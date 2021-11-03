TODD AARON GOLDEN: Common sense needs to prevail in college football's broken helmet-to-helmet rules

Almost every rule in every walk of life was created with good intentions. Usually, it starts as something simple — the Ten Commandments operate on this principle of simplicity without addendums and exceptions. However, a lot of rules in a lot of walks of life get bogged down with details, exceptions and minutiae.
That's where we seem to be with helmet-to-helmet rules in college football. I'm calling them that, because I'm not specifically talking about targeting, which is what helmet-to-helmet rules are called in college football, but there is a distinction in my mind.
What was a simple concept, prevent head-to-head contact, is being dragged into the mud of interpretative dubiousness and lack of common sense. Meanwhile, as an interpretative dance goes on among officials who have unclear rules to adjudicate, players are being exposed to hits that, at the very least, can cause concussions in the short term, and at worst, could cause CTE in their later years.
One example occurred in the third quarter of Indiana State's 44-2 loss at North Dakota State last Saturday. ISU running back Peterson Kerlegrand came around the left side of the Sycamores' offensive line. As Kerlegrand probed for a hole, he tried to go around downfield blocker Phazione McClurge.
North Dakota State cornerback Destin Talbert waved McClurge off and then launched a wicked helmet-to-helmet hit on Kerlegrand that struck the running back directly in the facemask.
This wasn't a situation where Talbert made an attempt to lead with his shoulder and made accidental head-to-head contact when Kerlegrand bobbed or weaved. Nor did Kerlegrand drop his head, leading to another accidental cause for a helmet-to-helmet hit.
So what happened? There was no call, no review, only an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Kerlegrand after he was the second man in on nudging between players after Kerlegrand was incensed there was no penalty called on the play.
ISU coach Curt Mallory hasn't commented on-the-record on the play, but ISU has sent video of the Kerlegrand hit to the MVFC office for review. Typically, those reviews aren't responded to until late in the week given that the league office has several plays to take into account.
Kerlegrand's unpunished helmet-to-helmet hit wasn't the only one of recent impact in the MVFC. On Oct. 23, South Dakota starting quarterback Carson Camp was hit helmet-to-helmet by Illinois State cornerback Shannon Reid.
A review was initiated when there was no call on the field. Review upheld the no-call because it was deemed that Camp gave himself up as a runner and that contact was made with the shoulder, not the crown of the helmet.
If you've seen the hit (if you're reading this online, I included the clip), you would find that interpretation to be patently absurd. First, it's clear helmet meets helmet first. Secondly, it's also clear Reid leads with his helmet and never intended to hit or tackle Camp in any other way.
To me, though, that there is any interpretation entering into the equation at all gets away from the simple notion that helmet-to-helmet is to be avoided at all costs. That there are addendums and exceptions to this simple idea is asinine. It's why the targeting rule in college football is fatally flawed.
Why are there exceptions like the player giving himself up as a runner? Or when a shoulder might graze the body first before the violent helmet-to-helmet collision occurs? The effect of a helmet-to-helmet hit is the same whether he gives himself up as a runner, whether he's an innocent victim, whether another body part grazes the player first, whether he gets hit by accident, or any other scenario one can conjure.
When exceptions get added to the rule? You run into interpretative confusion — and that's a big part of the problem too. College football decided it was smarter than your average bear by making those guilty of targeting to be subject to automatic ejection.
This may like a penalty so draconian that it's to be avoided at all costs, but that's not how it's playing out. It's had a chilling effect on officials actually making targeting calls. Officials are in a no-win situation where they're damned by some segments of the football community and the public at-large if they properly call targeting. See Indiana's game against Cincinnati when IU linebacker Micah McFadden was booted for a controversial targeting call.
Or, they're damned if they don't call it because players are getting hit when they shouldn't be.
Given that, officials err on the side of caution and are super careful about calling targeting. The penalty is so draconian that it has the opposite of the intended effect. Officials aren't the problem, the draconian rule is.
Point is? We've lost the plot. Helmet-to-helmet contact, to the degree it can be, needs to be legislated out of the game, not be subject to interpretation and other things that complicate the obvious.
Now, does that mean helmet-to-helmet hits are suddenly going to end? Of course not. Just like facemask, horse collar and crackback blocks haven't ended, but give officials a simple interpretation of the helmet-to-helmet hit, so they can legislate properly.
My idea? Just like there's an imaginary "plane" to cross at the goal line? Have an imaginary helmet-to-helmet plane. If there's any kind of helmet-to-helmet contact above the shoulder plane? Meaning, shoulder height for a player standing upright without crouching or ducking their head? It's an ejection. That kind of hit simply doesn't happen by accident, a player has to launch himself upward and that implies intent.
If there's helmet-to-helmet contact below the imaginary shoulder plane? Then you get into interpretation. Runners can duck into helmet-to-helmet contact. Defenders can lean into a tackle with the intention of going shoulder first, only to be bumped by someone and then it becomes an accidental helmet-to-helmet hit. That was what was at question in the McFadden case. Alternately, ejection-worthy crown-of-the-helmet hits occur below the shoulder plane too.
Helmet-to-helmet contact of any sort should result in review. The penalty can go from ejection for intent to 15 yards for an accidental or bang-bang unintentional hit.
I would not allow for a no-call. The precedent is in the facemask rule. Plenty of facemask penalties occur by accident, but are still penalized the full 15. Helmet-to-helmet should be 15, targeting should be an ejection. Allow for the distinction.
Simplify this so officials can have clarity and let them do what we all want — which is to protect players from these dangerous hits.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
