In a weird game, one could look at the box score and make the argument Indiana State’s men’s basketball team was a victim of freakish bad fortune against Evansville at Hulman Center on Tuesday.
After all, the Sycamores were 0 for 17 from 3-point range and neither team had an offensive rebound in the contest.
But if you watched the game? You knew that the Sycamores could only blame themselves for their losing fate.
ISU was second-best to the worst team in the Missouri Valley Conference on its home floor. Evansville defeated the Sycamores 65-56, the first win for the Purple Aces since 2011.
ISU coach Josh Schertz did not mince words after the devastating defeat.
“I kind of thought the basement was Oakland City, but I was mistaken. I’ve coached 400-something games as a coach. I don’t know if I’ve ever been more disappointed in a group in the first half. It was, by far, the worst half of basketball I’ve ever been associated with,” Schertz said.
“Our effort defensively and offensively was the worst I’ve seen. Having guys ready to play? That’s on coaching. I own that. That’s 100% on me,” Schertz said.
A kinder MVC schedule to come that portended a potential climb up the standings, if ISU did its business. Now? ISU finds itself tied with the Aces – who played without second-leading scorer Jawaun Newton – in the MVC basement.
Four Sycamores managed to get into double-figure scoring, led by Cam Henry with 15 points, but ISU couldn’t overcome the lack of 3-point makes and 15 turnovers.
Evansville’s Shamar Givance led all scorers with 19 and he clinched the game for the Aces in the final minutes as he scored seven straight points to put a dagger in the Sycamores while the game was still a 50-50 proposition.
The Aces converted 50% from the field and made ISU work hard to get shots in the Sycamores’ half-court offense.
Statistically, it was simply one of the most bizarre performances for the Sycamores. Take away the 17 3-point misses and ISU was 22 of 30 from 2-point range, but even that number would obscure the solid job Evansville did in making ISU work for what it got.
Schertz noted that some of the statistical freakishness had to do with ISU’s poor effort, especially the paucity of offensive rebounds in a game where 25 missed shots were up for grabs.
“It points to effort. You miss as many shots around the rim and from threes? That’s 100% on effort or lack thereof,” Schertz said.
ISU (9-14, 2-9) trailed for most of the game, falling behind by a peak deficit of 12 early in the second half, but then it seemed to get its act together.
A 15-4 run by the Sycamores in the first portion of the second half tied the game at 44 with 11:03 left in the game.
ISU tied it twice more before a Julian Larry layup with 7:18 left put ISU up 50-48.
Then? The Sycamores stopped scoring. A run of seven empty possessions, including a missed dunk and several guarded attempts at the rim, gave the Aces their window.
“I thought we had found our footing. We missed four straight shots at the rim. No one is missing on purpose, it would be nice to convert layups and 3-point shots, but you can’t bank on that with this group. What you do have to bank on is that we’re going to play incredibly hard,” Schertz said.
Evansville didn’t hesitate. A pair of Givance free throws with 5:06 left put the Aces (6-16, 2-9) back on top. At 54-50, with 2:51 left, Givance took over. The lightning quick guard scored two two-point shots and made a 3-pointer to put Evansville up 59-50.
ISU had no response on a night in which a streak of 420 straight games with at least one 3-point conversion by the team came to a halt. The last time ISU failed to connect from long range was Dec. 20, 2008 against DePauw.
The first half simply had no redeeming value for the Sycamores.
Turnovers, a problem all season, reached critical mass. ISU turned it over 12 times in the first half, including four for Cam Henry. Six different Sycamores contributed to the giveaway-fest. Evansville switched all five defenders and ISU seemed flummoxed by it.
Compounding ISU’s woes? The Sycamores could make nothing from 3-point range. ISU was 0-for-10 in the first half.
Energy was low, though, from the start. ISU led 6-5 early when Evansville used a 10-2 run to build a gap.
From there? It was a torturous half in which ISU’s mistakes and missed shots kept the Sycamores from wiping out its deficit. Conversely? Evansville couldn’t blow the doors off the Sycamores either.
“We had sloppy play. Selfish play. We had four possessions out of 35 where we threw more than one pass. We’re a team that cuts and moves and we don’t have great players in isolation. We just put our heads down, drove in, and we just handed them the ball. We turned it over on 40% of our [first half] possessions,” Schertz said.
Small runs were meaningful. ISU trailed 26-17, but a 3-pointer by Blake Sisley and an Evan Kuhlman mid-range make put the Sycamores down by 12. Both teams blundered their way to halftime, with six combined turnovers by both in the final 2:06 of the half. Evansville led 33-23 at the break.
These two teams match up again on Thursday at Ford Center.
Schertz made it clear in his postgame comments that Tuesday’s loss was unacceptable.
“The care factor – we’re going to get it right at Indiana State with people that care. That care about winning, being the best they can be and that it means something to them. That’s how you get it right. We got it right at LMU because of the people. If you don’t care, nobody is going to say they don’t, and I’m not saying they don’t, but always believe people’s actions,” Schertz said.
“People can say whatever, believe what they do. We had a lot of guys out there show their actions. While it’s their team? It’s my program. We’re not going to move forward like this, I can assure you," Schertz continued.
"We’re not going to come out and embarrass ourselves, the fans and administration by giving a half-you-know-what effort. I’ve done this for 14 years as a head coach and 24 total. Tonight is the most disappointing night of my career."
