Parker Stinson's two-run homer in the bottom of seventh gave Indiana State the lead and Connor Fenlong got a two-inning save with four strikeouts Friday night at Bob Warn Field as Indiana State defeated Dallas Baptist 11-10 in Missouri Valley Conference baseball.
By winning the first two games of the three-game series, the Sycamores can escape the play-in round of the conference tournament next week. The winner of Saturday's 11 a.m. game will finish fourth, while its loser will drop into the play-in scenario.
The visiting Patriots scored in each of the first six innings, but Jared Spencer pitched a scoreless seventh inning and Stinson's homer in the bottom of the inning — after a leadoff single by Joe Kido — was the game's last lead change.
Fenlong retired Miguel Santos to end the top of the eighth inning and got a called third strike on Jace Grady to open the ninth. Neither of those outs were insignificant, because before that the two players at the top of the DBU batting order had combined to go 7 for 7 with a homer apiece and a combined six runs and seven RBI.
Cole Moore doubled with two out in the ninth, putting the tying run in scoring position, but Fenlong struck out Andrew Benefield to end the game.
ISU scored four times in the bottom of the second for a 4-4 tie, then added five runs in the fifth inning to take a brief 9-8 lead before the visitors scored twice in the top of the sixth.
Jordan Schaffer was 3 for 5 for ISU, while Kido was 2 for 3 and scored three times. Stinson was 2 for 4 with his homer and three RBI; Josue Urdaneta 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI; Luis Hernandez 2 for 4 with two runs; Seth Gergely 1 for 4 with a triple; and Keegan Watson 1 for 5 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored.
