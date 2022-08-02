Sycamores picked 10th; Hendrix a second-team choice

Indiana State's Dante Hendrix has been chosen to the second team of the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference team, while the Sycamores have been picked 10th in the preseason MVFC poll.
It's the third time on a preseason honor team for Hendrix, a redshirt senior picked on the preseason first team in 2020 and an honorable-mention pick last fall. He also was an honorable-mention postseason choice last season after bouncing back from an early injury to record 37 catches for 395 yards in the last five games. He had 10-catch games against both Missouri State and Southern Illinois, getting 121 yards and a touchdown against the Bears.
Hendrix is also 97th on the list of prospects by Draftscout.com.
Defending national champion North Dakota State is picked to win the 2022 MVFC, getting 39 of a possible 41 first-place votes.
South Dakota State got the other two first-place votes and is picked second, followed by Missouri State, Southern Illinois and Northern Iowa.
South Dakota was picked sixth, North Dakota seventh, Illinois State eighth, Youngstown State ninth, the Sycamores 10th and Western Illinois 11th.
Last season, the MVFC sent a record six teams to the playoffs and had a record nine players selected in the National Football League draft.
