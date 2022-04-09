Matt Jachec pitched eight scoreless innings and his teammates finally got him two runs in the top of the ninth Saturday as Indiana State defeated host Valparaiso 2-0 in Missouri Valley Conference baseball.
Randall Diaz and Grant Magill both walked in the ninth inning and Tyler Nelson broke the tie with a safety sqeeze bunt. Jordan Schaffer added a two-out single to drive in the second run and Joey Hurth struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth for the save.
Jachec allowed six hits but didn't walk a batter and was helped by three double plays by the Sycamore infield.
Schaffer had three of ISU's seven hits, while Josue Urdaneta and Diego Gines had doubles and Sean Ross a triple.
The MVC series, which started a day late because of weather, concludes Sunday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader. Indiana State is 17-8, 3-1 in conference play, while Valpo is 11-14 and 0-1.
