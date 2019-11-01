Southern Illinois is the opponent for Indiana State at 1 p.m. today at Memorial Stadium — or are they?
One of the harsh truths about ISU's 3-5 record is that they've often been the architects of their own demise in their defeats. Sometimes the margins inside the game are small, sometimes they're large, sometimes they occur in bunches, as was the case in the 24-7 loss at Illinois State last Saturday.
One way or another, ISU has been focused on improving itself as much as it has had its eyes on the Salukis this week.
"The main message is about ourselves. Things we've let happen to us we've done to ourselves. We have to take care of ourselves. We have to take a forward and not back. It's especially important once you get into the season and you find out what kind of team you have when it gets hard," ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
It's been hard for the Sycamores in Missouri Valley Football Conference play. ISU is last in conference-only scoring (12.5 ppg), run defense (222.2 ypg), punting (33.1) and are tied for last in turnover margin at minus-six. All of the above were strengths or at least mid-level in the MVFC last year, but not so far this year.
The turnovers have been particularly damaging. The Sycamores have lost 11 turnovers overall, nine via fumbles.
Six of those fumbles came in the last two losses against South Dakota State and Illinois State. The Jackrabbits only scored seven points from them, but the Redbirds scored 17 points off ISU turnovers, including the two early fourth quarter touchdowns that sealed the outcome.
"The most obvious [problem] is taking care of the football. It's one thing that sticks out the most, but it's a lot of things at different times. It's a consistency thing. Our punter [Travis Reiner] punted it extremely well, but one time pooches a ball into the end zone instead of the five or 10 and we let them out. Or we have some good things [offensively], then we let the ball out. It's bits and pieces, it's ownership and guys taking accountability. That's the main message," Mallory said.
The players are frustrated by their inability to avoid self-inflicted errors.
"That's the biggest frustration this year. We feel like we've beaten ourselves in a number of games, a bunch of little things, but turnovers being a big thing. We have to take care of those little things and we'll be just fine," ISU wide receiver Dante Hendrix said.
"Every day you come out to get better and it's not always big things that make a winning team, it's small things. Guys handling their business. Guys doing their job before they [go beyond their job] to make a play. If you look at the winning programs? Like the Patriots? That's what they preach," ISU linebacker Jonas Griffith added.
The Sycamores may be focused on tending to their own house, but the invading Salukis come to Terre Haute feeling very good about their own prospects.
SIU is taking on a similar look that ISU had in 2018. The Salukis have won their last two games — a 35-10 home win against Youngstown State and an impressive 48-28 victory at South Dakota. The Sycamores lost at the DakotaDome 38-0 in early October.
For SIU, a win over the Sycamores is crucial to their FCS playoff hopes. The Salukis play also-rans Missouri State and Western Illinois after they play the Sycamores. They have a chance to put together serious playoff momentum with a victory.
For ISU to prevent that scenario? They must stop wildcat runner Javon Williams Jr., who averages 5.9 yards per carry and who has 11 touchdown runs. Williams sliced-and-diced South Dakota a week ago with four touchdown runs and 107 rushing yards. In addition, SIU has veteran workmanlike back D.J. Davis, who is third in the MVFC in rushing and who gained 125 yards himself against the Coyotes.
Quarterback Kare Lyles is a creditable threat and wide receiver Avante Cox has emerged as one of the MVFC's best receivers. SIU has many threats, but Williams and the wildcat is what has ISU's attention.
"They run the wildcat about 65 percent of the time. Their offense goes through [Williams]. If we can stop it? I feel like we'll be OK," Griffith said.
SIU has one more strange advantage — it's their road game.
The ISU-SIU series — which is tied overall at 28 wins apiece — has been dominated by the road teams in the 2010s. ISU has only beaten the Salukis once in four games at Memorial Stadium in the 2010s, a narrow 39-36 triumph in 2015. Likewise, ISU has dominated in Carbondale, winning all but one of the five 2010s matchups at Saluki Stadium, including four in a row on SIU's turf.
Southern Illinois at ISU
Time, place — 1 p.m. today at Memorial Stadium
Radio — WIBQ-FM 97.9.
Web — ESPN+.
Records — ISU 3-5, 1-3, Southern Illinois 4-4, 2-2.
Last games — ISU lost at Illinois State 24-7 and SIU won at South Dakota 48-28 last Saturday.
Series — Tied 28-28.
Last meeting — ISU won 24-21 in Carbondale in 2018. ISU last beat SIU in Terre Haute in 2015.
Next — ISU plays at Northern Iowa and SIU hosts Missouri State next Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.