After two days of ninth-inning heroics, Indiana State's baseball team was unable to complete a sweep of host UAB on Sunday, the Blazers winning 11-6.
ISU won the Friday night opener 1-0, then scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning Saturday for a 10-8 win. Playing in Alabama without coach Mitch Hannahs, the Sycamores improved to 11-6 for the season by winning two of three and at one point during the weekend were ranked first in the national RPI due to their strength of schedule and their road victories.
But Sunday was a different story, even though Indiana State had an early 2-0 lead.
In the top of the first, Jordan Schaffer reached on a fielder's choice and eventually scored on a wild pitch and Diego Gines drove in Brian Fuentes for a 2-0 lead, but UAB tied the score with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning.
Back-to-back doubles by Max Wright and Fuentes tied the score in the top of the third, but the Blazers scored three times in the bottom of the inning and pulled away. Mike Sears had an RBI double in the sixth for the final ISU run.
ISU had clinched the series victory on Saturday afternoon, however.
Trailing 6-5 entering the eighth inning, the Sycamores grabbed a one-run lead when Fuentes doubled, Dominic Cusumano walked and Gines singles to load the bases. Sears drove in one run with a single and the go-ahead run scored on a Blazer error.
A home run by the home team tied the score in the bottom of the eighth, but Tyler Grauer entered to get his team out of that inning, then got a win when the Sycamores scored their three in the ninth.
Max Wright reached on a fielder's choice after a leadoff walk to Schaffer, and Fuentes followed with a single. Cusumano doubled for the 8-7 lead, Gines hit a sacrifice fly and Cusumano scored on a passed ball.
Wright and Sears both homered earlier in Saturday's game. Wright finished 2 for 5 with two RBI, Cusumano had two hits and scored three times and Josue Urdaneta, Fuentes and Sears all had two hits each.
Indiana State is now idle until a three-game series at Saint Louis beginning April 1, its last competition before the start of Missouri Valley Conference play. UAB is now 7-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.