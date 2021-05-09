Indiana State won its first Missouri Valley Conference baseball series at Missouri State since 2007 on Sunday, finishing off Saturday's second game in a half inning of work and winning 5-2 on Sunday.
Javin Drake retired the first 13 Bears on Sunday and took a shutout into the ninth inning while Aaron Beck and Jordan Schaffer led the ISU offense.
Walks to Josue Urdaneta and Max Wright preceded a two-run single by Beck in the top of the first inning.
It remained 2-0 until the seventh, when Dominic Cusumano walked and pinch-runner Joe Kido scored all the way from first on a double by Ellison Hanna II. Schaffer, who drove in four runs in Saturday's game that was completed Sunday, drove in Hanna with a single, then got another RBI in the ninth after a leadoff single by Brian Fuentes.
Ben Whetstone of the Bears hit a two-run homer in the ninth and Missouri State loaded the bases before Connor Fenlong got the save on a grounder to second.
On Saturday, ISU lost an eight-inning 4-3 decision in the completion of a doubleheader that began Friday, then took a 13-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth of the regularly scheduled game that had to be suspended so the Springfield Cardinals could get their night game underway.
Schaffer and Miguel Rivera both hit three-run homers to help build the big lead Saturday, Rivera driving in five runs for the game.
Tristan Weaver had his longest outing of the season, eight innings, while Will Buraconak pitched the bottom of the ninth on Sunday. Beck added three hits.
ISU and Missouri State were tied 3-3 when Friday's second game was suspended. The Sycamores put two runners on in the top of the eighth but Jack Duffy of the Bears made a diving catch in center field to end the inning, and the home team scored the winning run in the bottom of the inning.
Now 24-12 overall and 11-5 in the MVC, the Sycamores host Southern Illinois for a four-game series beginning Friday.
