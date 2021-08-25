Thompson ready to lead ISU offense

Indiana State quarterback Anthony Thompson was named the starter on Aug. 13, winning a three-way competition with Kurtis Wilderman and Gunnar See, that became a two-man competition late in the game when See hurt his wrist.
The idea in naming Thompson two weeks ahead of ISU's first game was that he would have time to take consistent reps with the rest of the offensive starters and that there would be no ambiguity for the Sycamores going into its first game week.
Now that first game week is here — ISU hosts Eastern Illinois at 6 p.m. on Saturday — so how is Thompson's acclimation going?
"It helped a lot being able to rep with the guys I'm playing with on gameday, but it also helps knowing I'll be the guy who goes out there. The respect and what they expect from me and what I expect out of them. Being named the starter [on Aug. 13] really helped a lot," Thompson said.
Thompson has been patiently waiting for his turn. The Chicago native decided to come to ISU in the spring of 2020 after he transferred from FBS Northern Illinois. Thompson played five games in four years with the Huskies.
Like everyone else on the roster, Thompson had to wait out the COVID-19 pandemic. He went through the fall practice period, a sort of fall version of the normal spring ball in preparation for the intended spring 2021 season. Ultimately, ISU elected not to play, so Thompson went through the traditional spring practices and has participated in preseason camp in August.
A lot of practice and a lot of time for the coaching staff to parse the benefits of Thompson over incumbent quarterback Kurtis Wilderman. Though it took time, ISU coach Curt Mallory didn't want the question lingering too long.
"He needed that. The best thing for the team was to do it a good amount of time to get settled in," Mallory said. "That goes with a lot more reps with the No. 1s. He's more comfortable with the center, the wide receiver, the cadence, all of that stuff made it important to make a decision."
That doesn't mean the page is turned on Wilderman or anyone else.
"I do feel like both quarterbacks will play. How much? We'll see," Mallory said. ISU will also likely use Michael Haupert at quarterback out of a wildcat set as it did in 2019.
However, it's Thompson that has the responsibility of preparing as the starter. Thompson never started a game at NIU, though he did lead his high school, Mount Carmel, to an IHSA 7A championship.
"The good thing about playing quarterback is you don't have to change that much of what you're doing, you have to prepare the same way whether you're a backup or the starter. Your teammates expect the same out of both. I've enhanced my preparation in terms of locking in and getting prepared, but I've still had the same mindset," Thompson said.
• Preparing for EIU — ISU hasn't played a game since it closed the 2019 season at Missouri State. Naturally, all of the Sycamores are anxious to get back to real football action.
Mallory likes that, but also wants to temper the emotion a little bit — at least at times when he wants the Sycamores to concentrate on preparation.
"They're anxious. The message all week is that it has to be a slow burn. You're not going to play a game today, but they're going to be amped up. There's still a lot of work to do. We have to keep preparing all the way to the game," Mallory said.
Thompson noted the same, emphasizing that the mental part of preparation was still to come and just as important as physical readiness.
"Our gameplan is set up to succeed and we've done a good job with the extra time we've had to master that gameplan. I don't know that we have to do anything better, we just need to do more. The preparation isn't over yet. We've got two mental days left before game day on Saturday," Thompson said.
• Heat wave — The heat and humidity have been stifling all week for the Sycamores. The team practices late morning at Memorial Stadium. That's before the worst of the heat, but it was still in the upper 80s when practice concluded on Wednesday.
The forecast high for Saturday's contest is in the lower 90s with humidity floating around 65%. Though the 6 p.m. game will partly be played at night, it still figures to be muggy and miserable.
Football is long past the days where it attempted to ignore external factors like heat. Mallory and the ISU staff have been working to manage it all week.
"Kellen [Norris, Director of Sports Medicine & Performance] keeps a close eye on the humidity and we take water breaks. We didn't get a normal amount of reps for a Wednesday, but we got quality reps. I value quality over quantity," said Mallory, who also noted that a couple of players on Tuesday had to spend time in the cold tubs to mitigate overheating concerns.
So far, ISU must be doing something right. There were no obvious injuries to any of the players during Wednesday's practice.
The players also take a pride in preparing themselves for battle in adverse circumstances beyond their own control. No one wants to be that guy on the field being tended to for cramps. To avoid that, the preparation begins long before gameday.
"The other team has to play in it as well. It comes from prepartion, eating, and knowing you're not going to catch up [physically] the day before the game. All week long the coaches, trainers, strength staff have been preaching that we have to start now in terms of hydration. We don't want to be the team on Saturday cramping and letting the heat effect us," Thompson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.