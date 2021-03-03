TODD AARON GOLDEN: Lansing is exactly what ISU wants, but can it see it?

Come one, come all. College basketball’s coaching silly season circus has raised its big top in Terre Haute.
Greg Lansing’s future as Indiana State’s men’s basketball has long been media fodder locally and within Missouri Valley Conference circles. I’ve written and opined on this topic many times and so have colleagues within the Valley, but the story went national on Sunday when one of the most prominent national college basketball writers – Stadium.com’s Jeff Goodman, who has also worked for ESPN, CBS Sports and Fox Sports – tweeted that Lansing was unlikely to be back after his contract expires at the end of March.
This wasn’t a big secret. It’s long been the assumption and I’ve been hearing it since well before the season began.
The national and state-level writers aren’t covering new ground in calling ISU out for criticism either. I wrote a long Down In The Valley piece questioning why Lansing was on the hot seat back on Feb. 8, but when the national and state media figures catch wind of a story? It tends to take on a life of its own. Sure enough, Indianapolis Star sports columnist Gregg Doyel wrote about Lansing two days after Goodman’s tweet.
ISU is facing scrutiny out of its usual bubble that it doesn’t typically have to endure. And Lansing? He doesn't want any of this. He told me Wednesday that the attention — even the media pieces that have been favorable towards him — is stressful. He wanted the focus this week to be on the players for Arch Madness.
(There's another subtext to this too. I have received blowback that has alleged that Lansing is encouraging these stories. I can assure you, he is not. Everything I've written on this is 100% my opinion as my columns always are. Lansing, nor anyone else, tells me what to write.)
Among the other feedback I’ve received is that ISU’s administration is tired of hearing about the lack of resources it provides to men’s basketball, and generally, into athletics.
The big checkmark in Lansing’s favor, one oft-cited and included in pieces I've written, is that Lansing has exceeded reasonable win-loss expectations based on his salary – always among the lowest, if not the lowest, in the MVC – and ISU’s basketball budget, consistently near or at the bottom of the league.
This has been used to praise Lansing while simultaneously cited as a black mark against ISU’s athletics fiscal philosophy. It apparently rankles some in the ISU hierarchy.
It’s certainly worthy to question whether it’s productive for those at ISU to be offended when confronted by the budgetary choices the institution has made for years.
Bruised feelings aside, no one is making the numbers up. ISU has long funded its most popular sport – and make no mistake about it, men’s basketball at ISU is far and away No. 1 in interest – on the cheap compared to its MVC peers and ISU has guilty of this for ages. Having people point that out isn’t unfair, it’s reaping what’s been sowed.
But let’s leave that aside for a moment. One of the things ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales has made clear since he arrived in 2016 is that he wants his coaches to work and succeed within the budgets they’re given. He was hired and everyone he has hired has worked under this simple philosophy – no excuses.
I agree with Clinkscales – and I don’t think it’s contradictory to support his philosophy, but also, to think ISU is thin-skinned to get upset when its bargain basement budgets are called out. Those are two separate issues.
Clinkscales doesn’t have final say on the athletic budget, he just has to find a way to work within it. He’d undoubtedly love to have a top-half basketball budget in the MVC. He’s been trying to get there by raising ISU’s athletics fundraising game. So the no-excuses approach from him is fine. At some point, you just have to play the cards you’re dealt.
And even if you don’t like it, the situation on the ground is going to dictate that kind of approach for the foreseeable future.
If you haven’t been paying attention? COVID-19 has torn the college athletics world asunder. Budgets are in tatters, and though I think ISU has under-funded men’s basketball for years, I’m also realistic enough to understand that it’s unlikely that the numbers are going to change any time soon.
Enrollment has plummeted, and though a successful conclusion for the upcoming NCAA Tournament will restore some stability to the fiscal world of college athletics as media rights money flows back through the spigot, the pandemic will have a ripple effect on athletics for years. Every school, athletic director and coach will have to make do.
Which gets us back to Lansing. If ISU wants a coach who performs within the scope of a budget, he is the poster child for what the school says it wants.
He rolled up his sleeves and did the best work of his ISU career with a metaphorical sword over his head for the last two years.
The two best consecutive seasons by winning percentage in Lansing’s career? The last two. Only once before (2014) has Lansing been at or above .600 like he’s achieved in the last two seasons.
You can also make a very persuasive argument that three of the best five players ISU has had under Lansing are playing right now – Tyreke Key, Jake LaRavia and Tre Williams.
LaRavia and Williams came to ISU in the last two years. College basketball conventional wisdom says that it’s impossible for a coach to recruit anyone worth having at the end of a contract. And yet, Lansing found a way to give ISU its best post duo in two decades and pair them with one of its best guards in school history.
The times they have a changed. Two seasons ago, on the back of five straight losing seasons, no one – including myself – would have said a word if ISU had parted ways with Lansing. By not buying him out, ISU gave Lansing a chance to revive his legacy here – and he did it. A Lazarus act no one saw coming.
Lansing rarely complains publicly – a Feb. 2020 article in The Athletic being a notable exception that is likely still being held against him by some. Those who were offended by Lansing’s frankness in that story have the right to feel however they want, but it’s also incumbent on those in charge to weigh the good against the bad without hurt feelings getting in the way.
Lansing does advocate for resources privately. Maybe that’s an annoyance to those who get to hear it, but what would you expect him to do?
I’d want a coach who points out that the most popular athletic program at ISU ought to have the resources to maximize what can be done. Basketball drives the train at ISU. The fight for basketball is a fight that helps ISU overall as it brings in revenue and winning basketball is what fans want above all.
The return on the investment Lansing gives ISU based on the resources it gives him doesn’t suggest he should lose his job. To the contrary, there’s almost no logical basis on which to base a claim he shouldn’t be given the chance to return. The narrative has changed.
This is what Clinkscales said after the conclusion of the 2019 season.
“We have challenges, but the part that frustrates me? We accept opportunities [meaning, ISU coaches accept their jobs] knowing those challenges and we still have to overcome them no matter what. Those expectations don't just go away," said Clinkscales after what was then Lansing’s fifth straight losing season.
Lansing is the embodiment of what ISU says it wants – a coach who can succeed within the restrictions of a budget. A coach who fights through disadvantages and wins anyway. The 180-163 overall record and 22-14 MVC record in the last two seasons doesn’t lie, it tells the truth of a coach who has succeeded and overcome the way ISU says it wants its coaches to carry out their jobs.
I hope ISU can see that when it comes time to decide Lansing's fate.
