave and do some advertising with the athlete and school, that is one example that could crop up.
In that case, as the rules (or lack thereof) currently state, the athlete would have to negotiate a contract not only with the business, but also, ISU, to be able to access their copyrighted branding. There might be times where ISU is interested, but other times where it feels it wouldn't serve their interests.
As for who will be able to most take advantage of NIL? Again, we're in the great unknown. How far will NIL penetrate to the actual student-athlete experience, rather than it being a separation of church-and-state, where the athlete markets themselves out of the university environment?
Clinkscales is riding the speculation just like everyone else. He said NIL could be restricted to out-of-university dealings, or, it could become as pervasive as a pay-for-play system where there's a salary structure for players within a team. No one knows yet where this will evolve.
One thing is certain. Some of the assumptions about who might be marketable, especially at the start of NIL, might surprise you. It is assumed that players in the popular and money-making sports like football and men's and women's basketball will be the most likely beneficiaries. In the long run? That's likely true.
However, check your social media. The initial beneficiaries might be athletes who are considered influencers with big social media followings.
An example of an ISU athlete who could benefit is ISU freshman women's golfer Iyoun Chew. Between Tik-Tok and Instagram, Chew has close to 47,000 followers on those platforms. Athletes like Chew can demonstrate, right now, to those who want to monetize her "influence" that she is worth the investment.
Another ISU athlete who could benefit is track and field runner Noah Malone. He qualified for the Paralympics and his story of overcoming Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy and being legally blind to compete at the highest level is an inspiring one. In the past, it would merely be an inspirational tale. Now? Malone can seek to be compensated for it if he chooses to.
"Many assume it's only going to be football and basketball that benefit from NIL, but our athletes in Olympic sports are very marketable," Clinkscales said.
Where this all goes will be an adventure rife with good and bad moments. It's going to be interesting how the fans react too. Many will support NIL, many will fuel a backlash, who don't want to see their beloved college sports turn into a quasi-professional enterprise. No matter where you fall on the spectrum, Clinkscales' initial priority when it comes to NIL is to make sure ISU is being helpful for its athletes.
"Our focus is to educate them and point them in the right direction to help them market themselves in the way that's most advantageous," Clinkscales said.
• Elgin and the MVC — As I write this, Doug Elgin is spending his last day as Missouri Valley Conference commissioner. As of Thursday, Jeff Jackson takes over officially, though he's already been transitioning into the role throughout the month of June.
Elgin is responsible for making the MVC what it is today, a conference thought of as one of the best mid-tier conferences in the country, certainly the best in the Midwest. That wasn't necessarily the case when Elgin took over in the late 1980s, when the MVC didn't really know what it wanted to be.
Elgin changed that. He made the MVC about men's basketball. His crowning achievement is Arch Madness, with the MVC Tournament being held in St. Louis since 1991. Under Elgin's leadership, it became an event, and has become an annual highlight for all of the schools, with the championship broadcast on CBS since 2006.
Elgin helped the MVC become a basketball force by the early 2000s, peaking with the four-bid season in 2006. But it wasn't just that zenith, the MVC has constantly been a threat in the NCAA Tournament ever since.
Whether the MVC took full advantage of its position in the mid-2000s can be debated, but what can't be is the league's resilience under Elgin. Losing Creighton (2013) and Wichita State (2017) could have been hammer blows for any other conference. But under Elgin, the MVC stayed calm and out-lasted detractors who thought the addition of Loyola in 2013 was a mistake. It proved to be a master stroke.
The one thing fans don't see is the internal make-up of the league members and how it challenging it can be to create a consensus.
We're talking about five public institutions and five private ones. We're talking about seven FCS football schools (two non-scholarship) and three that don't play the sport at all. These forces are often pulling in different directions, but one of Elgin's greatest strengths was to make sure they never pulled apart. And very often, they pulled together to serve a common good among institutions that don't have common missions.
For my part, Elgin was always open and easy to talk to. I appreciate that he valued the media that covered the league and how important the media's role is in maintaining interest in the Valley.
I think my favorite moment involving Elgin came in 2007 at Arch Madness. That was the year attendance at Arch Madness peaked. There were 85,074 fans who attended the four sessions and Scottrade Center (as it was called then) was almost entirely filled for the semis.
I recall seeing Elgin in the vomitorium of one of the tunnels. He was by himself looking up at the assembled crowd. I stood by and looked up too.
"Pretty amazing, isn't it?" Elgin said.
"You built it," I responded.
I believed it then and I believe it now. Elgin made the MVC what it is. Every fan of every MVC school, past and present, should thank him for making the league that represents them one to be proud of.
