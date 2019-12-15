One of Vicki Hall's wishes for tonight is that the fans of Indiana State women's basketball see the same things she's been seeing the last week or so.
Another wish is that her players see the same thing, and a victory over visiting Northern Kentucky in the 7 p.m. game in Hulman Center might help their vision a little bit.
"We're a team that's learning in the midst of it," Hall said Sunday after practice, looking around at the evidence of ongoing reconstruction — and giving props to the construction workers for the job they've been doing.
"I've seen some improvement this week, even with finals going on," Hall continued, "and that's tough: the first college finals for the freshmen, and even for the junior college kids it was their first major-college finals . . . they were a little nervous about it."
Now the academic pressure is off for a couple of weeks, and the Sycamores can concentrate on the visiting Norse.
"We've made some tweaks [defensively] to help with our foul problems," Hall said. "We need to be more disciplined, which is new for a lot of [the Sycamores]. At this level, you have to execute."
ISU comes into the game on a five-game losing streak. The Norse lost their first four games of the season, turned around and won four straight (including a championship at the Florida International Tournament), then played at second-ranked Louisville with a predictable result.
"They are very skilled and very disciplined," Hall said of tonight's visitors, "and they love to shoot the 3."
A win tonight would be helpful for the Sycamores for a couple of reasons, the coach concluded.
"A win would be great for our morale," Hall said. "And they've been working hard, so it would be great for them to see some fruits for their labor . . . but at least we'll see progress."
