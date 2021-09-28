TODD AARON GOLDEN: MVC is in a position of strength for realignment this time

Conference realignment has been part of the college landscape for a decade now, and with fundamental changes coming into play for college athletics — NIL rules, NCAA reform and the like — schools are scrambling again to find their correct partners.
Conference realignment in the Missouri Valley Conference is always felt as a ripple effect. When things shake out above the MVC, that's usually when the conference is forced to act and either protect its flank or make a move.
In the 2010s era of realignment, the flanks weren't protected. Creighton bolted to the Big East in 2013 and Wichita State to the American Athletic Conference in 2017. In both cases, it was a good move for both schools, but it left an empty feeling in the immediate aftermath for those left behind in the MVC.
It would be easy to associate "realignment" and "MVC" as a negative thing, even though Loyola eventually became a very valuable member of the league after growing pains in its early years.
Now, it seems the worm is turning. Not only is the MVC being aggressive when it comes to expansion, it could be that the forces that are shaping realignment in the first place make the MVC an attractive destination for basketball-focused schools between the Rocky and Appalachian Mountains.
You have to give new MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson a lot of credit. He took the Steve Winwood approach to MVC expansion ... while you see a chance, take it.
That runs counter to Elgin, who took that approach in his first decade as MVC commissioner, but who was more conservative when realignment began in earnest again in the late 2000s. Elgin was more deliberate and he preferred some of the things that he felt made the MVC a good basketball brand — a round-robin schedule being one — to expanding for the sake of expanding.
He was certainly not alone in that view, but in hindsight, adding some basketball-focused schools early on might have put the league in a better position. Or maybe not? Butler was bandied about as an expansion candidate in the late 2000s. Butler did eventually join the Atlantic 10 — and spent one season there before bolting for the Big East. Maybe the MVC would have ended up where it is today anyway even if it did expand? We'll never know.
But we do know where the MVC is today. Jackson jumped on the chance to add Belmont. According to both Jackson and Belmont athletics officials, talks were happening before the Ohio Valley Conference — Belmont's soon-to-be former home — began to implode. However, when Austin Peay's departure to the ASUN made it clear the OVC was in big trouble as a basketball brand? Jackson was decisive in taking advantage for the MVC.
"As we met with the chairman of the board and our trustees, we aligned quickly that this was the right move, so let's go right now," Belmont Vice President, Director Of Athletics Scott Corley said.
Jackson's decisive move also shows that the MVC could, and should, be a destination point this time when it comes to realignment.
Football drives the realignment train, which means football-playing schools will hop around to find their best fit, regardless of heretofore important factors like geography or long-term rivalries. It's why Central Florida and BYU have joined the mostly Midwest-focused Big 12. It's why Colorado State and Air Force are rumored to be headed to the American Athletic Conference, which now skews southeast.
Basketball schools, some of whom are stuck in football conferences, are left behind, complete non-entities when it comes to their football brethren. This opens up doors for leagues with a basketball outlook like the MVC.
There are four basketball-oriented leagues that are currently attractive. The Big East, of course, is on top. The next tier is very close: the East Coast-based Atlantic 10, the West Coast-based West Coast Conference, and the MVC, stashed in the geographically friendly in-between.
All of the principles that apply to realignment elsewhere apply to the MVC. The league will seek a no-brainer basketball-focused institution, but it also seeks media markets and strong academic credentials just like the other leagues do.
In that respect, the MVC has broad appeal because its footprint is ripe to be expanded in any direction depending on how the league brass wants to take it. There are candidates, some good, some questionable, in big markets like Denver, Dallas, St. Louis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati and other cities. There are good academic institutions that have resources to make the move if they want to. That's where you see schools like Texas-Arlington, Denver, Milwaukee and Northern Kentucky (which is in the Cincinnati metro area) come into focus.
Moreover, the effect of COVID-19 makes it tough for mid-major and basketball-focused schools to justify flying all of their teams coast-to-coast to play games. So some schools that might not have previously had interest — theoretically, schools like Dayton or Saint Louis — might at least kick the tires on the idea now.
Same for schools like former MVC member Wichita State, who jumped to a football-oriented league with good basketball schools that saw it's strongest basketball schools bolt for the Big 12 at the first bite of the apple.
Then there's the candidates with potential who would be moving up to the MVC. Murray State if oft-mentioned and came close in 2017. Little Rock is another.
All of the above would fit the MVC, and though some might expand the footprint, it wouldn't be expanded to the breaking point budgetarily.
And, it's possible, that the MVC, by proxy of it's football schools, could also see movement of a different kind. If the Mountain West loses teams and goes after the pair of Dakota State's as has been bandied about? That opens up different kinds of opportunities, including the possibility that an attractive school that plays both football and basketball might be the best fit for both the MVC and MVFC.
All of which makes it smart that the MVC made a quick move to get Belmont, but will then wait to see when the right time comes to pounce and get a 12th member ... or more. There's so much that needs to play out. The MVC would have been hasty to add the 12th school just for the sake of an even number.
"I would agree that we're in a position of strength. I think sitting back and waiting is a good thing for us right now. Seeing how things unfold in the next six months to a year is a very enviable position for us to be in and to see what happens next," ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales said.
Jackson said as much during his Tuesday media availability.
"I don't think there's a floor or a ceiling in regards into how many teams we could have participating in the Missouri Valley," said Jackson, who also stated that another part of the MVC's supposed orthodoxy — that it needed a public-private school balance — was not necessarily his marching orders going forward.
The MVC is in a position of strength for this round of realignement. Belmont's addition proves that. Time will tell if the MVC continues to take maximum advantage of the position it finds itself in.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.