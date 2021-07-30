Preseason camp opened for Indiana State football on Friday at Memorial Stadium with all of the requisite happy-to-be-there vibe. Enhanced by the fact that ISU hasn't actually "been there" in preseason camp for two years given that the 2020 ISU season was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I don't want to get emotional, but it was great to be out here today. Seeing these guys together, practicing, I just felt it. It was exciting to be out there," ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
So ISU is ready to go and to get its football program back on the field, but there's one matter to contend with straight away.
ISU was picked 10th out of the 11 Missouri Valley Football Conference teams in the preseason poll. The Sycamores also had no one on the preseason all-conference teams, apart from four honorable mention selections.
ISU was absent from action during the 2021 spring season, so the Sycamores were out of sight, out of mind for league observers. ISU also has legitimate question marks — a starting quarterback needs to be settled on, the offensive line is nowhere near as experienced as it was in 2019 and neither is the linebacking corps.
But 10th place? And no players on the preseason first or second teams? That may seem like a bit of an overreaction among the league's voters regarding a Sycamore team that was 3-5 in conference in 2019 and, despite the issues it has entering the season, also has several strengths, including an embarrassment of riches in terms of skill players and an experienced defensive line and secondary.
The only two MVFC teams that showed noticeable improvement in the 2021 spring season in ISU's absence was Missouri State and North Dakota, a new member of the MVFC since ISU last played.
Moreover, someone like ISU wide receiver Dante Hendrix, a first-team All-MVFC selection in 2019, didn't suddenly stop working out in the last calendar year. Dakota Caton, now out for the season with an ACL tear, but who was healthy when voting was conducted, was a first-team return special specialist in 2019. He didn't even make honorable mention on the preseason team.
So what gives? And how did the Sycamores react when they saw their perceived place in the pecking order? Mallory was his usual philosophical self about the polling.
"I saw it. We'll see how it goes. We don't worry about that. We worry about how we finish. We've got more important things to worry about and that's getting better day by day," Mallory said. "I didn't expect anyone to pick us to win it. I don't give it any thought."
As for the players? As is also common, some took a page from their coach and brushed off the 10th place prediction.
"I personally don't care. I like that they chose us towards the bottom. We have a lot to prove and I like to surprise people," ISU defensive end Inoke Moala said.
However, not every player did. Hendrix, who had 47 catches and four touchdowns in 2019, was one who was directly impacted by MVFC amnesia among the voters. He placed chip firmly on shoulder.
"We saw the polls. We saw we were picked 10th and had no one on the all-conference teams. It brings a chip on my shoulder and on the team's shoulder," Hendrix said.
"We know what we have here. To be picked 10th is disrespectful. To have no guys on the first or second all-conference teams is disrespectful. I know the work we've put in for two years. The outside world does not. That's OK. I don't need their votes. That stuff doesn't matter. The good news is they have to play us and they have to play me and I'll leave it at that," Hendrix added.
Regardless of expectations, ISU knows it has to work hard in camp to prove doubters wrong. If they don't? The MVFC is unforgiving and they might live down to expectations.
"I feel like everybody takes stuff like that [being picked 10th] in their own way. As a team, we have to go out there and prove them wrong. We know how good we are and we know what we can do. It's about us staying together as a team and as a family and proving everybody wrong," ISU running back Peterson Kerlegrand said.
