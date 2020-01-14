Indiana State players and coaches are promising not to overlook Evansville and it's 0-4 Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball record tonight, and they have good reason not to.
"When we were 0-4, we still thought we were pretty good," coach Greg Lansing said Tuesday.
The Sycamores did indeed bounce back after losing their first four games this winter to post an eight-game winning streak. A meeting in the Bahamas during the Junkanoo Jam helped, Tyreke Key said Tuesday.
"Everybody came more together [after that]," he said.
Whether the Purple Aces are having a meeting this week or not, they could be excused for thinking about one. Head coach Walter McCarty is on administrative leave, with assistant coach Bennie Seltzer guiding the program, and the four consecutive conference losses — including a blowout at Loyola on Saturday — have included two games missed by 6-foot-9 leading scorer and rebounder DeAndre Williams.
Which, of course, could make tonight's visitors dangerous.
"They're gonna come in hungry," Key said, "and we're aware of that."
The ideal situation, from ISU's point of view, would be another take-care-of-business game like the Sycamores had in dispatching Illinois State 65-52 on Saturday afternoon. And since those four opening losses, ISU has been that kind of team.
"We're playing good basketball and we're playing real hard," Key pointed out. "We just have to continue to get better every day in practice."
Lansing has appreciated the relatively drama-free last few weeks.
"I just like being around them," the coach said. "They have great energy, they like each other, and the chemistry is tremendous. They've had a really good mentality."
The Purple Aces are ISU's most frequently played rival. The Sycamores are 92-82 against Evansville and have beaten the Aces regularly lately in Hulman Center, but fans old enough to remember Duane Klueh coaching against Arad McCutchan know how sweet beating them again would be.
"They're all dangerous," Lansing said about tonight's contest. "It's a league game, a state rival . . . it's the most important game of the year for us right now."
And, the coach added, "They went into Kentucky and beat Kentucky [when the Wildcats were ranked No. 1 in the country], and nobody [else] has done that all year."
"Everybody in the Valley is ready to play every night," Key added.
DeAndre Williams' availability is in question, but the Sycamores are erring on the side of caution in that respect. "We're preparing like he will play," Lansing said. "[The Aces] are dealing with guys being beat up a little — like we are."
"Coming out and executing will be the key," Key said, "and not letting [the Aces] get their first [MVC] win.
"We need to stay with our principals: stick to us, and do what we do."
