Sycamores turn it around in a hurry against DBU

The Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Tournament doesn't officially start until next Tuesday at Missouri State. However as far as Indiana State is concerned? The tournament is effectively already underway.
The MVC adopted a play-in round for the MVC Tournament starting in 2019. If a team finishes in the bottom half of the eight-team league, they must play a one-game play-in to qualify for the double-elimination portion of the tournament.
ISU has never had to worry about the play-in ... until now. A 3-9 record in its last four MVC series have dropped the Sycamores into fifth-place. Moreover, ISU loses tiebreakers against its chief competitors to avoid the play-in — fourth-place Bradley and sixth-place Missouri State.
ISU can get out of its jam and while there are many permutations on how that could occur, the most basic one is that the Sycamores need to take care of business by winning at least two of three from perennial power Dallas Baptist and then have Missouri State win two of three at Bradley.
On Thursday, in a game that ISU and Dallas Baptist fit in-between the lightning and rain, ISU's chances of an accomplished mission appeared to be very bleak early on.
In a three-error second inning for ISU, DBU took a five-run lead. ISU was going to need a response of a lifetime to dig itself out of its self-inflicted hole.
That's exactly what the Sycamores got. ISU responded with a seven-run frame in the bottom of the second and didn't look back. ISU went on to notch a 10-6 victory that put the Sycamores on the right foot in their escape from the play-in.
"It was important to answer right there. I was afraid if we didn't answer, that game could stretch a long way before we recover from that, especially if they came back and scored," ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said.
ISU's defensive performance in the second inning was wildly uncharacteristic for a team that is usually defensively sound. Starting pitcher Matt Jachec was mostly an innocent victim of the errors. ISU's infielders were bound and determined to make up for it.
"Everybody came in and said they got me. They'd pick me up and they'd have my back," Jachec said.
The rally started with a one-out Keegan Watson home run to left to make it 5-1. Then the hits kept on coming off of DBU starting pitcher Jacob Meador — a Seth Gergely single, a Luis Hernandez double and then a Parker Stinson walk. Joe Kido then walked with the bases loaded to make it 5-2.
With two outs, Urdaneta provided the game-tying blow. He laced a bases-clearing double just over the glove of DBU left fielder Jace Grady.
"I was sitting fastball because the guy was throwing 96. There's no time to sit on a breaking ball. I sat fastball every time," Urdaneta said.
However, Urdaneta wasn't the hottest-swinging Sycamore of the night. That honor belonged to Randall Diaz. On the first pitch he saw after Urdaneta's double, he crushed a Meador offering to left to put ISU in front 7-5.
Diaz would go on to have a 3-for-5 night and missed hitting for the cycle by having a single he was originally credited for in the first inning ruled out due to replay.
"We needed to be focused. We talked about it before the game. We needed good at-bats. We're a good-hitting team and we need to stay at it," Diaz said. "
Jachec shook off the five-run second-inning and pitched four shutout innings the rest of the way. It wasn't an easy night to pitch with a damp mound and long waits between turns as ISU (24-20, 9-10) continued to have success at the plate, creating some long waits to pitch. Jachec said he moved around in the dugout when he would normally sit down to stay loose.
With ISU up 8-6, the Patriots (33-19, 11-8) hung around as ISU stranded seven runners from the third to the sixth innings. However, the insurance runs came in the seventh. With two outs, Kido beat out a bunt single down the third base line. Jordan Schaffer, who played third base, then belted a two-run home run to left to make it 10-6.
None of what ISU did after the middle of the second seemed possible after the disastrous early start.
DBU's Cole Moore led off the second with a solo home run to open scoring. Then Nate Rombach doubled and Luke Heefner walked, but from there, it was ISU's defense that let down.
Schaffer had a throwing error to allow one run. On the next batter, Kido allowed a ball to go under his glove and two runs scored. Then Schaffer threw the ball away again on a sacrifice attempt which put a runner in scoring position to come home via a groundout later in the inning.
As it was, all was end that ended well for the Sycamores and they got the help they needed elsewhere too. Missouri State defeated Bradley on Thursday, so the Sycamores have pulled even with the Braves in the MVC standings, though ISU needs to pass Bradley as the Braves win any tiebreaker.
"For us, it's been the inconsistent play. Tonight could have easily been an L with the mistakes we made, so hopefully tomorrow, we play a bit more consistent. We did have some guys playing out of position that led to some mistakes. We'll see if we can get balanced up and play some good, consistent baseball tomorrow," Hannahs said.
First pitch is 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
DALLAS BAPTIST (AB-R-H-RBI) — Santos 2b 5-0-0-0, Grady lf 3-1-0-1, Wrobleski c-rf 4-0-1-0, Moore 1b 4-1-2-1, Jones ss 0-0-0-0, Rombach c 3-1-1-1, Heefner 3b 3-1-0-0, Benefield dh 4-1-0-0, Specht rf-ss 4-1-0-1, Humphreys cf 3-0-1-0. TOTALS 33-6-5-4.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Schaffer 3b-ss 4-1-1-2, Urdaneta ss-2b 5-1-2-3, Diaz 1b-3b 5-1-3-2, Beck dh 4-0-0-0, Watson lf 5-2-1-1, Gergely cf 3-1-1-0, Hernandez c 4-1-1-0, Stinson rf 3-1-1-0, Kido 2b-3b 2-2-1-2, Gines 1b 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 35-10-11-10.
Dallas Baptist=050=010=000=—=6
Indiana State=071=000=20X=—=10
E — Specht (4), Hall (2); Schaffer 2 (8), Urdaneta (8), Stinson (1), Kido (1). LOB — DBU 5, ISU 8. 2B — Moore (20), Rombach (10), Urdaneta (8), Diaz (15), Hernandez (4). 3B — Diaz (1). HR — Moore (10); Schaffer (4), Diaz (7), Watson (4). S — Humphreys (2); Beck (3). SF — Rombach (2); Kido (1). CS — Rombach (1).
Dallas Baptist=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Meador (L, 7-3)=1 2/3=5=7=7=2=1
Hall=2 1/3=2=1=0=3=6
Baker=4=4=2=2=0=5
Indiana State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Jachec (W, 8-2)=6=5=6=2=2=5
Parisi=2/3=0=0=0=1=1
Spencer=1 1/3=0=0=0=0=3
Fenlong=1=0=0=0=0=2
PB — Rombach (9). T — 3:17. A — 891.
Next — ISU (24-20, 9-10) and Dallas Baptist (33-19, 11-8) play at Bob Warn Field at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
