Sycamores still seek improvement as SIU visits

Josh Schertz mentioned this week that he’d had a recent conversation with Tyreke Key that touched briefly on what might have been.
Without the injured all-Missouri Valley Conference star, coach Schertz and the Sycamores have managed an 11-15 overall record, 4-10 in Valley games, and quite a few of those losses have been agonizingly close ones. With Key? Who knows.
Key won’t be available to help on Saturday afternoon, but a crowd expected in Hulman Center to celebrate the All-America career of Jerry Newsom might provide the juice to help the Sycamores reverse one of those heartbreakers when they meet Southern Illinois at 1 p.m.
The Salukis won 63-55 in Carbondale exactly a month ago, a game the visiting Sycamores appeared to have in control except for a 17-2 Saluki run in the second half.
“They’re coming off two wins in a row,” Schertz said of the Salukis, “and they were up 20 at halftime against Bradley [before hanging on for a 65-57 win]. They’re the most physical team in the league and they -- along with Bradley and Loyola -- might be the best defensive team in the league.”
After a moment’s consideration, Schertz decided the Salukis are at the top defensively.
“They all are able to move their feet, no weak spots you can attack,” the coach said. “You have to break them down with movement, action and activity. [Marcus] Domask is one of the best, most versatile players in the league and [Lance] Jones might be the best two-way point guard in the Valley.”
The 2021-22 season is rapidly nearing its end, and a Southern Illlinois victory on Saturday clinches no worse than sixth place for the visitors. Or, to put that another way, a Saluki win means that ISU, Illinois State, Valparaiso and Evansville will be the teams in the opening-night play-in round at Arch Madness.
“Senior Day is in six days and the end of the season is nine days away,” Schertz said, “so we’ve got to maximize every chance for improvement.”
The first-year coach said he had three goals going into this season, none of which involved wins and losses.
“No. 1, I wanted to make sure this team reached its ceiling,” he said, “and there’s still more to give there.” (Complicating that effort — and affecting the wins and losses too, of course — has been the fact that everyone on the team has been unavailable for at least two games, with the top four scorers missing a combined 19 games.)
“No. 2 was creating a culture and a style of play,” Schertz continued, “and No. 3 was to increase the talent level and depth.” That latter one, he pointed out, includes increasing the talent level of the players already on the roster in addition to the obvious answer of recruiting.
“Good process drives outcomes,” Schertz concluded.
• Milestone day — By the time Newsom has his jersey No. 41 retired at halftime Saturday, three different players may have gotten almost halfway to his career point total of 2,174, third-best all-time at ISU.
Cooper Neese, the reigning MVC Player of the Week, needs 10 points to become the 41st Sycamore to reach 1,000 points, a nice numerical coincidence.
For the visiting Salukis, Jones is seven points away from 1,000 and Domask can reach four figures with 11 points.
Betting pool, anyone?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.