Thomas, Tucker latest Sycamores into portal

On Wednesday, Indiana State men's basketball coach Josh Schertz said there would be more Sycamores entering the portal. On Thursday, his words proved true.
Guard Micah Thomas and center Dearon Tucker announced their intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal. That puts six Sycamores, including Tyreke Key, who didn't play due to injury, in the transfer portal.
Both players arrived in the offseason between the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Thomas came to ISU from Northwest Florida State College, a junior college. Tucker was a Division I transfer from Oregon State.
Of the pair, Thomas played the most. He played in 27 games, starting 15. Thomas averaged 9.7 points on 42.7% shooting, including 33% from 3-point range.
Thomas was more productive early in the season, reaching double-figure scoring in six of ISU's first seven games, including a career-high 23 points against New Mexico State.
After he slumped in December, he revived in the post-Christmas portion of the season, averaging 16 points from Dec. 20 to Jan. 11.
However, Thomas faded after that. He only reached double-figure scoring in three of the remaining 13 games he played in.
Thomas was also arrested in October 2021 and a plea agreement allowed him to play the 2022 season.
Tucker wasn't as impactful as ISU hoped. He played in 14 games and averaged 2.2 points.
A big, traditional post player, Tucker wasn't a great fit for Schertz's offense and mostly played when opposing teams had large bigs Tucker could match physically. His best effort was an 8-point, 6-rebound performance at Purdue on Nov. 12.
