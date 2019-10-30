In the last decade, there is no player who is identified with Indiana State men's basketball more so than Jake Odum is.
Odum's honors when he played at ISU from 2010-14 are long and illustrious. The Terre Haute native is fifth all-time in scoring at ISU with 1,568 points. He was a two-time All-MVC selection. As a freshman, he led ISU to the 2011 NCAA Tournament.
Odum's college career came to an end in the championship game of the 2014 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament against unbeaten Wichita State. He was given a standing ovation by Indiana State and Wichita State fans, a sign of the respect he had gained through the course of his ISU career.
That respect is something ISU is calling upon to get a new generation of Sycamores pointed in the right direction. Odum's pro career — which took him to five different European nations — is over, but he wanted to give back to his alma mater.
"Ever since I left here, I had a lot of passion for the program. I feel like I can bring some things I've learned over the years to be able to help lead these guys in a certain direction. I have a lot of pride, not just for Terre Haute, but for Indiana State and I want to give back. I want to see these guys reach the level they can be," Odum said.
Odum is considered part of the ISU support staff. His official title is assistant director of player development and assistant strength coach. He isn't paid and he is restricted from certain activities. He can't coach on the floor, for example.
Odum was the one who wanted to come back to the program. He sees it as his way of showing appreciation for all that being a Sycamore meant to him when he was a player.
"It's really important. I wouldn't be where I was professionally or where I am today without the program. Coach [Lansing] is a part of it, the athletic department is a part of it, but it's a family atmosphere," Odum said. "It's different then what you get at the professional level. It's more of a job there compared to more of a family where you do whatever it takes to win. People helped me when I was here playing, I'm just paying it forward."
ISU coach Greg Lansing, who was instrumental in bringing Odum into the program when he was an assistant coach and who was Odum's coach for all four of his ISU seasons, is gratified Odum is back.
"He means a lot to the program and to me personally. I'm happy for all he's done in basketball and we're excited he's getting into the coaching side of it. He's as smart and tough as anyone I've been around," Lansing said.
Odum's mentoring role is all-purpose. Positionally, Odum can provide input to ISU's point guards, since he was one himself, but Odum always saw the entire floor when he was a player, and in that respect? Odum's voice is valuable for all of the players regardless of their position.
"I just want to give them little bits and pieces that I learned along the way. Whether it's something on ball screens for the guards or rotation on defense for the bigs. I played more of a mental than physical game. I want them to learn from the mistakes I made to shorten or eliminate those mistakes," Odum said.
Odum also sees this is a passing of the torch. He pointed to a former teammate who was a mentor to him when he was a redshirt freshman during the 2009-10 season.
"My redshirt year? It was Harry Marshall. It was so much of what he did and how hard he worked. He grinded. As a freshman, basically a little kid, going up against a physical guy like that everyday, he made me learn what it takes to be a player at the college level. I got tired of getting beat up by him and I learned what it took.
When he can do is impart wisdom. After a pro odyessy that took Odum to Greece, Germany, Turkey, Russia and Italy, he has a lot of experiences he can relate.
"The different places you go and the different guys you play with? You learn a little bit from everything along the way. I was able to learn different styles and different plays," Odum said.
Odum admitted that the passion to play basketball himself waned in recent years, even though he was still playing at a high level in Europe. The all-business aspect of playing professionally — especially in Europe, which can be cutthroat — didn't really appeal to him.
Odum is having fun working with the current Sycamores and discovered a new side to his passion for basketball.
"I'm having a lot of fun. When I got to the summer and even the summer before last? I lost a little of the passion to work and play for myself," Odum said. "It's a different experience as a pro. You're not playing for what's on the front of your jersey, you're playing for what's on the back."
"That's not me. I'm a team-first guy and whatever it took to win. I'm having fun here because I know what it takes. Helping them one percent? It fills me with joy and passion and I have passion for these guys reaching their max potential," Odum added.
When asked how often he reflects on his ISU years, Odum said, "every day". ISU never had a losing season with Odum on the roster, but that doesn't mean he doesn't replay certain scenarios in his mind.
"It's mainly reflecting on what I've learned after I left here. Looking back to where, 'Man, I could have done this play or that play and it could have changed the whole team.' Or, 'We could have had another NCAA appearance if I knew this or understood that.' " Odum said.
And the reflection process is important. Odum is fiercely proud of what he and his ISU teammates did accomplish. He doesn't want any of the current Sycamores to have any regrets when their time comes to an end.
"That's part of me coming back too. It's important that these guys understand the value and experience of playing at Indiana State. I've played all over the world and I've played thousands of games. I would trade all of that to get just one more game at Indiana State," Odum said. "The culutre and environment of college basketball itself is, in my opinion, a way better experience. These guys should cherish it because it doesn't last all that long."
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.