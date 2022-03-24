The NCAA men's basketball transfer portal is open for business and business is booming. As of when I write this, and it literally changes by the minute, there are 777 men's basketball players who have declared their desire to change their home courts.
Indiana State is no exception. After a couple of weeks of quiet, six players have now declared their intent to go into the portal. Tyreke Key made his feelings known in February. Nick Hittle announced his intention on Tuesday. Quimari Peterson and Simon Wilbar threw their hat in on Wednesday. On Thursday, Micah Thomas and Dearon Tucker signaled their intent to go elsewhere.
In the story the Tribune-Star published on Wednesday night, ISU coach Josh Schertz was candid in his assessment of the team as it stood at the end of the 2022 season and where he wants it to be. He said there would be more change. Thomas and Tucker's entry into the portal is part of that change and that may not be the end of it. He stated his desire to achieve the right culture.
What's surprised me a little bit is some of the reaction to what Schertz said and that there's been roster upheaval for the Sycamores.
On my social media, no accurate barometer of the entire ISU fan base, but at least an indication of what some folks are thinking, there was concern expressed about the amount of players leaving. There was concern expressed about Schertz's quotes about the culture of the team and how he wasn't able to achieve it right away. These thoughts were among many other things.
I suppose what surprised me about it, shouldn't. I long ago priced in the fact that liberalized transfer rules created what amounted to free agency for college athletes. In fact, I've long advocated for it, but I'm no indication of the public at-large as I'm immersed in this stuff as part of my job.
I guess I underestimated how much fans hadn't wrapped their minds around the new normal yet. I don't think six players (or possibly more) leaving is all that unusual in the current climate.
What's going on at ISU may be unusual in the historical context of how the sport has traditionally worked, but those days are over. Mass player movement is the way it is now. In many ways, March Madness is more mad off-the-court than it is on it. How much you like the new ways is entirely up to you, but there's no going back. The portal will be as influential to roster construction as traditional recruiting has been.
ISU is certainly not alone in having multiple players in the portal. Frankly? I'm surprised names didn't go into the portal before now. None of the ISU players, save Key, jumped into the portal until postseason meetings took place with Schertz. That would partly give the indication many intended to stay. That's not always the case. Plenty of players are joining the portal without consultation in a quest for a better fit or more playing time ... and it's not just at mid-major schools either.
I don't think players being in the portal is an indictment of a program, or a coach, one way or another, unless it happens repeatedly from year to year. The portal exists as an opportunity for athletes to find a happier place, but the other side of the portal, is that it provides a conduit for coaches to change the make-up of their teams quicker.
My interpretation of the make-up of Schertz's first roster at ISU was that it was always an experimental sort of compromise in the first place.
While the roster wasn't necessarily constructed to be changed, whatever happened over the course of the season would determine how much change would be needed. The season was an experiment in what would work about Schertz's system and what wouldn't. As it is for most first-year coaches. I thought everyone was essentially going through a season-long audition. ISU went 11-20, so ... draw your own conclusions on how the audition went.
Flux was the nature of the game and it was evident in the Lincoln Memorial transfers — Xavier Bledson, Cam Henry and Wilbar. From day one, Schertz said that one of the reasons they were here was to establish a trait he values in his teams, "corporate knowledge". In other words? They knew him, they knew his system, they could impart it to players who weren't familiar with it. They were useful in a transitional sense.
What that doesn't mean, though, is that those players were going to be the nucleus for the future culture of the program, that was always going to require more talent.
As it was, the 2022 season had the oddball vibe of Division II players adjusting to Division I and established Division I players having to get used to a new coach and system. They were two tastes that, in a best case scenario, would taste great together.
But the season didn't exactly play out like putting chocolate and peanut butter together in a Reese's Cup. There was some tension in mixing those two groups. You'd expect there to be some. And, of course, the risk for players coming from Division II to Division I was how well they'd adjust to playing at a higher level. Some thrived, some struggled, some did a lot of both, often, from possession to possession.
And more to the point? There wasn't much winning. ISU won eight Division I games, the lowest total since the early 2000s. No one should pretend that anyone on this roster, perhaps apart from Key, who didn't play in 2022 due to his shoulder surgery, was untouchable.
So my read on this team from day one was that this iteration of the Sycamores wouldn't have much permanence, unless something crazy like a NCAA Tournament season happened.
On top of that? It's never been unusual for a coach to make a heavy re-assessment after their second year.
Before liberalized transfers and the portal, ISU went through a smaller version of this before. Recall the 2008 season, Kevin McKenna's first in charge. ISU was 15-16 with a young roster, but McKenna, faced with a timeline much the same as Schertz's in his first season, wanted to bring in players who were a better fit for him.
So out went Marico Stinson (there were mitigating off-court issues in his case), Cole Holmstrom and Lamar Lee. Three players out before their eligibility was up doesn't seem like a lot in the 2022 environment, but it was a sizable exodus in 2008's environment. Eventually? The changes he made got ISU back to winning ways in 2010.
That's a basketball example. Even more extreme roster churn occurred in football when Trent Miles and Curt Mallory went through their first full offseasons.
As far as team culture? Everyone is entitled to their own opinion on Schertz's thoughts, but agree or disagree, I like Schertz's candor. I'd rather he say what he said rather than talk around it or flat-out lie about his motivations. ISU has to get better and he's willing to state what he thinks it takes to get there.
Whether it works or not? Time will tell. The big test for Schertz right now is, having a full grasp of the program, how does he go about adding to it? Last year's recruiting environment was bizarre in that it was all done remotely due to COVID-19. Now? No excuses. We'll find out next season whether Schertz is persuasive enough with the right talent to both create the culture he wants with the talent he needs.
I'm glad the portal exists to give him the chance to do it. Never again do I want scenarios where schools and coaches could put conditions put on where players can transfer to or block moves entirely. Fans may not like change, but the portal can give you as much as it can take away. It essentially works as a mass market correction for talent.
We'll see if ISU can find that talent and fit that Schertz seeks.
• Special night in Indy — The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame induction had a heavy ISU flavor on Wednesday. John Sherman Williams, ISU's second all-time leading scorer, was inducted along with the late Clarence Walker, a pioneer in integrating the sport.
In addition, Chad Hunter, Michael Menser and Matt Renn were named to the Silver Anniversary team. Congratulations to them all.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
