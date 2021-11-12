Sycamores host powerful Salukis on Senior Day

Indiana State competes at Memorial Stadium on Saturday for the last time this season — the last time ever for 26 seniors who will be honored in a pregame ceremony.
That makes the 1 p.m. game against Southern Illinois a special one for all concerned, and coming off their bye week the Sycamores are ready to go.
“It’s been a good bye week,” coach Curt Mallory said this week, “and I’m pleased with the way we’ve approached it. We’ve gotten better and made positive strides this week.”
“We’re feeling pretty refreshed,” defensive lineman Inoke Moala agreed. “It was nice to have a week of getting healthy and now we’ll come back this weekend for Southern Illinois.”
The Sycamores are 4-5 overall, 2-4 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. Playoff possibilites are extremely remote, but Mallory pointed out that there’s still plenty to play for.
“In this conference, you win this one and see where it goes from there,” he said. “There’s Senior Day, a chance for a winning record . . . and it all starts with this one.”
The Salukis, with an attention-getting win over South Dakota State on their resume, come into the game on a two-game losing streak after once being among the teams expected to be seeded in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. They’re expected to make the playoffs regardless, and are considered one of the best FCS teams in the country — as are most members of the MVFC — but they need a win for a lot of reasons themselves.
“Their skill positions are really good,” Mallory said. “They have a lot of talent at receiver [Lenoir Landon is second in the MVFC in receiving yards per game and first in touchdown receptions], their quarterback [Nick Baker] is a winner, and their running-back corps [Donnavan Spencer, Javon Williams and Justin Strong having combined for nearly 1,000 yards] is probably as good as there is in the conference. Defensively, [the Salukis] are really active up front.”
Like every week, a big challenge, but one Mallory feels his team is ready to accept.
“We’re excited to play,” the coach said. “The guys are really pleased with how we’ve done the last two weeks.”
And then there’s the factor of Senior Day.
“You try not to let any emotions get into it,” tight end Zach Larkin said this week, “but it’s special. There’s a lot of family coming, so you want a win, and that’s what we’ve focused on this week.”
“Every year we’ve played Southern it’s always been a challenge,” said Moala. “They’ve recruited some of our [Indiana] guys, we’ve recruited some of their [Illinois] guys. The last time we played them [a 23-14 loss at Memorial Stadium in 2019] it was close, so we want to get them this year.”
Moala is the conference leader in sacks (8.0) and tackles for loss (12.5) and plans to continue to make memories the rest of this season.
The things he’ll remember from his career, he said, are “the times with teammates — the away games, the locker room, always cracking jokes, the creation of lifelong friendships.”
Larkin is the only Sycamore receiver who has caught at least one pass in every game this season, and enters Saturday’s game with a 15-game reception streak.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound senior began his ISU career as a quarterback (another Sycamore who took that career path, Robert Tonyan Jr., is currently employed by the Green Bay Packers).
“In fall camp after my freshman year I switched to tight end,” he said. “It was kind of a leap of faith to switch positions, but it’s been one of the best decisions I’ve made.”
His memories, Larkin said, start with “the bonds you create with all the guys. We’ve been through a lot and you remember those times and who you were with — people you’ll rermember the reset of your life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.