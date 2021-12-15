Sycamores sign 18, including Paris lineman Logan Bartley

Indiana State announced 18 football signees to national letters of intent on Wednesday, as usual a cause for celebration.
"It really worked out well," coach Curt Mallory said. "We started here in the Wabash Valley [with Paris lineman Logan Bartley], we got a good group from Indiana and Illinois and then we had to go where we needed to [for other prospects]."
Mallory said there were no surprises, which is a good thing.
"It's always a good day when everybody that tells you they're coming signs," Mallory said.
There is also a signing day in February and the ISU coaches definitely aren't finished recruiting. According to Twitter, another commitment may have come later Wednesday.
"There are still spots available for the next signing day," Mallory said. "We're still looking for linemen — big bodies. You can never have enough."
Bartley is the biggest body on the list of Wednesday signees. The Paris offensive tackle is 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds.
"We are all really proud of Logan," Paris coach Jeremy Clodfelder texted on Wednesday. "His work ethic and commitment have made all of this possible.
"This is a great moment for both he, his family and Paris football," Clodfelder continued. "It gives kids the realization that it is possible to go on and play at that level. We are also very appreciative of the entire ISU staff for keeping their promise and recruiting kids right here in the Wabash Valley."
Other notable names in the 18-man class are defensive linemen Shane Bennett and Matt Brown, who have played on Indiana state championship teams at Center Grove and New Palestine, respectively. There's one quarterback on the list — Gavin Screws of Jacksonville, Fla., a redshirt sophomore who comes from Butler Community College and who originally enrolled at Troy.
There's also a linebacker with a familiar name — D.J. Griffith of Louisville DeSales, younger brother of recent ISU star and current Denver Bronco linebacker Jonas Griffith.
The class includes 12 freshmen and six junior college transfers. Thirteen of the newcomers are listed as defensive players, just five on the offensive side.
"A little more defense this go-around," Mallory noted. "And the transfers will be looked to for more immediate help, and they'll be here in mid-January."
ISU's hardest-hit position group by graduation was the defensive line, the coach said, and repeated that more help there is still being sought. "You always oversign those positions," Mallory said.
"We're very excited," Mallory concluded. "The coaching staff did a great job recruiting, and a lot of these kids have already been on campus several times."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.