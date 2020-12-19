When Indiana State breezed through its first half of men's college basketball against Ball State on Saturday afternoon in Hulman Center, it seemed almost impossible to believe that the Sycamores' good fortune could continue.
And it didn't.
But after the visiting Cardinals erased almost all of ISU's 38-23 halftime advantage, the Sycamores got tough in the clutch and held off the visitors 67-57, scoring the last eight points of the game to make it look like an easy win.
It wasn't.
Jake LaRavia was a big part of the first-half success, and the fact that he picked up his third (a charge) and fourth (a dubious collision with the ball in the hands of the Cardinal he was guarding) fouls in the first six minutes of the second half was part of the reason for the Ball State comeback.
But the visitors had already made major inroads in their deficit by that time — it was 42-37 when LaRavia picked up his fourth foul — so it wasn't the only reason.
"We came out with a lot of juice," coach Greg Lansing said about the start of the game, "but I was disappointed the way we came out in the second half. [The Cardinals] came out and punched us in the mouth."
With Ball State's Ishmael El-Amin seemingly finding another gear, the Cardinals responded to ISU's basket to open the second half with a 14-2 run that became 17-2, and brought the visitors within 42-40 on an unlikely 3-pointer by Miryne Thomas. Cooper Neese stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer, however, and a great bounce pass by Tre Williams led to a basket by Julian Larry and a seven-point Sycamore lead. Randy Miller Jr. added a 3-pointer moments later that made the score 50-42.
It was still an eight-point game at 55-47 after Tyreke Key drove the lane, hooking a left-handed runner over 6-foot-10 Blake Huggins and off the glass, then stole an in-bounds pass at the other end and driving for a dunk.
Miller hit two free throws and Larry one of two after Ball State had cut the lead to three, but then the Cardinals' Jalen Windham hit two free throws and K.J. Walton muscled his way to a layup and a 59-57 score.
But LaRavia had returned to help by this time.
The Cardinals nearly forced a shot-clock violation, but Key's desperation 3-pointer was rebounded by LaRavia, who hit a free throw to start the game-ending 8-0 run. LaRavia added four more free throws and stole the ball twice and Miller added three more free throws.
"We knew Ball State plays very good help defense, so our focus was swinging the ball," Miller said later.
"A really good team win," Lansing said afterward. "Much needed, with what [the Sycamores] have had to endure."
"Definitely a much needed win," LaRavia agreed. "We've been locked in in practice [since Tuesday's loss at Saint Louis]."
The first half was less stressful to watch. The Sycamores forced a shot-clock violation on the first possession of the game — asked if that was a good omen, Lansing said, "Especially how poorly we played defensively [at SLU]" — and quickly scored seven straight points for a 13-8 lead.
LaRavia was on his way to a 22-point first half, and shortly thereafter the Sycamores put together a 13-0 run and led 28-11. "I felt pretty good early on," the sophomore forward said. "I was feeling healthy and I was able to get to the rim a lot."
"Playing SLU and Purdue really helped us out defensively with our ball-screen defense," Miller said. "We were way better this game."
"Gave a lot of credit to Ball State [for the second-half comeback]," Lansing said later. "We did just enough to win.
"But to beat a good team like Ball State, that is tough and that is competitive . . . there are a lot of things we can learn from this, but we won."
LaRavia finished with 27 points — "Twenty-seven points in 23 minutes is not too bad," his coach said — while Key scored 12 and Miller 10. Williams had a game-high 10 rebounds, and Neese grabbed seven rebounds while having to play as a power forward in an occasional all-small lineup in the second half. El-Amin scored 18, Walton 13 and Windham 10 for Ball State.
"We have to continue to improve, but today was a good sign of things to come," Lansing concluded.
"Just a matter of staying together and playing together," Miller added.
