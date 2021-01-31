For the second consecutive weekend, the Indiana State track and field teams both earned dominant victories at their indoor facility.
Indiana State’s men earned a combined 207 points and defeated Southeast Missouri State (77), Miami of Ohio (76), Purdue Fort Wayne (41) and Bradley (32). The Indiana State women tallied 206 points and overtook Miami (78), Bradley (74), Southeast Missouri State (62) and Purdue Fort Wayne (57).
JaVaughn Moore won both the 60-meter dash and the 200-meter dash for the men, while Matthew Lewis-Banks won 60-meter hurdles and was third in the 200. ISU had five in the top eight of the 60-meter dash and six in the 200.
Will Smith of Indiana State edged teammate Ben Shepard in the 400; Cale Kilian and Leroy Russell went one-two in the 800; Jarel Shaw, Shepard, Smith and Tahj Johnson combined for a 4x400 win; and Mitchell Hopf, Caine Wilson, Russell and Kilian took the distance medley.
Dearis Herron broke his own facility record in men's long jump as ISU had the top four finishers there; Kevin Krutsch won men's pole vault; freshman Noah Bult won men's weight throw; and Emmanuel Odubanjo won triple jump.
For the ISU women, freshman Zoe Sullivan won 60-meter hurdles; Mirlege Castor and Reynei Wallace were one-two in the 60-meter dash; Iyania Hunter and Rebecca Odusola took the top two spots in the 400; the team of Sullivan, Hunter, Ayana Parchman and Wallace won the 4x400; and Sydney Partyka; Sierra Long; Odusola and Morgan Dyer took distance medley.
Selene Weaver and Taylor Pierce took the top two spots in women's pole vault; Weaver setting a facility record; Jayla Bynum led a four-Sycamore sweep of shot put, with Terre Haute South's Lauren England second; Kelsey Bowlds won high jump; and Ryann Porter and Dominique Wood were first and second in triple jump.
Indiana State travels to Allendale, Mich., for the Grand Valley State Open this coming Saturday.
Swimming
• Rose sweeps Hanover — Rose-Hulman's men swept all 16 events and the Engineer women won 11 times Saturday in celebrating Senior Day against Hanover.
The five senior men honored during the 207-45 win were Colby Home, Dutch Kipp, Ethan Park, Zach Tate and Jimmy Zhang.
Park took both 100 and 200 breaststroke races as one of five double winners for the day for the Engineers. Others were Logan McLaughlin (100 backstroke, 200 backstroke), Derick Miller (100 butterfly, 200 butterfly), Michael Nixon (one-meter diving for five dives and six dives) and Evan Sellers (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle).
Other winners were Jared Brown in 50 freestyle, Zach Eckstrom in 1,000 freestyle, Terre Haute North graduate Tyler Sommer in 100 freestyle and Lane Wagner in 200 individual medley. Relay winners were Ryan Nikolic, Miller, Brown and Kipp in the 200 medley and Kipp, Brendan King, Sommer and Brown in the 200 freestyle.
Senior women feted as their team won 167-111 were Hailey Heidecker and Samantha Stevens. Stevens won both the five-dive and six-dive events.
Winning three events each for the home team were Tori Kinnamon (200 butterfly, 500 freestyle and 1,000 freestyle) and Lauren Meyer (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley). Also winner were Therese Jaeger in 200 freestyle, Natalija Pumpurs in 200 backstroke and the 200 medley relay team of Pumpurs, Meyer, Kinnamon and Jaeger.
The Rose-Hulman teams host DePauw this coming Saturday.
Volleyball
• Defiance 3, Rose-Hulman 0 — At Defiance, Ohio, the visiting Engineers couldn't hold leads in each of the last two sets Saturday and fell 25-15, 25-21, 25-23.
Elizabeth Canon led Rose with seven kills while Sophia Koop and Kate Wood had six each; Sophia Harrison had 18 assists and Kylie Rathbun eight; Katryna Dahlberg had 18 digs, Canon 12; and Koop and Allie Fults had three blocks each.
Now 1-1, Rose-Hulman travels to Anderson on Tuesday. Defiance is 3-2.
Women's basketball
• Vincennes University 60, Mineral Area 43 — At Vincennes, Terre Haute South graduate Amani Brown had 10 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals as the Trailblazers opened their season on Saturday.
Vincennes plays Monday at Olney Central.
• Isaf contributes — At Greencastle, DePauw swept games Friday and Saturday over visiting Greenville by scores of 74-44 and 74-41.
Freshman Sarah Isaf of Paris had three points and a blocked shot on Friday, then scored 10 points in 12 minutes on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.