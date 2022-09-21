TODD AARON GOLDEN: Changes in college athletics? You can survive with credibility of trust

Missouri Valley Conference Media Day can be a pro forma exercise. Same schools, very often the same coaches, very often the same words.
Coaches are excited about their teams and their guys.
This year, though, it was different for MVC Media Day. Three new schools introduced themselves and even the platitudes have taken a 180-degree change.
"I'm going to break code. I hate my team and I hate my players. I don't like either one of these guys [Cooper Neese, Cam Henry] or the whole team. I don't think we're going to be any good. You can tweet that," ISU coach Josh Schertz said.
Schertz was joking, of course, parodying the cliches that coaches often spew.
However, there are serious changes buffeting all college sports. The transfer portal has exploded into what amounts to a new recruiting season. Name, Image and Likeness adds a whole new level of difficulty and financial commitment from all and sundry. Teams are still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with players still eligible who wouldn't otherwise be.
It makes the day-to-day business of running a college program much less stable than it was a decade ago. Coaches who could once build programs through five-year plans, or, purely via high school recruits have had their models come under assault. Where coaches essentially had players under their thumbs once they signed their Letter Of Intent, they now have to re-recruit their players every year.
It's a lot to handle, both for coaches, players and for fans, who didn't ask for these changes, and in many ways, don't welcome these changes.
The Missouri Valley Conference schools have each individually reacted to these changes in their own ways. However, one thing became clear as you listened to coaches on how they've reacted to these changes regardless of what route they've taken to get there.
It all comes back to the credibility of their trust.
"If you can answer these questions: Do you care about me? Can I trust you? Are you competent in what you do? That's all you can do as a coach. That's how you earn trust," Schertz said.
Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson said he doesn't intend to change his team-building philosophy. The Panthers have long thrived on five-year players with some transfers sprinkled in where needed.
Where he has changed is in how he's approached keeping his team together ... and where the trust factor with his guys begins. It's a 24-7 thing.
"[After the season] you usually went home, took a deep breath, and took a week or 10 days," Jacobson said. "The only thing I thought of on my way home [from a NIT loss at BYU] was that I had to meet with everyone tomorrow. We got home on a Sunday and met on a Monday. It's not that we cared less about them in the past, but this is where we're at. It has changed in that regard. It's a constant thought of where everyone is at, what are they thinking?"
You can find few programs that have gone about their business differently than Southern Illinois and Missouri State — both contenders for a MVC championship — have in terms of how they've built their rosters.
Along with Drake, very likely to be the preseason conference favorite, SIU is their fellow unicorn. While roster changes have changed, or in some cases, decimated MVC rosters, the Salukis bring back most of their most important contributors, including leading scorers Marcus Domask and Lance Jones.
In a day and age where both of those players could have shopped around, what made them stick around?
"The coaches make everything better for me and Marcus. They're always supportive. I believe in them and they believe in us. We've built that trust over four years and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else," Jones said.
It's not something that just happens. It has to be cultivated.
"For us, it's about being honest with each other. We talk a lot about player development and the player relationship piece a lot in our program. [Domask and Jones] were great people before they were a part of our program. For us, we want to recruit great people with great families and built strong relationships. I don't think there's anything fake with what we do with our guys," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said.
Meanwhile, even before the transfer portal exploded into an annual exercise in free agency, Missouri State coach Dana Ford wasn't shy about building via transfers. Isiaih Mosley, Gaige Prim, Tulio Da Silva, Terre Haute's own Jaylen Minnett, and current forward Donovan Clay are just a few of the names the Bears have brought in to make them one of the better teams in the conference.
"We took transfers even prior to the portal because that's always been an avenue of recruiting I've been fond of. Guys are ready to play," Ford said. "We've always wanted to do it this way."
So if you wanted to do it this way? How do you maintain a standard of excellence and buy-in from the players?
"He tells the truth. He's always honest with us. He's going to tell us about ourselves and help us out. He's there for us," Clay said.
As far changes that might have accelerated transfers in college sports? Ford said there's no point in crying about the new normal.
"You can't complain about these things. If you do? You're the only one complaining about them. This is what we do, this is what we are, this is what it is. I embrace all of these changes," Ford said.
Ford is right. The toothpaste is out of the tube. Coaches who try to find a route back to the way things were are wasting their time. The portal and NIL are the landscape.
That would seem to be a sobering thought for fans of MVC schools. Players will leave. Players do sometimes have dreams beyond their first college commitment.
None of that means MVC teams can't survive, or, thrive. Coaches and administrations have to adapt to a new normal where they are partners with their athletes. There's no reason to feel as if MVC schools are victims if they choose the right people who can build relationships that foster winning.
The smart ones, and the ones who will likely win, understand that the days of the fire-and-brimstone coach is likely over. Success is going to come from credibility of trust. If you don't have it? You will not survive.
"They're men. I'm going to treat them like a man. The biggest thing my mentors taught me to be myself. I'm going to be transparent and honest. In return? You get what you get," said Evansville coach Dave Ragland, who was on ISU's staff from 2010-14.
"If you're genuine and you treat people the right way? All of the other stuff that's going on in college basketball? It doesn't matter," Ragland added. "We're in the relationship business. If you're true in your intentions then relationships are reciprocated."
So fret not for the new ways of college athletics. Just make sure you have the right person in-charge who builds the kind of trust necessary to navigate the changes.
Todd Golden is sports editor of the Tribune-Star. He can be reached at (812) 231-4272 or todd.golden@tribstar.com. Follow Golden on Twitter at @TribStarTodd.
