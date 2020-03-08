Indiana State shook off a two-run, first-inning deficit Sunday to defeat Kansas 8-2 to earn a series win at Lawrence, Kan.
Winning pitcher Cameron Edmonson allowed the two first-inning runs but nothing else, while Connor Cline relieved in the fifth and allowed just one hit in 3.1 innings. Tyler Grauer pitched the ninth.
The Sycamores tied the score in the top of the second when Max Wright and Diego Gines reached base and scored on a single by Dominic Cusumano.
ISU took the lead for good in the third when Gines hit a three-run homer, and a fielder's choice brought home Grant Magill in the fourth. Sean Ross had a two-run single in the sixth for ISU's final runs.
Gines and Ross had two hits each and combined for five RBI.
Now winners of six of their last seven games and 5-1 in their two weekend series so far, the Sycamores return home for a three-game series against Michigan State starting with a 3 p.m. single game Friday at Bob Warn Field.
