Entering the Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament, Southern Illinois had the 33rd-ranked offense in Division I. On top of that? The wind was gusting straight out to center field at SIU’s Itchy Jones Field. It was destined to be a day for offense.
So what did Indiana State do in its winners’ bracket contest against the powerful tournament hosts? It took a page out of the phrase book. When in Carbondale, do as the Salukis do. Mash it — only do it better than they do.
And that’s just what the Sycamores did. ISU and SIU were even with 11 base hits each, but not in runs, as the Sycamores earned a hard-fought 11-8 victory to advance to a MVC Tournament semifinal Saturday.
“We had to get them back for what they did to us at our place,” said ISU shortstop Jordan Schaffer, referring to the series win SIU got earlier in May at Bob Warn Field. “We’ve been working hard on a better [plate] approach. We wanted to change that here in this tournament.”
That semifinal is part of a re-configured schedule due to the rain that kiboshed much of Thursday’s tournament schedule.
ISU (29-17) will play Dallas Baptist, also 2-0 in the tournament, in a semifinal at noon EDT on Saturday. The winner advances to Sunday’s championship round. The loser Saturday will play again at 4 p.m. EDT in an elimination game against the survivor of Friday’s SIU-Valparaiso elimination night game.
ISU coach Mitch Hannahs feels like the Sycamores are getting their bearings after being knocked off-kilter late in the MVC regular season.
“When Connor Cline missed the rotation for three weeks and we’ve had to patch together? We’re getting some rhythm back as a team. We didn’t score much and didn’t pitch as well because we were moving guys up in the pecking order. That took a toll, but I feel like we’re settling in. We had some good ABs,” Hannahs said.
Friday’s contest was edge-of-your-seat tense for its 3 hours and 46 minutes. At the end of the half-innings, there were six lead changes and two ties — all came before the sixth inning when ISU finally broke through for good, but by no means felt safe.
Every Sycamore in the starting lineup had a base hit or a RBI.
“We knew coming in it would be tough. It’s their park. They beat us three of four at our park. We had to be focused up and down the lineup. It wasn’t going to be one or two guys to win it. It had to be a full team effort,” ISU center fielder Sean Ross said.
One Sycamore did stand out — Schaffer, the Terre Haute native and one-time West Vigo standout.
The junior was 3-for-4 with four runs. Two of those runs came via the pair of solo home runs he hit, including one on the first pitch of the game.
“We knew it would be a slugfest today,” said Schaffer, who had his first-ever two homer game. “Those home runs were both at big points in the game. We wanted to be aggressive on their fastballs.”
Good as the Sycamores were at the plate, SIU was no worse. Its shortstop, Nick Neville, also hit two home runs. Just as they did when SIU took three of four from the Sycamores at Bob Warn Field earlier in May, the Salukis put constant pressure on Sycamore pitching.
Still, there were some mound heroes. One was reliever Will Buraconak. With ISU down 5-4 in the fifth inning and with Salukis at second and third with one out, he induced a strikeout and a flyout to get the Sycamores out of trouble. After that, Connor Fenlong held the Salukis to one run for 22/3 innings until he ran out of gas in the ninth, but by then, ISU had a five-run lead.
Buraconak’s relief effort took some steam out of the Salukis and changed the momentum of the contest.
“I knew coming in they were going to elevate and try to hit home runs. I knew it was a big swing in the game. It’s a situation with the bases loaded and a guy who’s been hot is up, but I threw strikes and the defense did the rest,” Burconak said.
Of the 18 half-innings, only six finished scoreless in a tit-for-tat battle royale.
Schaffer’s opening home run was answered by Neville’s two-run blast in the bottom half of the first. A RBI single by Sean Ross and a solo home run to center by Max Wright put ISU up 3-2 in the middle of the fourth.
The Salukis (39-19) took a 4-3 lead in the fourth with a solo home run by Neville and RBI single by Evan Martin. Both teams scored in the fifth, but the Sycamores finally got a breakthrough in the sixth.
Tanner Lewis lost his control as he walked Brian Fuentes and hit Miguel Rivera. After a sacrifice put both in scoring position, Dominic Cusamano tied the game with a 4-3 groundout. Then came Ross, who hadn’t been hitting well of late. However, Ross slapped a single to left to put ISU up 6-5.
ISU kept the scoring up. Fuentes had a key two-out, two-run single in the seventh to increase ISU’s lead to 8-5. SIU scored one in the seventh, but ISU added three insurance runs in the ninth to make it 11-6.
The Salukis never stopped threatening. A one-out, two-run homer by J.T. Weber knocked ISU’s lead down to three. However, Tyler Grauer closed the door on the Salukis, striking out sluggers Neville and Philip Archer to clinch an important ISU win.
“When you win games like this, you’re anxious to get back to the park,” Hannahs said.
ISU did use six pitchers in the game. Hannahs said he’s leaning toward starting Tristan Weaver on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.