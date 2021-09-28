TODD AARON GOLDEN: MVC is in a position of strength for realignment this time

FILE - Belmont's Seth Adelsperger (50) smiles as he look down at the tournament championship trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against Murray State for the championship of the Ohio Valley Conference men's tournament in Evansville, Ind., in this Saturday, March 7, 2020, file photo. Belmont is joining the Missouri Valley Conference on July 1 and leaving the Ohio Valley Conference after nine years. (AP Photo/Daniel R. Patmore)