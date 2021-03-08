TODD AARON GOLDEN: Pressure is on ISU to wow us and prove skeptics wrong

Any journalism school worth its salt teaches its writers that the lead (or "lede", depending on how old school you are) is one of the key parts of writing any story.

Writers sweat ledes and try to craft them to the letter. Writers will often spend more time on the first couple of paragraphs than they do on the rest — because they know you're not going to read on if you don't give them a reason to in the first place.

On Monday, though, that heavy lifting has been done for me. For as much as a good writer is obsessive about their words, they also have to know a good thing when they have it and when a lede writes itself.

During a parting press conference with now-former Indiana State men's basketball coach Greg Lansing, ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales framed this whole situation better than I ever could.

+3 UPDATE: Indiana State, Greg Lansing part ways Indiana State University announced Monday that the Greg Lansing coaching era was over.

"The bar has been set pretty high. I guess I'm on the clock, I've got to be able to bring somebody on board that's going to not only do what Coach Lansing does, but exceed that. I'm accountable to that and I accept that and we'll move forward," Clinkscales said.

That's the understatement of a lifetime.

It is because to many in the college basketball world and in local circles as well — two spheres that rarely have a similar perspective — the move away from Lansing doesn't make much sense.

The reasons to keep Lansing were conveyed in this space a few times over the last month, but let's rehash the highlights. Lansing is the second-winningest coach in school history, one win shy of the school record. He has the most wins in ISU's often checkered Division I history and the most amount of winning seasons any ISU coach can claim (six) in the D-I era.

Lansing is coming off of consecutive .600 seasons with a core of young standouts in Jake LaRavia and Tre Williams, the first time ISU has had two straight .600 seasons since the Green-Menser-Renn era in 2000 and 2001. All of this done with a salary and basketball budget that was near or at the bottom of the Missouri Valley Conference in every season of the Lansing era.

All of this occurred with a squeaky-clean program and a coach who enjoyed being in Terre Haute and spoke highly of it. As I wrote last week, the no excuses vibe, the win above your resource shortfall attitude is exactly what Lansing brought to the table and exactly what ISU says it wants, but it didn't matter. The wheels were already in motion.

Call it eternal optimism or an over-dependence on reason, but I was hoping — and so did many, many others — that ISU would come to its senses and exit the freeway of its own making. If you know your classic cinema? I was thinking perhaps this was a "Lawrence Of Arabia" scenario, as in, "nothing is written". Instead? This was a "Paths Of Glory" situation in which the condemned party had no chance no matter what logical appeals were made on his behalf.

It was publicly revealed on Monday that ISU did make a contract offer to Lansing before the season. ISU wanted to give one additional year, Lansing wanted a two-year commitment. Neither backed down, so no extension was agreed upon.

What terms were discussed were not revealed by either ISU or Lansing, but it doesn't matter, because it's all window dressing. The point is that Lansing needed to be judged at the end of this season — with another year of growth from his young standouts and the bond they built together — taken into account.

Two straight winning seasons, with the promise of two more, is a good road to be on. Not just for ISU, but for any college program. As I pointed out in a story written on Saturday, only three coaches of the 323 who left Division I programs since 1971 with a .600 or better winning percentage in their final two seasons left because their contract wasn't renewed. None of them were from a mid-major program working on a shoestring budget when the parting took place either.

We're in uncharted waters — with ISU really putting itself out there to be in hot water without a boat.

However, what's done is done and the process begins (or already has) to find Lansing's replacement. March Madness will take on a different tone in Terredise. Which players will stay? Which will go? Sycamores fans will be watching. This isn't going to be like ISU football or women's basketball blow-ups and rebuilds of the recent past where the good wood had to be saved from dry rot that no one cared to have around anyway.

These are players who have built up and earned fan loyalty. Clinkscales admitted that the coaching search needs to proceed apace so ISU can re-recruit its own players. (My words, not his, on "re-recuiting", but that's the way it is.) Morale-wise, this is worse for all concerned because COVID-19 separated fans from their favorites for an entire season. Absence makes the heart grow fonder — and so do .600 seasons witnessed from afar.

So now that the trigger has been pulled, the mission going forward for ISU is — wow us. Blow our minds. Put skeptics, like me, in our place.

Me? Short of Larry Bird himself, I'm struggling to think of anyone who would come to ISU — with the low budget that was once again defended — and make anyone forget about Lansing. To go down the cinema road again? Quoting Norman Stansfield from "Leon: The Professional", the coach that's going to make ISU's supporters turn the page on Lansing? I'm dying to meet him.

A proven coach at a lower level? That's a prudent plan, but the obvious question is whether a coach moving up a division can cut it at the Division I level, no matter how successful they've been. ISU went down this road before with Royce Waltman, who restored winning before going into a decline worse than one Lansing ever had.

A former "name" coach? Depends on their lineage and how clean they were. Remember, Lansing never had a whiff of NCAA trouble and players were very rarely in the police report. A budding assistant? Maybe they come from a wildly successful program, but that doesn't predict success on their own. (And if they're from a well-paying program, will ISU pony up to bring them here in the first place?)

Someone close to the ISU family? There's a few names out there with current or recent ISU ties, some I'd love to have the job because I know and respect them personally, but how do their resumes size up to Lansing's?

Local supporters, alums, current and former players, much of the media, Missouri Valley Conference observers, and those who know the college basketball landscape nationally are mostly united in skepticism that ISU can pull this off.

As Clinkscales himself said, the bar to clear is high. The pressure is on ISU to make this situation right when many think what happened on Monday is dead wrong.

Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.