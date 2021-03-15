Lindsay Allman didn't channel Dennis Green on Monday evening after her Indiana State volleyball team had lost 3-2 to Drake in Missouri Valley Conference action at the ISU Arena, but she came close.
Green was the coach of the Arizona Cardinals who had a well publicized meltdown several years ago after his team's come-from-ahead loss to the Chicago Bears and said something like this: "They are who we thought they were . . . We let 'em off the hook."
Allman, after the Sycamores had fallen 22-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-8 — a little over 24 hours after the Bulldogs had won 3-0 on Sunday — said, "We executed our scouting report [in the first two sets]. We missed a lot of assignments [Sunday] so we made some adjustments, but we didn't stay in [those adjustments] as the match went on."
For as close as the scores were in the first three sets, it wasn't really a back-and-forth game through that part of the match. The only lead change in the first set came as ISU scored five straight points for a 10-6 margin that grew to 17-10 and 19-13 before the visiting Bulldogs rallied unsuccessfully, and the Sycamores led the entire second set that had a similar pattern; the home team led 3-0 on a service run including an ace by Chloe Mason and was up 16-10 and 17-11 before Drake got as close as two points.
But in the third set, Indiana State's only lead was at 5-3, at which point Drake scored five straight points and kept a lead that grew as large as 16-8. ISU had a spirited late rally, scoring five straight points that brought the Sycamores within 22-21, before Drake got the last three points.
"We gave [the Bulldogs] a little air in set three, and it came back to bite us," Allman said later.
Drake jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the fourth set, but ISU scored four straight to take the lead. There were 11 ties and three lead changes in this one, and a 4-1 run put the Sycamores ahead 18-14 with a chance to wrap up the match in sight. But the visitors finished the set with a 7-1 run — setter Caitlyn Smith contributing to back-to-back blocks after the score was tied at 22 — to tie the match, and in the fifth set Drake closed with an 8-1 run after the score had been tied 7-7.
"When you're playing a good team [Drake is one of four teams battling for first in the MVC], you cannot give them an inch," Allman stressed.
Drake's obvious strength is its top three hitters. Emily Plock, a returning all-MVC player, had 16 kills; Haley Bush, another all-conference possibility, had 18 kills; and Lindsey Pliapol, a transfer this season from South Florida, had a match-high 20 kills as the go-to hitter when Plock and Bush were in the back row. Pliapol nearly decapitated ISU's Gretchen Kuckkan with the crucial kill that made the score 23-21 in the third set and also flattened the Sycamores' Mallory Keller during Drake's fourth-set comeback.
"They're a very strong offensive team," Allman confirmed.
ISU countered with balance in a match in which the overall statistics were almost identical. Kaitlyn Hamilton had 15 kills, Kylie Newby had 13 plus four block assists, and Keller and Madeline Williams had nine kills each. Mason and Mary Hannah Lewis had 28 assists each, with Mason adding 17 digs and Lewis 11. Melina Tidrow had 28 digs, Taylor Shelton 20 (plus seven kills) and Ashley Eck 17.
ISU (6-9, 6-8 MVC) has two more conference series remaining, at Valparaiso (this coming Sunday and Monday) and at home against Missouri State. Drake is now 10-5 and 8-4.
