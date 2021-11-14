The fact that Indiana State defeated visiting Hanover on Sunday in men's basketball in Hulman Center wasn't at all surprising.
But the way the Sycamores achieved their 90-49 victory was impressive nonetheless — a methodical, relentless pounding, with the margin continuing to widen throughout the second half while all 12 Sycamores reached the scoring column.
"Our most complete performance of the year," coach Josh Schertz said.
"At the end of the day, everybody contributed extremely well," added Cooper Neese, who led all scorers with 20 points.
ISU never trailed in the contest, although the Panthers did manage a 9-9 tie early when Ty Houston hit a trio of free throws. "We fouled a 3-point shooter," was one of the few quibbles Schertz had with his team after the game.
The Sycamores scored seven straight points late in the first half to go up 30-19, their first double-digit lead, only to have the visitors get the next five points and prompt a Sycamore timeout. From there ISU scored eight straight points and never led by less than 11 points again.
It was 38-27 at halftime, and the Sycamores opened the second half with a 9-2 run. They scored seven in a row for a 58-33 lead; had another seven-point run to lead 69-41; followed up two Hanover free throws with 10 more points and a 79-43 lead; and got the game's last eight points as the Sycamore bench players — including team and fan favorite Sam Mervis — took advantage of a chance to shine.
Those moments — a steal and basket by Mervis and 3-for-3 shooting (including two 3-pointers) from big men Nick Hittle and Simon Wilbar — were wildly celebrated on the ISU bench.
"I fight as hard as I can every day to so those guys can see the floor," Neese said.
ISU scoring came in waves as a team, and also individually. Cam Henry had all 18 of his points in the first half (but most of his 10 rebounds in the second half), for example.
"He was a huge reason we were ahead [in the first half]," Neese said of Henry. "He really got us going."
"He can be hard to handle when he can get downhill," Schertz said of Henry.
Micah Thomas missed his first three shots but hit his last six to lead the early second-half explosion and finish with 15. Neese's points came steadily, and the Cloverdale junior also had eight rebounds and four assists.
"We focus on finding the hot hand, and in the first half it was me," Henry said afterward. "I was just focusing on making the right play."
Part of the reason ISU's offense was effective (56% from the field, 46% from 3-point range) was improved defense, Schertz pointed out.
"I had not been overly impressed with our defense," the coach said after the game, noting that ISU's quick-strike offense is boosted considerably by defensive stops. "[Defense is] one of the blueprints for us to be successful.
"Shooting is fickle," he added. "The shots went down tonight, but [the total performance] is more of our identity and what we need to be."
And the Panthers, he pointed out, are not patsies. "Hanover is a good team," Schertz said, "but our guys were really, really locked in . . . and we were playing with more force in the second half."
Hanover had just one double-figure scorer, Matt Munoz with 10 points. South Vermillion graduate Brice Gilman was Hanover's first guard off the bench and had two rebounds, an assist and drew three fouls.
HANOVER (49) — Munoz 4-11 0-0 10, Eastes 0-1 0-0 0, Greenamoyer 1-8 2-3 4, Houston 2-11 3-3 9, Hibbard 3-7 0-0 6, Gilman 0-5 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Wininger 1-6 0-- 2, Mitchell 3-5 0-0 8, Donoho 1-2 2-2 4, Fowler 0-1 0-0 0, Long 0-0 0-0 0, McCollough 0-3 0-0 0, Miller 2-3 0-1 4, Sater 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Burton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-67 FG, 7-9 FT, 49 TP.
INDIANA STATE (90) — Bledson 3-5 0-0 6, Stephens 2-4 2-4 6, Neese 8-14 1-2 20, Thomas 6-9 0-0 15, Henry 7-13 0-0 18, Larry 2-4 2-2 7, Hobbs 1-4 0-0 3, Tucker 0-0 1-2 1, Crawford 1-3 1-2 4, Mervis 1-2 0-0 2, Hittle 2-2 0-0 5, Wilbar 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 34-61 FG, 7-12 FT, 90 TP.
Halftime score — ISU 38, Hanover 26. 3-point shooting — Hanover 6-21 (Mitchell 2-2, Munoz 2-3, Houston 2-6, Hibbard 0-1, Williams 0-1, Donoho 0-1, Howard 0-1, Wininger 0-2, Greenamoyer 0-4), ISU 15-33 (Henry 4-9, Thomas 3-6, Neese 3-7, Hittle 1-1, Wilbar 1-1, Larry 1-2, Hobbs 1-3, Crawford 1-3, Stephens 0-1). Total fouls — Hanover 14, ISU 13. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Hanover 11, ISU 10 (Larry 3, Bledson 2, Neese, Thomas, Henry, Crawford, Mervis). Rebounds — Hanover 33 (Eastes 5), ISU 47 (Henry 10, Neese 8, Stephens 6, Bledson 5, Tucker 3, Hittle 3, Thomas 2, Hobbs 2, Crawford 2, Wilbar 2, Larry, Team 3). Assists — Hanover 7 (Greenamoyer 4), ISU 19 (Bledson 4, Neese 4, Henry 4, Thomas 2, Crawford 2, Larry, Hobbs, Wilbar). Steals — Hanover 5 (Houston 2, Williams 2), ISU 5 (Neese 2, Bledson, Thomas, Mervis). Blocks — Hanover 2 (Munoz, Williams), ISU 4 (Tucker 2, Stephens, Henry). Att — 3,000
Next — Indiana State (2-1) plays Old Dominion on Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Hanover (1-1) has its home opener Wednesday against Spalding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.