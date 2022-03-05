Asking to eliminate the third quarter from women's college basketball is not going to work, so Indiana State will apparently need to make a couple of changes this coming week as the Sycamores get ready for the Missouri Valley Conference's Hoops in the Heartland at Moline, Ill.
After being outscored 26-4 in a come-from-ahead loss Thursday against Northern Iowa, the Sycamores gave up 29 points in the third quarter Saturday afternoon in Hulman Center and lost 86-71 to Drake after once having an 18-point lead.
And coach Chad Killinger didn't sound happy with the state of affairs after the game.
"Our team doesn't focus at halftime," he said. "We go into the locker room with the [halftime] lead and we think we've won the game. Today we actually started the third quarter pretty well . . . but it goes back to that focus."
The Sycamores couldn't have started the game much better against a Drake team that ISU had beaten earlier this year at Des Moines. A 14-0 first-quarter run, capped by back-to-back steals and layups by Anna McKendree, put the home team ahead 23-8 and the lead grew to 34-16 near the midpoint of the second period.
Drake drew within 38-30 at halftime, but Mya Glanton scored twice and Marie Hunter stole the ball and went the length of the court for a basket that made it a 44-30 game.
But the Bulldogs, who shot almost 60% for the game, got the next nine points to cut the lead to five. ISU went back up 51-42 and had the ball back, but Drake responded with a 12-0 run to take its first lead since early in the first quarter.
It was still 61-59 in the Bulldogs' favor after each team scored in the fourth quarter, but then Drake scored 12 more in a row. ISU got within 75-69, but scored just once after the fourth-quarter media timeout.
"That's what we've been going through," Killinger said. "We'll build a lead but we're not able to hold it.
"[Allowing] 56 points in a half is really disappointing, and so is letting people come on our floor and shoot 60%," he added. "You can't let people bury you under the basket [playing post defense], and you can't get outrebounded by 15."
"We're trying to figure it out," said Del'Janae Williams, who led the Sycamores with 17 points. "We've got to stay hot and keep driving at people. We can't relax."
Arianna Smith and Natalia Lalic had 12 points each for ISU and Hunter had nine points, three rebounds (unfortunately sharing the team lead in that statistic with that low a number), five assists and three steals.
Hunter, honored at Senior Day along with Essy Latu and Tonysha Curry, said Saturday was "a bittersweet moment. I'm blessed to have had one more opportunity with my teammates . . . I give big thanks and all the credit to my teammates."
Ending the regular season on a 10-game losing streak, the Sycamores open MVC tournament play against a beatable Evansville team.
"We have to play every game like it's our last, and we've got an opportunity coming up," Williams said.
"There's not a team [in the MVC] that I don't think we can compete with," Killinger said, "but we have to have the ability to hold a lead."
DRAKE (86) -- Berg 6-9 2-2 14, Bair 5-8 2-2 12, Peterson 3-4 0-0 8, Dinnebier 6-9 5-6 20, Meyer 5-13 5-9 16, Miller 3-3 0-0 6, Fuller 1-2 0-0 2, Becker 0-0 0-0 0, Gueldner 1-4 2-2 5, Wooldridge 0-0 0-0 0, Phipps 1-1 0-0 3, Ilams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-53 FG, 16-21 FT, 86 TP.
INDIANA STATE (71) -- Glanton 3-6 0-0 6, Smith 5-10 2-2 12, Hunter 4-6 0-0 9, Lalic 4-11 2-2 12, Williams 6-11 2-2 17, Curry 2-3 0-1 4, McKendree 3-8 0-0 7, Anderson 0-2 2-2 2, Latu 0-0 0-0 0, Tshimanga 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-58 FG, 8-9 FT, 71 TP.
Drake=10=20=29=27=--=86
Indiana State=23=15=19=14=--=71
3-point shooting -- Drake 8-23 (Dinnebier 3-5, Peterson 2-3, Phipps 1-1, Gueldner 1-4, Meyer 1-6, Bair 0-1, Fuller 0-1, Berg 0-2), ISU 7-17 (Williams 3-6, Lalic 2-5, Hunter 1-1, McKendree 1-5). Total fouls -- Drake 12, ISU 19. Fouled out -- none. Turnovers -- Drake 20 (Peterson 4), ISU 16 (Williams 5, Hunter 3, Smith 2, Lalic 2, Curry 2, Glanton, Latu). Rebounds -- Drake 35 (Bair 7, Meyer 7), ISU 20 (Glanton 3, Smith 3, Hunter 3, Curry 3, Lalic 2, McKendree 2, Anderson, Team 3). Assists -- Drake 25 (Berg 5, Peterson 5, Meyer 5), ISU 18 (Hunter 5, Williams 3, Glanton 2, Smith 2, Lalic 2, Curry 2, McKendree 2). Steals -- Drake 9 (Bair 2, Fuller 2), ISU 12 (Hunter 3, Williams 3, McKendree 3, Smith 2, Glanton). Blocks -- Drake 3 (Bair 3), ISU 1 (Tshimanga). Att -- 1,100.
Next -- Indiana State (10-19, 5-13 MVC) plays Evansville at 4 p.m. Thursday at Hoops in the Heartland. Drake is 17-12 and 9-9.
