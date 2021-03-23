A famous philosopher by the name of Ferris Bueller once said, "Life moves pretty fast. You don't stop and look around once in a while, you might miss it."
That rings true when you think about the last couple of weeks in the life of the Indiana State men's basketball program.
From March 4 — when Indiana State traveled to St. Louis for the Missouri Valley Conference, and, when I first heard Josh Schertz's name come up as a potential replacement for Greg Lansing — to March 18, when Schertz was introduced as coach, a massive amount of transition took place.
It was pretty crazy, and unfortunately, it didn't really allow any time at all to stop, look around, and pay tribute to the Lansing era, the season ISU had, or the players that made it happen.
Let's talk about the season first, or really, the last two seasons, because they form a clearly delineated period of ISU basketball.
What LaRavia and Tre Williams gave ISU fans was a 33-22 record in two seasons, excitement, blue collar grit and the best inside duo ISU has had in two decades. All laudable, but what they really gave ISU fans was a dose of much-needed optimism.
In 2019, the program was trending the wrong way after five-straight losing seasons. It seemed ISU would swirl the bowl like most programs do that are running down the clock on a coaches' contract.
LaRavia and Tre Williams' emergence showed everyone that even a program that was seemingly heading nowhere like ISU seemed to be can be one or two players away from respectability.
They unquestionably rehabilitated Lansing's reputation. Lansing escaped the recruiting handcuffs a coach is supposedly in with a dwindling contract and won bigger in his final two seasons than he did in any other two consecutive years.
The duo's time at ISU is a bittersweet one. Fans missed their progression in-person during the 2020-21 season — Tre Williams, in particular, was much better. They restored winning to ISU, but ultimately, got no reward for it. Fans are in the same boat. The end came abruptly.
And then there's Lansing. When he re-joined Royce Waltman's staff in 2007, the assumption at the time was that he was the heir apparent to Waltman. That perception was premature.
Lansing patiently rode out the last year of Waltman and then three years with Kevin McKenna. Lansing was at least entertaining the idea of moving on, but then McKenna left for Oregon in June 2010, Lansing was a natural choice to succeed him.
In his assistant coaching years, Lansing was alternately a friendly behind-the-scenes voice, or, occasionally the bad cop who went after the beat writer at the behest of the head coach. We had some candid conversations and some knock-down drag-outs, sometimes, in the course of the same discussion.
I think the thing that struck me first in the Lansing head coaching era was that he didn't change. Often times, an assistant who ascends to a head coaching spot is almost self-conscious about projecting authority and distancing himself from those he was close to as an assistant. That never happened with Lansing.
The 2011 NCAA Tournament season was fun because it confirmed the optimism fans had for Lansing. And it's easy to forget that was a relatively young team too. Jake Odum had three years in front of him and there was sand in the hourglass left for every major contributor on the 2011 team apart from Aaron Carter, Isiah Martin and Jake Kelly.
The 2011-14 period produced one NCAA Tournament and two NITs and those hopes raised were dashed in the minds of some. If the two NITs had come first and the NCAA Tournament last, you wonder what the perception might have been?
The 2015-19 period was regrettable. If ISU had the same success in recruiting in Lansing's middle years as it did in his late ones? Maybe we're not writing this piece?
However, it's not as if there aren't fond memories. Lansing was on the sideline for ISU wins against two MVC Final Four teams (Wichita State in 2013, Loyola in 2018) as well as memorable victories over Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Miami (later to be No. 1 that season), Notre Dame, a ranked Butler team, and perhaps most shocking of all? A 21-point win at Assembly Hall against Indiana. And quite a few close calls against other big-time opponents.
But you know all of that. I will always remember the day-to-day interactions. The vast majority of the time? I had it very easy as a beat writer. Lansing was always accessible and fair.
That doesn't mean we always saw eye-to-eye, but does anyone? I don't know that Lansing ever barked at me in a press conference. If there was a beef, it was almost always settled via text or a one-on-one conversation. One funny (to me) exception was when I was greeted with a printout of my critical Tweets from the previous night's game at the next day's practice. What was I going to do? Deny that I wrote them?
There was some funny and straight-up weird stuff too. You may remember the very first act of the Lansing era was a technical foul assessed at pre-MVC Loyola because a number was wrong in the scorebook.
What you would not remember, because I was the only person who witnessed it, was Lansing getting caught up in a brawl in St. Thomas during the Paradise Jam in 2015. A TV crew member didn't have a credential to enter a restricted area and tried to bum-rush a security guard, who did his job and fought him off. An unsuspecting Lansing walked into the hallway after doing his radio interview and got briefly caught up in the melee. I still have a picture of an understandably peeved Lansing somewhere.
In the end, I will remember what nearly everyone else who had dealings with Lansing will also recall — that he handled himself with class and that he was a credit to ISU's program.
Naturally, we'll move on. Excitement is building over the new regime like it always does and as it should — Schertz deserves the chance to carve out his own legacy. Fans will mourn the loss of players they've grown fond of, but as it happens every year, they'll get amnesia in no-time flat and get excited about the new players to come, drooling over Youtube highlights and other flotsam. The transfer portal will offer the chance to do plenty of shopping.
I'll move on too — I'm going to watch Schertz and his Lincoln Memorial team play Wednesday in the Division II tournament in Evansville. However, the good work put in by Lansing and the player core of the last two seasons deserved a tribute.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
