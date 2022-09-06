TODD AARON GOLDEN: Is this the year for an ISU breakthrough?

After several years of what, in hindsight, was a hilariously haughty miscalculation by the Big Ten brain trust, the old reliable of Indiana State alternating Purdue and Indiana in football is back on the slate for the next several seasons for ISU.
ISU makes a trip to West Lafayette at 4 p.m. Saturday to reunite with the Boilermakers for the first time since 2015.
Saturday’s trip to Ross-Ade Stadium begins an alternating set of games against the state’s Big Ten contingent, an alternating series of games that is contracted through to 2027.
If you recall, ISU alternated playing Purdue and Indiana from 2012-15 . . . until the Big Ten got a bit full of itself.
At that point, Barry Alvarez, one-time Wisconsin football coach and then-Wisconsin athletic director, working under the authority of . . . Barry Alvarez, more or less . . . got Big Ten schools to ban FCS schools from their schedules in an effort to beef up strength of schedule for better playoff resumes.
That was very bad news for schools like Indiana State, who preferred playing their guarantee games against Big Ten competition to cut down on travel costs.
After initial panic, things turned the way of the FCS schools.
You know the cartoons where someone steps forward expecting everyone else to? That’s what the Big Ten did. None of the other Power Five conferences followed the Big Ten’s lead in shunning FCS games and the conference quickly abandoned the policy.
Of course, football schedules, for reasons that escape me, have to be done an insane amount of years in advance, so the chilling effect from that Big Ten decision meant ISU had to look further afield for guarantee games than the dependable bus trip to West Lafayette and Bloomington.
ISU lucked out and got Minnesota on short notice in 2016, but trips to Tennessee, Louisville and Kansas followed. Middle Tennessee State would have been the 2020 trip.
Northwestern squeezed ISU in for 2021 before the current agreement with Purdue and Indiana was resumed.
Games at Georgia (originally slated for 2023), among others, were agreed upon at one time or another, before ISU was able to get the more economically friendly games in the backyard Big Ten back on the schedule.
So it’s great for ISU to have foes that Sycamore fans care about back on the schedule. It also maximizes the $500,000 guarantee ISU makes from the contest.
That’s great for the bottom line, but will the game be any good? That remains to be seen.
Purdue is coming off of a disappointing near-miss 35-31 home loss to Penn State. ISU is 1-0, though it needed overtime to dispatch an average-at-best North Alabama squad 17-14 last Thursday.
On paper, Purdue is an easy favorite. On paper, the Power Five school is almost always the easy favorite over the Sycamores. ISU has lost all 34 games they’ve played against Power Five schools, including 0-17 against then-active Big Teams.
Sure, ISU has had some predictably forgettable nights in Big Ten stadia. Indiana rolled up 55 in 2007 and 73 in 2013. Purdue scored 60 in 2006. Penn State scored 41 in 2011 in a game the Nittany Lions later had to vacate.
But they haven’t all been laughers and a few have gone down to the wire. ISU was a Hail Mary away from forcing overtime at Indiana in 2012.
ISU was competitive with Northwestern last year, and, who could forget the Sycamores rolling into then-Big Ten member Chicago for an 18-0 loss in 1929!
ISU’s last two trips to Purdue were also contests and not very predictive based on the fates of the teams. In 2013, ISU arguably had a better chance than it did the year before against Indiana.
Down six, ISU was in Purdue territory late until an interception by Purdue’s Ricardo Allen helped the Boilermakers escape with a 20-13 win.
That was not a good Purdue team, that was their only win of the 2013 season, but it also wasn’t a good ISU team either. The Sycamores also only won one game, and bad or not, the Boilers should have rolled.
In 2015, a five-win ISU team should have been, and was, competitive against a two-win Purdue team. It was 24-14 late in the third quarter, only for Purdue to score the last two touchdowns.
Therein lies one of the trap doors ISU must avoid against a higher-caliber opponent — the FCS team has to remain poised and finish better.
There are other trap doors ISU can’t fall into if it wants the big win. Superior speed on special teams from FBS to FCS almost always plays a role in these games. ISU’s coverage units have to be on-task.
Then there’s the trap doors that must be avoided in all games: turnover and penalty avoidance, no kicking or punting miscues, and the ability to keep the sticks (and the clock) moving.
So, if ISU does all of the above, can it beat Purdue? The one thing ISU has going for it, based on the very small sample size of one game each, was the defensive aggression it demonstrated against North Alabama.
Eight sacks stands out, but it wasn’t just that. ISU’s linebackers did well filling gaps against the run too. ISU’s gang-tackling ethos is the kind of thing that can get the opposition frustrated, another thing that needs to happen for a FCS-FBS upset.
Purdue piled up 426 yards of total offense against Penn State, including 356 through the air. Wide receiver Charlie Jones had 12 catches for 153 yards, a remarkable game against a quality foe.
ISU’s offense? It needs to do much better in short yardage, the Sycamores were 2 of 15 on third down, but at least ISU’s running backs (Tee Hodge, Justin Dinka) were productive.
Purdue will be favored and should be. ISU has never beaten a Big Ten school. A lot of things will need to fall in place to break that spell, but the Sycamores have come close before and hope to again.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.