TODD AARON GOLDEN: MVC needs to get back and have a reality check

If you're like me and you have access to it, part of your holiday season has no doubt been spent watching the "Get Back" documentary on the Beatles and the making of what later became the "Let It Be" album.
There's one part of the doc that I think has resonance to our own backyard.
In the first episode, the Beatles and director Michael Lindsay-Hogg, who is filming the Beatles with the intent of including documentary footage as part of a TV special, are spit-balling ideas for how and where the show should take place.
Elaborate ideas are put forth, including a live show at an ancient Roman amphitheater in Libya. Lindsay-Hogg suggests the crowd could be comprised of torch-bearing Arabs. It's further suggested that Beatles fans could be imported into the ancient facility from abroad.
Both John Lennon and Paul McCartney seem enthused about the idea, even suggesting that the Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise ship could be rented for the purpose.
It's just then that the quiet Beatle — George Harrison — chimes in with a reality check. He calls the entire idea, "very expensive and insane."
It was the wake-up call everyone needed. The Beatles would soon abandon the TV show concept entirely, retreated to the studio, and their "show" became the iconic rooftop gig atop the Apple Records building in London.
Why does this have resonance to our own backyard? I feel like the Missouri Valley Conference needs a George Harrison-style reality check.
MVC expansion
If you didn't know, the MVC is actively exploring expansion. Loyola's move to the Atlantic-10 has knocked the MVC back to 10 schools (including Belmont, slated to join for the 2022-23 season) and the league has a strong desire to get bigger.
The schools most often mentioned for expansion are Texas-Arlington, Kansas City, Illinois-Chicago and Murray State.
Murray State? No problem. While they don't bring a major market to the table, they do bring basketball pedigree and a rabid fanbase who will make their presence felt at Arch Madness. They are, by far, the most logical school to add if only on-court considerations are taken into account.
Of course, that's not how it works. College conferences long ago eschewed competitive and geographic considerations for business-related ones. Look no further than Rutgers' sore thumb presence in the Big Ten, or, rumors of Spokane, Wash.-based Gonzaga and mutual interest to join the Big East. Conference additions are about a lot more than just what happens between the lines.
Big city markets are important for both for media exposure purposes, and increasingly as time passes, vital for enrollment reasons. The combination of the ballooning cost of higher education, the pandemic, and a dip in college-aged population expected in the coming years has made maintaining enrollment very difficult for all but the most publicly visible schools.
OK, so markets are important. With Loyola's move, the MVC just lost the biggest market in the Midwest. A city that's important enrollment-wise for nearly every school in the league.
So, come on down, Illinois-Chicago. You just won the big market MVC lottery. The MVC needs Chicago and UIC is the best option available, even if the Flames haven't been consistently good in basketball since the early 2000s.
Murray State and UIC both make sense for different reasons, but the MVC, if you believe the rumors, wants more and the league wants to be in big cities.
That's where both Texas-Arlington and Kansas City come in. But this is also where some conventional wisdom needs to be challenged.
Dubious justification
One of the reasons why Texas-Arlington is allegedly so attractive to the league is that it's believed that having a presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area might help MVC schools increase enrollment. An estimated 7.6 million live in the Metroplex.
On paper, it would seem to make sense, but let's walk this through.
First? The MVC, as much as we all love it, is not a conference that generates enrollment on name only for non-athletes. I have heard non-athletes say they wanted to attend a Big Ten school. I have never once heard any non-athlete say they wanted to attend a non-specific MVC school.
Taking that into account, let's look at Texas-Arlington. It's a large school, it has a modern basketball facility, and on the court, the Mavericks have had winning seasons in eight of the last 10 years, though no NCAA Tournament appearances to show for it.
Yet? No one inside the Metroplex cares. This isn't an untapped basketball hotbed like Murray State is.
Inside the Metroplex, UT-A is buried in terms of interest. SMU, TCU and North Texas are located within the metro area and all three have bigger followings. Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, maybe others, also have more fans in the Metroplex than UT-A. And that's just the colleges. Dallas-Fort Worth has pro teams in every sport that dominate fan interest.
The Mavericks get virtually no media attention. So the justification for the MVC interest in UT-A — a ghost in its own market — is that it's suddenly going to drive increased applications at MVC schools ... from a school that's a non-entity in its own backyard?
This would be the part where George Harrison intervenes to say that's insane.
It's a fairytale idea that might make some sort of sense in the academia bubble a university president or admissions director trades in, but it smacks of desperation in the real world. Is some kid in The Colony, Texas suddenly going to fork over an application fee to Drake because the Bulldogs play in Arlington once a year? I seriously doubt it, but even if true, that's an extremely flimsy reason to add a school to a league that has established a higher standard.
No basketball pedigree
Kansas City, on the other hand, is a different story. Geographically, Kansas City is a very good fit. It's a city that values college basketball. It's also a market where one can legitimately say it could help drive applications at several MVC schools.
The market isn't the problem here. The complete lack of basketball lineage at Kansas City is.
The Roos moved to Division I in the 1989-90 season and they've been one of the least successful D-I programs since. Using KenPom, Kansas City has not finished a season with a ranking of 200 or better since 2004. For comparison sake, ISU has only finished 200 or worse once since 2011. Using Sports Reference's college basketball Simple Ratings System? Kansas City has only finished with a positive rating twice in school history and not at all since 2004.
While business considerations take precedence in realignment, at some point, the sport itself is part of the business equation too.
It's already an extremely fine line for the MVC to put itself in a position to have multiple NCAA Tournament teams when it deserves them. Adding a school like Kansas City would sink strength of schedule among league schools to the breaking point.
Worse? With 14 schools in the league and a lesser shot at multiple bids? A smaller share of NCAA Tournament units are gained and the pie slices go to a larger group sharing smaller spoils. Athletic departments in the MVC depend on money gained from those units. Why on Earth would league presidents jeopardize that kitty?
Finally, Kansas City has the same problem Arlington has. Kansas City is a good college basketball town ... for Kansas, Missouri and Kansas State. The Roos are well down the pecking order.
Again, this is where George Harrison comes in to say that adding Kansas City is insane. It's inclusion would do more harm to the league than help it.
Fear for the MVC
Yet, if all is to be believed? This is the path the MVC might go down. Jeff Kolpack of the Fargo (N.D.) Forum tweeted on Thursday that Kansas City is already telling Summit League schools that they're gone.
A reality check is needed. I'm all for a bigger MVC, but bigger has to be better. Fourteen schools are fine if those schools add something both basketball-wise and market-wise, or, are so overwhelming obvious one way or another to pull the trigger on. Again, Murray State and UIC are the only schools that fit that definition.
I fear the MVC, the best basketball mid-major in the Midwest in the 21st Century, jeopardizes it's brand if it goes too big and to the wrong places or schools for misguided or overblown reasons.
I fear established institutions in the Valley, who were once so unified to make the MVC what it was at its best, will have their heads turned. What, for example, does Indiana State have to gain from UT-A and Kansas City's admission? Nothing, really.
I fear Arch Madness ends as we know it. How do you fit 14 schools at Arch Madness? That means another day of competition, which means at least another day of rent at the Enterprise Center, which is costly for a league that is diluting its financial pool already. Moreover, the schools being added — Murray State being an exception — are not likely to make up the added cost with an army of fans in St. Louis.
Do you go to campus sites for the play-ins? That creates a different problem. Alums and fans at the current MVC schools know they can plan a weekend around the tournament as it is. I would hate to lose that.
As things are? The MVC should tap the brakes. Murray State should get its long-sought-after invitation (though there are also rumors that MVC interest in Murray is tepid) and so should Illinois-Chicago.
But, for now? Leave it at that. Roll with 12 and see how it works. Let the schools in attractive markets MVC schools covet prove they deserve to belong and to invest in their budget and facilities accordingly, not to add them on a promise.
I hope the MVC has that George Harrison "this is insane" moment. Because right now? It's all too much.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.