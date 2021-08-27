The wait is almost over ... ISU football debuts on Saturday

Indiana State football coach Curt Mallory has been preaching to the Sycamores to take a "slow burn" approach to their Week Zero opening game of the season against Eastern Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Seems sensible enough. However, given that the fire has been burning inside the Sycamores to get on the field for nearly two calendar years? Keeping that slow burn going before the 6 p.m. Saturday kickoff might be a bit easier said than done.
Even Mallory admitted that the anticipation of finally getting on the field gets to him too.
"Yesterday, I told my wife that [Wednesday] felt like Thursday. I was a day ahead. We're all anxious. A lot of preparation has been put into this game. There's a lot of excitement to get started," Mallory said.
After sitting out the fall of 2020 with every other FCS team and then having the false dawn of an aborted spring season, the Sycamores are not short of appreciation when it comes to finally getting to play.
"I'm excited. I can't say that I'm too nervous, I'm just ready to play," ISU safety Michael Thomas said. "I think we've done the slow burn well. What we've emphasized as leaders is that we focus on each different activity we're doing. We have to take each one serious to the utmost and that's how we'll be successful."
ISU wide receiver Dante Hendrix has literally been counting the days. He knew the exact count during the Sycamores' walk-through on Thursday — 644 days since the last game.
"I'm extremely excited. I've had chills all week. I've been waiting for this Aug. 28 for a long, long time," Hendrix said.
The Sycamores are as healthy as could be expected going into the opener. Anthony Thompson was named the starting quarterback on Aug. 13, though Mallory said that Kurtis Wilderman could get snaps, and it's likely wildcat quarterback Michael Haupert will too. Haupert will likely be more than just a wildcat quarterback as he has been working on his throwing during camp.
All other starters are expected to be on the field for the Sycamores. The depth chart provided few surprises. Lucas Hunter and Henrik Barndt are listed first at the defensive tackle spots. JJ Henderson, a Stetson transfer, is listed as the starter in the cornerback spot that was open.
As for Eastern Illinois, the proud Panthers have fallen on hard times. Once a perennial playoff qualifier out of the Ohio Valley Conference, EIU hasn't gone to the playoffs since 2015 and the Panthers are just 2-16 under coach Adam Cushing. The Panthers were picked to finish last in the OVC preseason poll.
The Panthers were 1-5 in their spring season, their lone win came over Tennessee Tech. EIU gave up 33.5 points per game. Not that Hendrix is putting much stock in those numbers.
"They're a good opponent and it's a rivalry game, so there will be plenty of emotion on both sides of the ball. As an offense? I feel like we're explosive. We want to come out and show that and show the world what we can do," Hendrix said.
Otto Kuhns, who passed for 509 yards in the spring, is the starter as Henry Woodberry moved on. Look out for Duke transfer Chris Katrenick, who was not listed on the depth chart, but who is older than Kuhns.
EIU will be working in running back Jaelin Benefield (258 yards). Like ISU, the Panthers have an experienced receiving corps led by Jay Vallie (18 catches, 190 yards) and DeWayne Cooks (14-241). Defensively, EIU's top three tacklers are back, led by preseason All-OVC linebacker Jason Johnson.
"The concern is that they have great skill. Their wideouts and their running backs are very explosive. They can take it the distance. The key will be if we can slow them down with their skill. They're very disciplined, almost leading the country in penalties," Mallory said.
For all of the excitement about playing for the first time in two years, one thing hasn't changed. Getting off to a good start is crucial to the success of any season. With only 11 games on the slate this season, if ISU is to harbor playoff hopes, than a home win over EIU is essential.
"The first game doesn't change the way we prepare or go about our business week-to-week. The coaching staff is constantly talking about a slow burn and that we're not going to win the game today, but on Saturday at 6. We have to mentally prepare now, each day, take it seriously, and that's what will lead us to be successful," Thomas said.
The ISU-EIU series is the longest against any other school for the Sycamores and the second-most for the Panthers, who have only played Illinois State more often.
The first game was in 1901 by ISU's accounting, but there's disagreement among the schools as to how many meetings there have been. ISU says this is the 88th edition, EIU says it's the 87th. There's no dispute about EIU's series lead of 43 wins, though ISU claims one more win in the all-time series.
ISU has won the last two games in the series, including a 16-6 win at Memorial Stadium in 2019.
