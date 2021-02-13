Sycamores will have to be on their toes against 3-point happy Aces

The fate of Indiana State's men's basketball team in its next two games will likely be decided on the work done 22-1 3/4 feet away from the basket.
Evansville — ISU's opponent at 4 p.m. Sunday at Ford Center and then again next Wednesday at Hulman Center — likes to shoot the 3-point shot. The Purple Aces like it so much they're one of the most prolific teams in the nation when it comes to long-range bombs.
"They're No. 2 in the country in their points coming from the 3-point line. That's what they rely on," ISU coach Greg Lansing said.
How much does Evansville love the 3-pointer? The Aces have attempted 485 of them compared to 450 two-point shots.
Of the 10 Aces who average 10 minutes or more per game, only one — reserve Iven Enaruna — averages fewer than one 3-point attempt per contest. Veteran Noah Frederking is good for 6.3 attempts per game himself.
Evansville ranks 16th in the nation in 3-point shots made, 25th in attempts and 47th in 3-point percentage.
And it's not just that the Aces shoot threes, it's how they shoot them. Evansville (8-10, 6-6) stretches out possessions. This has the effect of taking advantage of their strength while limiting opponents from scoring themselves and exploiting some of the weaknesses the Aces have.
"Coach [Todd] Lickliter has made it into almost an analytical thing. They shoot threes and try to take your threes away," Lansing said. "They're awfully good in the last 10 seconds of the possession because they have guys who can do things off the dribble."
Clearly, ISU's defensive concentration will have to be on-task. Running through screens and being alert on when and when not to switch will be important.
"We've been working on running them off the line, and especially late in the clock, switching certain ways. We'll have different things for it," ISU guard Tyreke Key said.
One thing ISU (11-8, 8-6) does have to its advantage is that it's bigs — Jake LaRavia and Tre Williams — are comfortable coming out to the arc to guard.
"I'm going to say it for the rest of the year — Tre should be on the All-Defensive team. He can guard on the perimeter, including guards on the perimeter. We do have guys who are versatile on the defensive end," Lansing said.
For all that Evansville does well, ISU has things it can do to magnify the dents in the Aces' armor. Evansville shoots the 3-pointer well, but doesn't defend it — Evansville ranks 337th nationally in 3-point defense.
The Aces also don't have a dominant inside presence, which means LaRavia and Williams can do what they do. The Aces are 341st nationally in field goal defense and despite playing a low-possession game? Evansville still gives up 67.3 points.
One thing the Sycamores are looking forward to? Some semblance of a normal schedule. Though the teams are playing back-to-back games, they're not playing on back-to-back days. The Aces don't pay a visit to Hulman Center until Wednesday.
"I'm looking forward to it. I'd much rather play a normal schedule than back-to-backs. We get one day, prep again, and then play again," Key said. "The back-to-backs definitely take a toll. Practices aren't games and then two games with less than 24 hours to recover, it wears on you."
ISU should have guard Tobias Howard Jr. back in the rotation. He returned from his suspension a week ago, but did not make the weekend trip to Northern Iowa.
A win for ISU would clinch at least a .500 record both overall and in the Missouri Valley Conference. It would also be Lansing's 100th MVC victory.
ISU at Evansville
Tipoff — 4 p.m. on Sunday at Ford Center, Evansville.
Broadcasts — Webstream: ESPN3. Radio: WIBQ-FM. Twitter: @TribStarTodd.
Series — ISU leads 93-82. The Sycamores swept the series in 2020.
Last time out – ISU lost at Northern Iowa 70-67 and Evansville lost 69-58 at Loyola on Sunday.
The players
Indiana State Sycamores (11-8, 8-6) — G Tyreke Key (6-2, Sr., 15.9, 5.3 rpg), G Randy Miller Jr. (6-2, GSr., 6.3), G Julian Larry (6-3, Fr., 4.1), F Jake LaRavia (6-8, So., 11.7, 6.1 rpg) and C Tre Williams (6-7, So., 8.1, 6.2 rpg) are possible starters. G Cooper Neese (6-4, Jr., 11.2), G Tobias Howard Jr. (6-2, GSr., 5.5), G-F Cobie Barnes (6-5, So., 3.7), G Cam Bacote (6-3, Jr., 2.2), C Ndongo Ndaw (6-8, Jr., 0.6) and G Sam Mervis (5-11, Fr., 0 ppg) are key reserves.
Coach — Greg Lansing (177-162 at ISU, 11th year).
Evansville Purple Aces (8-10, 6-6) — G Shamar Givance (5-10, Jr., 12.3), G Noah Frederking (6-4, Sr., 11.5), G Jawuan Newton (6-3, Jr., 12.7), F Jax Levitch (6-7, Sr., 5.1) and F Evan Kuhlman (6-8, Sr., 7.9) are possible starters. G Samari Curtis (6-4, So., 9.6), F Iven Enaruna (6-9, Jr., 4.8) and F Trey Hall (6-9, Fr., 2.5) are key reserves.
Coach — Todd Lickliter (8-23 at UE, 2nd year; 177-142 overall, 11th year).
Injuries and absences – For ISU, C Nick Hittle (back) & G-F Kailex Stephens (Achilles) are out.
Next games — ISU and Evansville play again at Hulman Center on Feb. 17.
