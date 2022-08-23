TODD AARON GOLDEN: Victims in ISU accident shined a light on those who loved them

When I was in high school — I can't recall what year it was, maybe my junior year? — I was sitting in class, another ho-hum day in my own little world, when I felt a tap on my shoulder.
It was a girl at the desk next to mine. She asked, "How come you don't smile very much?"
I was taken aback. We learn as we go through life that popularity in high school means nothing later in life, but while you're in high school? It means everything.
The girl was, without question, one of the most popular in our school. Myself, introverted by nature, not very sure of himself, and a transplant to Indianapolis from another state, was not. In addition, without going overboard on the melodrama, my Mom had passed in bad circumstances a few short years before our family moved to Indiana, so whatever smiles I may have had on my best days were not coming back.
Still, I wasn't so wrapped up in myself that I couldn't add a bit of my own brand of levity. So I turned around and gave her an exaggerated, goofy grin.
She laughed, I laughed, and when I did, my real smile came out. She said, "You should smile more. You have a good smile." After that? It was back to class.
When we'd see each other in the hallway or at the mall (this was the 1980s), we'd say hi in passing, and once in a while? She'd tell me to not forget to smile.
I bring this up because it raced back into my mind as I began to report on and mentally process the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili and Caleb VanHooser early Sunday morning in Riley. Omarion Dixon and John Moore survived the accident, but remain hospitalized.
Why would that moment enter my mind? The girl I'm referring to, her name was Jenny Kent, and another passenger in her car, Aaron Roth, were killed during my senior year of high school in January 1989 in a single-vehicle car accident near Mud Creek on 86th Street in Indianapolis. I drove to the accident site in Riley on Sunday to see if anyone had put out flowers or other tributes. I shouldn't have done that. The accident that claimed my friend 33 years ago was hauntingly similar to the one that happened in Riley on Sunday.
Bad memories flooded back, but to be honest? They weren't chief on my mind. What I recalled most in remembering my fallen high school friend was her no-strings attached sweetness. A random of act of kindness that would seemingly have no relevance beyond the moment it occurred in.
But it goes to show you never know. Given that my friend died tragically, that simple act became a sort of ray of light. Something I remember about her long after she's been gone. It goes to show that the things we do when we're at our best live well beyond us.
What also occurred to me as the names began to be revealed from Sunday's accident (we knew the names before we reported them, but in a case like this, you wait until you're 100% sure to name them) was that the victims in the accident were not very well known to the Indiana State community.
Eubanks and VanHooser were true freshmen, having only had one week of class and a few months with their ISU teammates prior to their deaths. They never played a game for the Sycamores. Musili, in the unfair way we sometimes put athletes (and others) on pedestals, even though we're all created equal, was not an ISU football player.
I never spoke to Eubanks or VanHooser myself. Football is different from, say, basketball, in that most freshmen have to wait to get their turn to play. It's only then that there's media attention and interviews that come with it.
To me, that the majority of us never got the chance to allow them to provide us with their own rays of light is tragic in itself. ISU coach Curt Mallory noted that the one thing he took solace in is that the older Sycamores did get to know these kids.
"Nowadays, the freshmen can join us early in the summer. That's why this is such a great family here, the older guys can bring the younger guys along. We [the coaches] don't have access to these players [until camp opens], but the players do. They do an unbelievable job of bringing them along. So many of our teammates have said they were like a little brother," Mallory said.
ISU players have not been available to speak with the media, so their thoughts on their fallen teammates will have to come on another day, but I thought I'd try to paint a picture of the three fallen Sycamores. To try to find out what we missed out on before they were taken from us.
Jayden Musili
The Fort Wayne native, who was in his second year at ISU, does not have an ISU football number to immortalize him in remembrance, but he loved sports and he pursued his love at Concordia High School.
According to a report from Fort Wayne TV station WANE, Musili was the son of African immigrants, a first-generation American. He was educated in Fort Wayne his whole life, going to Lutheran schools all the way through high school.
According to a statement Musili's family gave to WANE, Musili played football for Concordia, a picture of him in his No. 35 jersey was included. The statement also said that Musili had recently started playing soccer.
The family statement to WANE also said that Musili was a care giver during the summer between semesters at ISU.
"Jayden was a shining light in our family. He was an awesome friend and he always had a smile on his face and knew how to put one on others, even in our darkest days," the Musili family statement to WANE said.
Caleb VanHooser
From the minute the phone conversation began with Lakota East football coach Rick Haynes, it was evident that the death of VanHooser was very raw and still something the coach was coming to grips with.
"The sadness in his mom's voice was overwhelming when I spoke to her," Haynes said, referring to Amanda Bright, VanHooser's mother.
VanHooser was from Liberty Township, Ohio. According to Haynes, he came to the northern Cincinnati area suburb by way of Pennsylvania and he lived with his mom and his stepfather.
VanHooser was a 6-foot-2 cornerback and wide receiver for Lakota East and was in the pipeline to be a cornerback for the Sycamores.
According to Haynes, and accounts in the Cincinnati media, VanHooser was extremely well-liked by his classmates for his sense of humor. He was liked by Lakota East staff for his respectful personality and also his humor.
When Haynes was informed of VanHooser's death, he called a team meeting at Lakota East on Sunday. However, it wasn't just the current members of the Thunderhawks who came to the sad occasion.
"We had a team meeting on Sunday to let the guys know and there were a bunch of guys who drove two or three hours to be at that meeting," Haynes said.
"We have a couple of Division II guys at Ashland [College] who were there, we had a kid drive down from Cleveland, a kid from [Dayton]. They're shook. There were about 21 or 22 in his class and they were close-knit. They loved him," Haynes added.
Football-wise, Haynes felt Indiana State would benefit greatly from his size and his speed. Haynes also ran track in high school.
"He hadn't even scratched the surface of what he could be. He was a long kid who had great hips," Haynes said. "He was fast and when he had the ball in his hands, he was dynamic. I thought he was a great get for Indiana State because I thought he was better than a FCS player."
Haynes noted that ISU's game at Purdue on Sept. 10 will have emotional relevance to Lakota East. Purdue tight end Charlie Kenrich was VanHooser's teammate at Lakota East. Add in the fact that Dixon is from Lafayette and that game will stand out for the Sycamores, Boilermakers and beyond.
Lakota East will put a patch on their helmets with VanHooser's high school No. 2 emblazoned on it. There will be a moment of silence when they host Lakota West on Friday. Haynes said that the support VanHooser has received in his community speaks volumes.
"Caleb's strength was that he was pretty positive everyday. Kids gravitated to him because of that. He'd crack a joke and make you smile. I don't think all of those kids would have come back [for their Sunday meeting] for someone they didn't truly love," Haynes said.
Haynes also noted that while ISU didn't get to know VanHooser for long, he was a part of the family.
"He was an extremely likeable kid. I got a text from Mark Smith [ISU assistant head coach] who said he was not [at ISU] long, but he was loved very much," Haynes said.
Christian Eubanks
Like everyone else, Warren Township (Ill.) High School football coach Bryan McNulty was thrown into shock when informed of the death of Eubanks.
"I think it's just such a shock. I think everyone is still asking how this could happen? You expect this kid to have a bright future and it's cut down so quickly. He was a great kid and a great person. This is an unimaginable tragedy," McNulty said.
Eubanks, who was called Chris by those who knew him, was the son of Rhonda Eubanks. He was from Waukegan, Ill., next door to Gurnee, where Warren Township High School is located.
According to McNulty, Eubanks was artistic and into fashion. He was a business administration major at ISU and McNulty said he thought Eubanks wanted to start his own business.
"He was a free-spirited kid who was unapologetically himself. He did things to the beat of his own drum, but in a respectful way. He wasn't afraid to dress different, think differently, and he was creative as a person," McNulty said.
Eubanks, nicknamed "Bash" by his ISU teammates, was also unfailingly honest when it came to football.
"He was really honest, brutally honest, but in a good way. That could rub teammates the wrong way at times, but everyone on the team respected him because of that," McNulty recalled. "He was never mean-spirited about it, but he was honest, and as coaches, we loved that about him."
For the Blue Devils, the 6-foot-1 Eubanks played linebacker. He was in the pipeline to be an outside linebacker for the Sycamores. He played inside linebacker during his senior year at Warren Township and returned a blocked field goal 93 yards for a touchdown.
"He was really long and athletic. He had heavy hands and when he put them on people, he could move them," McNulty said.
McNulty last spoke with Eubanks two weeks before his death. He said that Eubanks thanked him for the path he was put on to become a Sycamore.
"We have a saying, 'Go Plus Two', which means to go two steps beyond the line, it's a way of saying to go above and beyond. He texted me to thank for him for that because he was the only linebacker who hadn't got a loaf yet," McNulty said.
A "loaf" is an all-purpose football term that denotes lack of effort or lack of fundamentals in practice.
"As a coach, you think he's starting to get it, because you never know when that might happen ... then you get news like this," McNulty said.
The grief over the deaths of Musili, VanHooser and Eubanks has not subsided, and likely, never will in some ways.
However, all three gave those who knew them a little bit of their sunshine. Sadly, their time with us has come to an end, but the light they provided will always shine for those who remember them fondly.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.