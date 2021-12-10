Indiana State’s women’s basketball team possibly faces its toughest opponent of the season Saturday when the 3-5 Sycamores take on the undefeated University of Nebraska Cornhuskers from the Big Ten inside Pinnacle Bank Arena at Lincoln, Neb.
Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. EST.
With the way key players have been going down with injuries since new coach Chad Killinger took over the ISU program in April — Hattie Westerfeld, Sommer Pitzer and Adrian Folks to name a few — it’s a good thing redshirt sophomore Mya Glanton has caught fire lately.
Last Saturday, the 6-foot forward posted career highs of 22 points — helped by 9-for-13 marksmanship from the field — and 16 rebounds to lead the Sycamores past Western Michigan 68-67 in Hulman Center. In her last three games, Glanton has accumulated a total of 41 points to raise her average to 8.0 per outing.
“[Adrian] was our leading scorer,” Glanton said of Folks, who tore her ACL and MCL during a three-game road trip Thanksgiving week. “I didn’t really feel obligated to score more [afterward]. It just, like, came to me. I got the ball a little more. My teammates trusted me to go score. Also, I’ve had a lot of offensive-rebound opportunities . . . putbacks, you know.”
“She understands what we want her to do,” Killinger noted. “It’s just a matter of playing to her strengths, something that she’s grasped pretty well.
“She’s always been a physical kid [while scuffling for rebounds]. For her, I think it’s just about being comfortable with what we do from an offensive standpoint and understanding her role. I think she does a great job of that.
“She’s taking advantage of the opportunities that she’s had.”
Looking at the big picture, Glanton believes that if fans remain patient, Killinger’s approach to offense will be pleasing to watch when the Missouri Valley Conference part of the season tips off Dec. 30 at Drake.
“I feel like there’s a lot more trust between the players and the coaches,” Glanton told the Tribune-Star this week. “There’s a little more freedom. It’s more fun. . . . Everyone’s buying into what their role is.”
Glanton also is serving as an unofficial advisor off the court because she tore an ACL and meniscus as a freshman two years ago. So after Folks suffered her injuries last month, Glanton was one of the first non-doctors she turned to for advice.
“I told her, ‘it’s going to be fine,’” Glanton said.
Regarding Saturday, Glanton and Killinger welcome the challenge of battling an undefeated Big Ten team on its home court. After all, what better way to get ready for the upcoming MVC campaign?
“They’re a big team with good size and they can shoot the 3[-pointer] really well,” Killinger said of the Huskers. “Obviously, being in the Big Ten, they’re a Power 5 program. They try to play pretty fast, so we’re going to have to do a good job of transition [defense] first of all, trying to keep the ball out of the post. And we have to challenge their 3-point shooters.”
Nebraska is led by 5-9 sophomore guard Jaz Shelley, who is averaging 15.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. Isabelle Bourne, a 6-2 sophomore forward, also is a frequent contributor, tallying 11.0 ppg, while 6-3 junior forward Bella Cravens grabs 8.0 boards per outing.
"This will be the best team we play all year," Killinger added.
If the Sycamores can survive without incurring any more significant injuries this weekend, they’ll start preparing to turn Glanton and other weapons loose on conference foes.
"We’re just starting to tap into that potential," Killinger said of Glanton’s recent emergence. "I’m really excited about what the next couple of years hold for her because I think she’ll just continue to get better and better."
