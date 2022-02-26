Sycamores provide no resistance against Redbirds

The only thing on the line when Indiana State and Illinois State’s men’s basketball teams met on Saturday was which team would get uniform choice when the two teams will meet again at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday in St. Louis.
It was a game with no stakes going in, but based on the Sycamores’ poor performance? Meaningless game or not, it was the kind of performance that had one questioning where the mindset of the Sycamores is.
Indiana State went down in the tubes in embarrassing fashion at Redbird Arena as the Redbirds rolled to an 86-66 rout that extended the Sycamores’ losing streak to five.
The Sycamores’ resistance completely collapsed. Illinois State shot 54% in the contest and converted 57% in the second half, but that doesn’t begin to tell the story.
Leading by eight at halftime, the Redbirds jetted into the clear as the Sycamores made virtually no stops. Illinois State scored on its first four possessions and on 10 of their first 11 times they had the ball against ISU’s primary contributors.
The onslaught only stopped when the Redbirds began to put reserves in the game. As of the 7:43 mark? Illinois State was 14 of 18 from the floor in the second half. With 3:59 left? Illinois State was 18 of 23, good for a 78.3% shooting clip. Only a flood of late misses by Illinois State’s reserves saved the Sycamores from further statistical embarrassment.
Zach Hobbs led ISU with 15 points. ISU got little production from its primary players. Cam Henry and Cooper Neese combined for 8 points on 2 of 9 shooting and five turnovers.
“I thought we looked lethargic from the jump. From the opening tip? Our body language stunk. Your best players set the tone and I thought Cam Henry and Cooper Neese looked like they’d rather be anywhere else than on the court today,” ISU coach Josh Schertz said.
“There was a significant difference in that first five between how hard Julian Larry and Kailex Stephens for the most part. When you have two or three guys play and lay it out there? We’re operating from a talent deficit. Every time we don’t play as hard as we possibly can, our flaws are amplified to their highest level,” Schertz added.
ISU’s defense has cratered in recent games, especially in second halves. Northern Iowa shot 58.3% overall in Wednesday’s 88-82 ISU loss, including 69.7% in the second half. Drake converted 54.2% in the second half last Monday. Southern Illinois made 48.2% in the second half on Feb. 19.
“We haven’t had much practice. We’ve played 10 games in 24 days. Our defensive slippage has been significant in our last four games,” Schertz said. “Today when they drove it? We weren’t good on the ball and we didn’t provide support for each other. Our transition D was poor. Our ball screen defense was poor. And then on the handful of possessions we guarded well? They made shots.”
Antonio Reeves paced the Redbirds with 28 points. Howard Fleming Jr. added 20 and Mark Freeman added 17 for Illinois State.
Trailing by eight after the end of the first half allowed the Redbirds to double their lead in a 12.2-second span, Fleming Jr. scored on two straight line drives past Neese. Reeves dunked. Then Fleming had a wide-open 3-pointer. Before ISU knew what hit them, Illinois State led 53-36.
After that? The combination of ISU’s poor defense and a confident Redbirds team led to an onslaught. Illinois State’s lead peaked at 66-41 before the dogs were called off.
“They scored whenever they wanted in the second half. It’s hard to speak for anybody but myself, but it’s particularly hard for us when me and Cam Henry have bad games on the offensive end. But it was probably my worst defensively too. Schematically and detail-wise, we weren’t locked in,” Neese said.
The first half was closer, but was also a microcosm of the problems that have plagued the Sycamores throughout the season.
Turnovers once again came in bunches – the Sycamores had 10 in the first half and no one was innocent in the giveaways as four players had at least two.
The Sycamores didn’t defend well in the first half either. The Redbirds converted 50% in the first half.
For a while, the Sycamores overcame the struggles. Simon Wilbar got off to a good start with six points and three rebounds early in the game. ISU led by as much as four.
However, the porous defense was too much to overcome. Illinois State (12-19, 5-13) took the lead by scoring seven times in 10 possessions in the middle of the half. ISU was able to stay with the Redbirds via some 3-point makes and Kailex Stephens’ 4-for-4 performance from the floor, but it didn’t last.
Tied at 30 with 5:14 left, the wheels came off. The Redbirds scored nine straight, fed in part by two ISU turnovers and two missed free throws. The Sycamores (11-19, 4-14) fought back to cut the deficit to four, but then another spate of mental lapses gifted the Redbirds five free points in the final 12.2 seconds. Illinois State led 44-36 at halftime.
The two teams meet again at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Enterprise Center.
“It starts with practice. We have to communicate better, we have to understand the gameplan better, we have to prepare better. There’s a lot of things you can name about us to get better collectively as a group,” Neese said.
INDIANA STATE (66) – Stephens 5-9 1-2 11, Wilbar 2-7 2-2 6, Larry 4-5 3-3 12, Neese 1-5 0-0 3, Henry 1-4 3-4 5, Bledson 0-3 2-2 2, Hobbs 5-11 0-0 15, Thomas 1-3 1-4 3, Crawford 3-6 0-0 7, Mervis 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Hittle 0-1 2-2 2. 22-56 FG, 14-19 FT, 66 TP.
ILLINOIS STATE (88) – Ndiaye 3-4 0-0 6, Lewis 3-4 0-0 6, Strong 2-11 2-2 7, Fleming 8-10 1-1 20, Reeves 10-16 5-5 28, Freeman 7-10 1-1 17, Schmitt 0-0 0-0 0, McChesney 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0, Sissoko 0-3 0-0 0, Miller 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Stadelman 0-0 0-0 0. 34-63 FG, 9-9 FT, 88 TP.
Halftime – ILS 44-36. 3-point goals - ISU 8-29 (Hobbs 5-11, Neese 1-5, Crawford 1-3, Larry 1-2, Wilbar 0-4, Stephens 0-1, Henry 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Hittle 0-1); ILS 9-22 (Reeves 3-5, Fleming 3-4, Freeman 2-3, Strong 1-7, Ndiaye 0-1, Miller 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Rebounds - ISU 30 (Larry 6, Team 5, Stephens 4, Wilbar 3, Hobbs 2, Bledson 2, Tucker 2, Hittle 2, Neese, Henry, Crawford, Mervis); ILS 35 (Reeves 6, Lewis 5, Team 5, Strong 4, Fleming 3, Andrews 3, Ndiaye 2, Freeman 2, Johnson 2, Schmitt, McChesney, Sissoko). Assists - ISU 11 (Bledson 4, Henry 3, Larry 2, Wilbar, Peterson); ILS 15 (Freeman 6, Fleming 4, Reeves 2, Ndiaye, Lewis, Strong). Steals - ISU 6 (Stephens, Wilbar, Larry, Henry, Hobbs, Crawford); ILS 8 (Fleming 2, Freeman 2, Ndiaye, Lewis, Strong, Reeves). Blocks - ISU 1 (Tucker); ILS 6 (Ndiaye 3, Fleming, Andrews, Sissoko). Turnovers - ISU 14 (Neese 3, Bledson 3, Stephens 2, Henry 2, Larry, Thomas, Crawford); ILS 12 (Strong 2, Fleming 2, Reeves 2, Freeman 2, Andrews 2, Lewis, Schmitt). Total fouls - ISU 12, ILS 21. A – 3,665.
Next - ISU (11-19, 4-14) and Illinois State (12-19, 5-13) will play each other again at the MVC Tournament at 7 p.m. on Thursday in St. Louis.
