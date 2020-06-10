Terre Haute native De'Avion Washington, who played at Terre Haute South and then Indiana State for two seasons, has found a new home.
Washington announced on his social media accounts on Wednesday that was he transferring to Division II Central State in Wilberforce, Ohio.
Washington scored 96 career points for ISU from 2018-20. He averaged two points per game. He played 14.4 minutes per game during his freshman season, but his minutes fell off in 2020 to 5.5.
Washington's biggest moment as a Sycamore came on Feb. 13, 2019 when he hit a couple of key 3-point shots to help ISU win in overtime at Valparaiso. His career-high was 10 points scored against Evansville two games prior to that one.
Washington was the 2018 McMillan Award winner for boys and was an Indiana All-Star for South in 2018. The Braves won a sectional during Washington's junior season in 2017.
Central State was 17-13 in 2020. The Marauders play in the historic Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, comprised of Historical Black Colleges and Universities.
