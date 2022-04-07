The transfer portal in college athletics is a nice reminder to those of us who are involved in the sport day-to-day to take the blinders off to see how the real world perceives the world of athletics.
While coaches, administrators, (hopefully) athletes and media types like myself immerse ourselves in the why's and wherefore's and price in the changes as they come — most fans don't.
Fans buy their tickets, watch their games, and most don't really care how the sausage is made. They just want to follow their teams unconditionally and their favorite players — and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.
For a century, college athletics played as amateurs and most fans were perfectly fine with that.
Whether the system was fair to those who played it mattered not because most fans follow the name on the front of the jersey, not the back, even as they love the players while they're around. And for most? A college education was payment enough — and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that opinion either. I share it myself.
So it's a bit of a shock for fans to come to grips with the the transfer portal. For so long, restrictions were the lay of the land. Players had to sit out a year to transfer — two years if they transferred within a conference.
The transfer restrictions were never fair in any way, shape or form. It was manipulated by both coaches and institutions in what was an uneven playing field, and that's stretching the very bounds of diplomacy in describing it as such.
Coaches were more than willing to shove off players when they didn't suit their needs, but players who wanted to make their own choice had every roadblock tossed in front of them, including coaches and institutions picking and choosing where they could go.
It is highly unlikely a legal challenge to the old transfer system would have ever passed muster, much as legal challenges to most of the way college sports have operated for a century have not withstood jurisprudence, and as much as we all like to think that sports operate outside of the real world — they don't.
Yet? People got used to limited movement, coaches and schools definitely got used to it, so the new freedom of movement athletes have has created a predictable backlash.
The hot takes are floating in the ether. I can understand it from fans. Having 1,229 men's basketball players in the portal (and counting) is certainly a jarring new normal. When players committed to schools in the past, the assumption was that they'd be around for four years. Now? You have to assume the opposite and not everyone likes it.
From coaches? It's a little less understandable — and that's putting it mildly. Google up coaches and the transfer portal and you will read or watch no amount of grousing. Or? No amount of ideas on how the portal needs to be fixed.
Again, these are coaches who have never had any restriction on shoving players off when it suited them. There's a reason, after all, the NCAA created the run-off waiver, because so many athletes were being impacted by it.
And, of course, coaches could come and go as they pleased with lucrative ramifications for them without any restriction at all. The hypocrisy from coaches regarding the portal is boundless.
Now the system is more balanced — or better stated, it's a process no longer completely controlled by institutions and coaches — and many (not all) very, very well-compensated coaches are irritated that their jobs are harder? Not a lot of sympathy in this corner.
I have no problem with the portal. However, if you're a fan or a coach who has a burning desire to "fix" the portal, there's a solution I've written about before, most recently in 2019, that's still a possibility.
Give athletes the option of signing the current year-by-year scholarship or a multi-year scholarship. In the case of a one-year scholarship, the arrangement would be as it exists today.
For the athlete and institution who agreed to a multi-year scholarship, it would be a binding contract. The only non-emergency exception for the athlete to transfer is if a coaching change was made. The only exception for the institution to break the contract would be if the athlete didn't honor his academic requirements or got into legal trouble.
Want to keep kids out of the portal? Give them a sense of stability if they want it.
Want to keep your roster stable? Make a real commitment to an athlete, not just sell them the moon and stars when they're a recruit and the passion is high, only to have the initial interest be subject to year-by-year desire. Get married to these kids if you really believe in them.
Or don't. A school could offer a one-year scholarship if they weren't as hot on a recruit.
A flexible scholarship system would also likely be a boon for mid-majors. It won't completely balance the recruiting playing field if you're willing to give an athlete a full-college commitment, but it wouldn't hurt.
Think of the athletes ISU has been in on early over the years who eventually signed for major schools. Maybe a four-year scholarship ropes a few of them in? I'm certain a multi-year commitment would be heavenly Hosannahs in the ears of parents too.
For the athletes? If they want flexibility, they have it. If they want to bet on themselves and take a one-year scholarship at a riskier institution for their future over a stable four-year school? So be it.
Scholarship flexibility would at least rein in some of the worst instances of the portal — both schools pushing kids into the portal and kids rashly putting themselves into it. Both players and institutions could control their own level of commitment.
Do I expect this to happen? Not at all. Every time I've brought this idea up among coaches they wince, because they don't want to surrender that year-to-year flexibility — even as many complain about the year-to-year flexibility the athletes are now expressing themselves. They also fear making a mistake on a four-year commitment and getting stuck with flotsam on their roster.
I also wonder how many athletes would choose the four-year option? Now that they have freedom of movement, perhaps the bird has flown when it comes to any desire of stability on their part?
Scholarship flexibility is the solution to the portal — though I won't be holding my breath waiting for it to happen.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.