Besides a Missouri Valley Conference baseball series-clinching win Sunday at Bob Warn Field, Indiana State's players got a little more assurance about something they probably already knew.
Their coach is always paying attention to them.
The Sycamores beat Illinois State 5-2 in Sunday's series finale, three of their runs driven in by Keegan Watson.
It was just the fifth appearance this season for Watson, only his second start. The runs batted in were his first three of the season, his two hits tripled his season output. And in what was arguably his team's most important game of the season so far, he was in the starting lineup as the designated hitter.
"Keegan's a good hitter," coach Mitch Hannahs explained after the game. "You watch a guy taking good batting practice day after day, and you see them getting closer, that's a sign you better get 'em in the lineup."
Apparently it's that simple. Heroics to follow.
"We had a few guys down with a stomach bug or something," Watson said after the game, "so we had to have a few guys step up and try to fill those shoes. I guess I was one of those guys."
Watson, a redshirt senior who transferred from Nebraska, hasn't been the luckiest of the Sycamores since he arrived — Tommy John surgery last season, a wrist injury earlier this spring — so he was happy to get his chance to contribute.
"It's an unbelievable feeling to be back on the field," he said. "I love playing for this great coaching staff and with this great bunch of guys."
After Saturday's 12-2 pounding at the hands of the visiting Redbirds, the Sycamores needed something good to happen, and although Luke Patzner faced just 13 batters in the first four innings that extra batter proved to be unlucky; Jonathan Sabotnik — a Crown Point graduate and the only Indiana player on the Illinois State roster — hit a solo homer with two out in the top of the second inning.
It was still 1-0 going into the bottom of the fourth, but Sean Ross continued his recent hot streak by lining a leadoff double to left. Diego Gines dropped a single over second base to put runners at the corners, but Ross was thrown out at the plate on Josue Urdaneta's grounder to third. Grant Magill then dropped a single into short right field to load the bases for Watson, who smashed a two-run single between short and third to put the home team ahead.
Nick Gile of the Redbirds led off the top of the fifth with a game-tying homer, but that was all the visitors were going to get against Patzner and Jack Parisi, who had a four-inning save with six strikeouts.
"I was really pleased with Patzner and Jack Parisi," Hannahs said later. "To come in, after the way yesterday went, and be able to shut the door . . . I was really proud of the guys, the way they bounced back today."
The tie didn't last long. Jordan Schaffer led off the bottom of the sixth with a single and immediately stole second. He couldn't advance on Ross's one-out infield single to shortstop, but a two-out infield hit by Urdaneta loaded the bases (and survived a replay challenge). This time it was Magill getting a two-run single to great Redbird reliever Cameron Mabee, and then Watson followed with another RBI single of his own.
Parisi, a transfer from Spalding and the NCAA's active leader in career strikeouts with 309, gave up a two-out hit and a walk in the top of the sixth, but struck out the other three batters he faced that inning and then retired nine of the final 10 Redbirds to lock down the series win.
"Every team has a day when things don't go your way [such as Saturday]," Watson said, "but coach Hannahs said he was super proud of the way we bounced back and took care of business."
"It's a start," Hannahs said of his team's 2-1 MVC record. "It's better to start [the conference season] with a series win than a series loss, but there's a lot of baseball to play to win this thing."
ILLINOIS STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Cermak cf 4-0-0-0, Huggins lf 4-0-0-0, McCaw 1b 4-0-2-0, Olson dh 3-0-0-0, Gile 3b 4-1-1-1, Sabotnik rf 4-1-1-1, Cheng ss 3-0-0-0, Flores c 2-0-1-0, Beauregard pr-c 0-0-0-0, Soberano 2b 3-0-0-0. Totals 31-2-5-2.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Schaffer ss 3-1-1-0, Diaz 3b 4-0-0-0, Ross rf 4-1-2-0, Gines 1b 4-1-1-0, Urdaneta 2b 4-2-2-0, Magill c 4-0-2-2, Watson dh 4-0-2-3, Nelson lf 4-0-0-0, Gergely cf 3-0-0-0. Totals 34-5-10-5.
Illinois State=010=010=000=—-=2
Indiana State=000=230=00x=—=5
LOB — IllSt 4, IndSt 6. 2B — Urdaneta (3), Ross (11). HR — Sabotnik (3), Gile (5). SB — Schaffer (5). CS — McCaw (2).
Illinois State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Sinisko (L 1-2)=4.2=8=5=5=1=1
Mabee=2.1=2=0=0=0=2
Hart=1=0=0=0=0=0
Indiana State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Patzner (W 2-0)=5=4=2=2=0=3
Parisi (Sv 1)=4=1=0=0=1=6
HBP — by Parisi (Beauregard). Att — 493. T — 2:15.
Next — Indiana State (15-8, 2-1 MVC) plays Wednesday at Purdue. Illinois State (10-11, 1-2) hosts Illinois on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.